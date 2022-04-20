Futurex Achieves Fastest HSM Payment Speeds in the World at 50,000 Transactions Per Second

Futurex Future-Proofs Cryptographic Processing to Enable Business Agility

BULVERDE, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurex, a leader in hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions, today announced that its payment hardware security modules (HSMs) can process up to 50,000 transactions per second (TPS), the fastest in the world. HSMs, with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validation, are widely recognized as the most secure way to manage encryption. Financial services organizations depend on robust, secure, and always available cryptographic processing to handle essential tasks such as PIN verification, CVV validation, and mobile payment processing.

"Digital transformation requires organizations to have strategic and innovative mindsets to power and pivot. Our focus at Futurex is to help enterprises and the world's financial ecosystem to do just that by delivering industry-first functionality to provide the security, rigor, agility, and speed required to fuel and future-proof cryptographic systems to grow their businesses," said Ryan Smith, vice president, global business development, at Futurex. "While our payment HSM industry-leading speeds of 50,000 TPS exceed what most organizations need today, we have engineered them to meet business needs now and for years to come."

Innovation at the Core

Futurex's HSMs are optimized for speed at the hardware design level, engineered to efficiently handle different types of cryptographic algorithms simultaneously. Futurex's suite of HSMs include:

VirtuCrypt Cloud Payment HSM . Cloud-based, the VirtuCrypt Cloud Payment HSM is an OPEX model and easy to deploy. Ideal for transaction acquiring, card and mobile issuing, point-to-point encryption.

Excrypt SSP Enterprise v.2. The Excrypt SSP Enterprise v.2 offers vast cryptographic functionality and is highly scalable. It features full redundancy and platform virtualization, and universal compatibility.

Excrypt Plus: Designed for both payment and general-purpose use. It supports every major encryption algorithm to protect data in transit and at rest.

About Futurex

For more than 40 years, Futurex has been a trusted provider of hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions. More than 15,000 organizations worldwide, including financial services providers and corporate enterprises, have used Futurex's innovative hardware security modules, key management servers, and enterprise-class cloud solutions to address their mission-critical systems, data security, and cryptographic needs. This includes the secure encryption, storage, transmission, and certification of sensitive data. For more information, please visit futurex.com.

