Grain Management Welcomes Abbas Hasan to its Investment Team

Experienced portfolio manager with broad credit and special situation expertise

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), a leading private equity firm focused on investments in the global communications sector, announced today that seasoned credit investment professional Abbas Hasan has joined the firm as a Principal and Senior Portfolio Manager.

Mr. Hasan previously served as a Principal at H.I.G. Capital, with a focus on credit and special situations. Prior to that posting, Mr. Hasan held portfolio management and credit roles at Lazard Alternative Investments and American Capital, Ltd., a publicly-traded leveraged buy-out and mezzanine debt fund. He earned a BS – Economics from The Wharton School, The University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA – Finance and International Business from Columbia Business School.

"We are excited for Abbas to join Grain to explore opportunities in the dynamic TMT sector," said Craig Phillips, Managing Director and Chief Operating and Growth Officer. "Abbas' deep experience in private credit and special situations investing will compliment the firm's deep bench of telecommunications and digital infrastructure expertise."

"We are deeply committed to being the market-leading investor in the digital infrastructure space that is driving the transformation of the global economy," said David Grain, Founder and CEO of Grain. "Participating in various parts of the capital structure of dynamic, growth companies in this sector is a natural extension of our current focus and leverages our home grown expertise."

"It is a privilege to join Grain and play a role in helping drive the growth of the firm," said Abbas. "I am looking forward to working with the team to explore opportunities in the TMT sector."

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading global investment firm that focuses on communications infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, the Firm invests exclusively in the global telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of communications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum, and cell towers. For more information visit graingp.com.

