NEWSnet to invest $50-million for new studios, 24/7 news content solutions for carriers

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEWSnet, the 24/7 news channel with a focus on the headlines, announced today that it will invest heavily to propel the network forward and provide solutions that better meet the financial needs of broadcasters and carriers. NEWSnet is exhibiting for the first time at the annual National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention in Las Vegas this week.

NEWSnet was recently purchased by Manoj Bhargava, founder of 5-hour ENERGY® and the largest shareholder of Gray Television. For NEWSnet, Bhargava has set aside an additional $50 million investment for content creation and production. Founder Eric Wotila remains as president and part owner.

In addition to showcasing its 24/7 news product, NEWSnet will reveal its latest turnkey Weather Report solutions for broadcasters during NAB, an innovative and cost-effective solution to stations' local weather needs.

24-hour NEWSnet - is available to both over-the-air (OTA) broadcasters and multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs), now offers a range of economic solutions that give NEWSnet an edge by offering high quality 24-hour news, by using an innovative barter solution.

The Weather Report product provides OTA stations with turnkey localized forecasts presented by the network's weather team, delivered ready-to-air within stations' newscasts, lowering an OTA station's weather costs.

Custom Newsroom Solutions – localized newscast solutions for stations that need a cost effective and quality local newscast for any size market.

"Having NEWSnet in your OTA or over-the-top (OTT) channel lineup helps attract and keep viewers, and can lower your costs and improve your bottom line," said Eric Wotila, president of NEWSnet.

NEWSnet recently began construction of additional studios in Farmington Hills, Michigan, with plans to significantly expand its news team.

NEWSnet is the first 24/7 news channel available both OTA and OTT streaming. This revolutionary concept allows viewers to consume news at any point of the day, regardless of if they have cable or not. NEWSnet can be found OTA in nearly 60 markets nationwide and online via fuboTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and mobile apps.

NEWSnet will be exhibiting every day of the NAB conference at booth C2228.

