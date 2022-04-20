Four Ohio Physicians Join Prestiguous National Group of Women Addressing Gender Inequity in Healthcare

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Ohio family physicians -- Kristin Oaks, D.O., Central Ohio Primary Care, Columbus; Victoria DiGennaro, D.O., Pioneer Physicians Network, Akron; Janette Froehlich, M.D., PriMed Physicians, Dayton; and Amanda Williams, D.O., South Zanesville (OH) Family Medical Center -- are helping "break the glass ceiling" for females in healthcare. They have been appointed to the agilon health Female Physician Leadership Council, a national council of women physicians whose goal is to address and find solutions for gender inequity issues in healthcare. agilon health, a company that empowers physicians to transform community health, created the council to celebrate and honor women doctors while raising awareness about specific challenges they face.

Members of agilon health’s Women Leadership Council Address Challenges for Females in Healthcare with Dr. Ben Kornitzer, Chief Medical and Quality Officer for agilon health (PRNewswire)

"One of those challenges is the discrepancy in salaries. Research shows females in healthcare are typically paid less than male counterparts and often underrepresented in leadership roles," says Dr. Williams, a council founding member.

A new report in Health Affairs shows a 25% lifetime pay gap between male and female physicians, which adds up to a difference of slightly more than $2 million over a 40-year practice. Females also represent only three percent of healthcare CMOs, six percent of department chairs and nine percent of division chiefs according to the American Medical Association.

Ironically, studies in peer-reviewed medical journals, such as Lancet and JAMA, conclude that in many situations, female physicians deliver better patient outcomes, including lower readmission and mortality rates.

The council's goal is to foster collaboration of women physicians across a broad network of more than 1,600 PCPs nationwide; address gaps and challenges currently impacting female physicians; and explore opportunities for improvement.

"I'm excited to be a founding member of this prestigious council," says Dr. Oaks. "We are empowering a new generation of female leaders in healthcare and assisting in the transformation of our delivery system."

