Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats

Equinox Gold First Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Annual Meeting and Chairman's Update

Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago

Vancouver, BC, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") will announce its unaudited first quarter financial and operating results on May 3, 2022, after market close, and will host a series of meetings on May 4, 2022, as described below.

First Quarter Results (May 4, 7:30 am PT)

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, commencing at 7:30 am PT to discuss its first quarter results and answer questions from participants.

Conference Call
     Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610
     International callers: +1 604-638-5340
Webcast
     www.equinoxgold.com

Annual Meeting of Shareholders (May 4, 1:30 pm PT) followed by Chairman's Update (1:40 pm PT)

The Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders ("Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 commencing at 1:30 pm PT via webcast. Equinox Gold's Chairman, Ross Beaty, will host a corporate update immediately after the Meeting, commencing at approximately 1:40 pm PT, to discuss the Company's business strategy and objectives. Shareholders can submit questions in advance about Equinox Gold, the Meeting or the voting process using the Submit a Question form on our website at www.EquinoxGold.com/investors/shareholder-meetings. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions during the Meeting and the Chairman's Update.

All interested parties are invited to participate using the login below.

     Webcast: https://meetnow.global/MGDZ65R

Unless you intend to vote during the Meeting, registered shareholder proxy forms must be received by 1:30 pm PT on May 2, 2022. The deadline for non-registered shareholders may be earlier. Meeting materials and information regarding how to participate in the meeting have been distributed to shareholders and are also available for download at www.EquinoxGold.com/investors/shareholder-meetings and from Equinox Gold's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-annual-meeting-and-chairmans-update-301529475.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.