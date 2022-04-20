Nulogy powers Staffing Synergies to meet surging demand for COVID-19 test kits in the U.S.

Leading co-packer leverages Nulogy Solution for 50% increased pharmaceutical co-pack output at greenfield facility in Highland Park, MI

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, recently launched its award-winning platform at the newest facility operated by Staffing Synergies, a U.S.-based co-packing and staffing organization specializing in industrial and manufacturing environments, with more than 3,500 employees across the country.

Staffing Synergies was recently contracted by one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the United States to ramp up packaging for COVID-19 testing kits at Staffing Synergies' newest facility, located in Highland Park, Michigan.

Due to the urgency spurred by the pandemic, Staffing Synergies faced drastically compressed timelines for fully staffing and kickstarting operations at its Highland Park facility—which included implementing a software system necessary to track and manage production in real-time.

Due to the strong fit between Nulogy's cloud-based architecture and the requirements of regulated co-packing services, Staffing Synergies went live with the Nulogy Platform in just 30 days—the shortest go-live time recorded in Nulogy's 20-year history. By harnessing the real-time production data and workflow optimization made possible through Nulogy's cloud-based platform, Staffing Synergies aims to increase its co-pack output by 50%, meeting the needs of one of the largest healthcare brands in the world.

The speed of implementation at the new Staffing Synergies facility is a testament to the growth pace of the business. Since the opening of the Highland Park facility, more than 700 new jobs have been created in the surrounding Michigan community.

Further, the business generated by the Highland Park facility has reinvigorated employment and economic growth opportunities in the community. As the location of Henry Ford's first assembly line-driven factory in the 1900s, Highland Park is known as the "birthplace of mass production" and carries a history of innovation. Currently, the unemployment rate in Highland Park is greater than 50%.

"At Staffing Synergies, we were looking for a software platform that could keep up with the speed of our co-pack business and prepare us for the future," said Doug Crawley, President and CEO, Staffing Synergies. "Nulogy was the ideal partner to help us maximize our productivity and strengthen our community with skilled, high-value employment opportunities."

"The healthcare market can be volatile and demanding, especially in these times, but in Staffing Synergies we see another example of an organization that is technologically prepared to succeed," said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "Staffing Synergies is also a prime example of a co-packing organization that is fully leveraging technology to harness its potential, and we're privileged to be working with a business that is making an impact in so many ways."

Staffing Synergies provides staffing and human resources services to companies with significant requirements specializing in contract packing, manufacturing, distribution centers, light industrial sites and new facilities. In addition, Staffing Synergies is a 100% minority and veteran owned company, is Minority Business Enterprise (MBE)-certified and is registered as a minority supplier with the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council.

Nulogy is a leading purpose-built multi-enterprise platform for co-packing and contract manufacturer networks, enabling fast-moving consumer goods brands and their suppliers to collaborate seamlessly on a centralized, data-driven, AI-enabled platform. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform also enables the digitization of shop floor processes of contract suppliers for enhanced line efficiency and profitability, and is live in hundreds of sites worldwide.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables consumer brands and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes contract manufacturing and co-packing operations, while empowering consumer brands and their external suppliers to accelerate network responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

About Staffing Synergies

Staffing Synergies provides staffing and human resources services to companies with significant requirements specializing in contract packing, manufacturing, distribution centers, light industrial sites, and new facilities. Since 2008, the company's vision is to be the staffing and human resources supplier of choice to customers and the employer of choice for employees through continuous improvement in the quality of customer service, technological development, cost-effectiveness, and methodical growth. Staffing Synergies' vision, complemented by its corporate values, guides work with its clients and more than 3,500 employees and more than $50 million in gross revenues.

