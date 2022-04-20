Innovative Beverage Concepts Inc. announces a new offering from MOCAFE

IRVINE, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INNOVATIVE BEVERAGE CONCEPTS Inc., a purveyor of specialty coffee & tea bar products sold under the brand MOCAFE® and distributed to cafes globally since 1996, is proud to announce their latest summer offering: CHOUX CRÈME latte.

MOCAFE® has always stayed at the forefront of innovation to create destination-driven drink concepts, and this is no different.

CHOUX CRÈME cream puff latte is a rich mix of French puff pastry flavors, sweet custard, and creamy vanilla bean notes with all the elements of a classic French bakery item enjoyed sipped through a straw in a blended iced drink or served with a shot of hot espresso that is sure to entice customers.

CHOUX CRÈME cream puff latte is distributed nationwide through specialty coffee distributors as well as DOT foods, Houston's, and other fine food distributors.

For more information, please visit www.ibevconcepts.com, www.mocafeusa.com, or call 888.662.2334 to find a distributor near you.

