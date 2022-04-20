HERBALIFE NUTRITION SCORES SPORTS NUTRITION PARTNERSHIP WITH TOP DRAFT PROSPECT--NOTRE DAME SAFETY KYLE HAMILTON

Hamilton Is Expected to Be Picked Early in the First Round in Next Week's *National Football Leagues (NFL) Draft, the Highest Position of Any Safety in 30 Years

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, today announced that it signed Kyle Hamilton, *Notre Dame safety, to an exclusive sports nutrition and performance partnership deal through April 2023.

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, today announced that it signed Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame safety, to an exclusive sports nutrition and performance partnership deal through April 2023. (PRNewswire)

A consensus 2021 All-American and a team captain last season, Hamilton is a top draft prospect in next Thursday's NFL Draft (April 28-30) – which would be the highest position for a safety in three decades.

"His athletic abilities on and off the field and commitment to nutrition align with our purpose of helping individuals live a healthy and active lifestyle," said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president, and managing director, Herbalife Nutrition, North America. "We congratulate him on going pro, and we'll be cheering him on when he takes the field."

As his official sports nutrition and performance partner, he will have access to the company's Herbalife24® line of sports performance products, NSF Certified for Sport®*, to optimize his performance on and off the field.

"I've worked hard throughout my life to keep my body strong and in the best shape possible," said Kyle Hamilton. "I grew up loving chocolate, and now I love the Herbalife24® chocolate flavored Rebuild Strength. It's my favorite post-workout shake supplement."

Hamilton, who had 139 tackles (7.5 for loss) and eight interceptions in helping his team to a 26-5 record in 31 career games from 2019 to 2021, has been conducting his pre-draft training at "Proactive Fueled by Herbalife Nutrition," located in Westlake Village, California.

Herbalife Nutrition supports more than 150 athletes worldwide. To learn more about Herbalife Nutrition-sponsored athletes, visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com. To receive the latest company updates from Herbalife Nutrition, follow @HerbalifeNews.

*Herbalife Nutrition is not affiliated with the NFL or any of the above-mentioned college or professional football teams.

**Certified for Sport® is a registered trademark of NSF International.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's commitment to nourish people, communities and planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.

