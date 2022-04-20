Haivision Delivers Video Streaming and Networking Solutions for Eurovision Sport's Live Production of the 2021/22 Ski Mountaineering Season

Haivision technology provides low latency, flexible, and reliable transport for Eurovision Sport's broadcast contribution system

MONTREAL, April 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced that Eurovision Sport, part of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), deployed Haivision Hub and Makito X4 video encoders for their live production workflows for the 2021/22 International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) ski mountaineering season.



Eurovision Sport managed the production and live streaming of selected races at eight events during the 2021/22 ISMF season. The goal was to produce and deliver premium-quality live video content to help build awareness of this rapidly growing and exciting sport which will make its debut at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Eurovision Sport relied on Haivision Hub, Makito X and Makito X4 video encoders, as well as Haivision SRT Gateways to send live feeds from PTZ cameras to EBU broadcasters' production centers for broadcasting to both digital platforms and linear TV.

The EBU and its members are committed to offering sustainable, low-cost, reliable, and high-quality solutions for live broadcasting of a wide range of sporting events. To deliver on this undertaking, Eurovision Sport is pioneering a hybrid approach of cloud and edge technologies to produce live events.

By relying on the robust Haivision Hub cloud-native video networking solution, Eurovision Sport can remotely manage Makito encoders and route live video to multiple destinations. Using the SRT protocol over the public internet, in place of satellite links, Eurovision Sport can offer its media partners live content that it can include in their local coverage and deliver to their audiences watching on digital platforms as well as linear TV channels. With a rapidly growing appetite for high-quality content, Eurovision Sport plans to use this flexible approach for more live broadcasts of sporting events.

"Haivision solutions, specifically Haivision Hub and Makito video encoders and decoders, are at the heart of our contribution system today," said Franck Choquard, Head of Content and Platforms at Eurovision Sport. "We have chosen this technology because of its reliability, ultra-low latency, and native support for SRT, enabling interoperability with a broad range of systems, from cameras to cloud-based mixers."

"As more broadcasters turn to cloud-based technologies to fuel their live production workflows, Haivision technology is empowering its customers with agile remote production of high-quality video events," said Ghislain Collette, Vice President, Product Management, Haivision. "Haivision Hub enables broadcasters to produce events from anywhere with remote fleet management of Makito video encoders and real-time video routing over the internet, private IP networks, and the cloud."

