Limeade bolsters leadership team with Marie Rowcliffe joining as VP Chief of Staff to strengthen its investment in profitable growth

Maria Rowcliffe Headshot (PRNewswire)

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, immersive well-being software leader Limeade released new employment data demonstrating concentrated focus on increasing gender representation across its global workforce. As of February 2022, Limeade reported 51% women make up the employee population and 48% of director-level and above leadership roles are held by women.

Limeade Outpaces Industry in Gender Representation, Reporting 51% Women Across Global Workforce

According to predictions by Deloitte Global, large technology firms are expected to reach 33% female representation in 2022 — a 2% increase from the previous year. Limeade has shattered industry trends by transforming its employee experience, retention, recruitment and leadership development strategies to continue to balance representation in all roles.

"We are looking for people who share our passion for transforming work into a source of positivity, energy, humanity and purpose," said Limeade CEO, Henry Albrecht. "We get all of these things when we promote diversity, equity and inclusion at every level. This is good for our business, our people, the tech industry and for under-represented populations in the world."

Alongside this milestone, Limeade bolsters its leadership team with the strategic hire of Maria Rowcliffe as Vice President, Chief of Staff. Rowcliffe will be responsible for driving strategic focus, alignment, transparency, and accountability across Limeade to accelerate employee engagement, operational rigor and business results.

Rowcliffe has over 25 years of experience as executive chief of staff, head of global business operations, multi-functional leader and management consultant. Prior to joining Limeade, she helped Fortune 500 global enterprise and SaaS organizations to harness the transformational power of objectives and key results (OKRs), installing digital operating rhythms to accelerate growth using the Workboard results management platform.

"As a remote-first organization creating healthy employee experiences and driving business results at some of the biggest and best companies in the world, we need the type of strategic clarity, focus, transparency and organizational rigor Maria has a track record of driving," said Henry Albrecht, Limeade CEO. "The Board, my team and I welcome Maria to the leadership team."

About Limeade

Limeade is an immersive employee well-being company that creates healthy employee experiences. Limeade Institute science guides its industry-leading software and its own award-winning culture. Today, millions of users in over 100 countries use Limeade solutions to navigate the future of work. By putting well-being at the heart of the employee experience, Limeade reduces burnout and turnover while increasing well-being and engagement — ultimately elevating business performance. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com (ASX listing: LME).

Limeade (PRNewsFoto/Limeade) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Limeade