HOT CHIKN KITCHN ANNOUNCES 3-YEAR PLAN TO DEVELOP 200 LOCATIONS WITH FOCUS ON MULTI-UNIT OPERATORS

SARASOTA, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot Chikn Kitchn , the fast casual restaurant brand that serves up Nashville-style food that's kicked up with their signature premium sauces, recently announced plans for a 200-location rollout goal. The fast casual restaurant concept began breaking ground on new restaurants in 2021 and is launching aggressive growth plans that are projected to sign and develop within the next three years.

"As we look to expand our presence, we are exploring franchise partnerships that will help carry us into a strong future," said Dave Wood, Chief Strategic Officer for Hot Chikn Kitchn. "We have a proven concept that has experienced rapid growth and we are excited to continue with that momentum with partners who share in our vision and are focused on bringing our quality brand to more markets."

New locations are already slated to open in Virginia and New Jersey. The company currently has franchise opportunities available across the U.S.

The initial franchise fee for Hot Chikn Kitchn is $40,000. The current franchising program allows potential partners to pay for this fee with certain cryptocurrencies, making the brand the first fast casual concept to accept cryptocurrency for franchise-related transactions.

Hot Chikn Kitchn was established in 2020 by co-founders Mike and Anthony Sarago, along with Founding Chef Freddy Gilmore. The flagship restaurant was opened in Woodbridge, VA with the idea of bringing Nashville-style food to the area and across the east coast. The restaurant specializes in hot chicken tenders and sandwiches that are prepared with made-to-order spices. Hot Chikn Kitchn lives up to its name with their unique and premium hot sauces that each infuses a different type of pepper.

In addition to in-restaurant dining, Hot Chikn Kitchn also offers online ordering for pickup, delivery through third party partners, and catering.

For more information, visit www.hotchiknkitchn.com . To inquire about franchising opportunities, email franchise@eatHCK.com .

Hot Chikn Kitchn is a Nashville-style food concept that was born from one of contemporary history's most challenging periods, the global pandemic. Co-founders Mike and Anthony Sarago, along with Founding Chef Freddy Gilmore, decided to meet the moment by creating a restaurant that would unite people from all walks of life, reminding the world that despite adversity, we have the strength to survive and thrive and can do so with great tasting food.

