Sonepar Partners With Mirakl To Develop First B2B Electrical Equipment Distribution Marketplace in France

PARIS, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonepar, an independent family-owned company with global market leadership in B2B distribution of electrical products, solutions and related services, is pursuing its omnichannel strategy and has entered into a partnership with Mirakl, the world's leading provider of marketplace software solutions, to develop the first B2B electrical supplies distribution marketplace in France.

Mirakl (PRNewsfoto/Mirakl) (PRNewswire)

Through the development of this innovative eCommerce platform - the first to be compatible with Sonepar's B2B customers' purchasing methods - Sonepar aims to provide its customers with the most comprehensive product and service offering on the market.

The marketplace is planned to launch in Q4 of 2022. It is part of the Group's digital transformation strategy, aimed at making Sonepar the first electrical equipment distributor in the world to offer a fully digitalized and synchronized experience to its customers.

Jérémie Profeta, Chief Digital Enterprise Officer and member of Sonepar's Executive Committee, commented, "By developing the first electrical equipment distribution marketplace for professionals in France, Sonepar is confirming its very strong omnichannel ambitions. Only Mirakl's technology, know-how and ecosystem of partners, combined with the expertise of the 200 Sonepar experts in our Digital Factory, will enable us to deploy this unique innovation in record time and integrate it to the Group omnichannel platform."

Philippe Corrot, co-founder and co-CEO of Mirakl, said, "With more than 80 percent of business buyers stressing the importance of breadth of choice and quality of shopping experience, building a marketplace enables a B2B company to develop an additional revenue stream while better serving the needs of its customers. We are delighted to support the ambitions of a global leader like Sonepar and to develop together a unique platform, one of the largest marketplaces ever created in the B2B sector."

About Sonepar:

Sonepar is an independent family-owned company with global market leadership in B-to-B distribution of electrical products, solutions and related services. Through a dense network of 100 brands spanning 40 countries, the Group has an ambitious transformation agenda to become the first global B-to-B electrical distributor to provide a fully digitalized and synchronized omnichannel experience to all customers. Drawing on the skill and passion of its 45,000 associates, Sonepar had sales of €26.4 billion in 2021. Sonepar makes its customers' lives easier, over the counter, visiting customers, by phone or online, – however we're needed. www.sonepar.com.

Sonepar France, through its two generalist networks Sonepar Connect and CGED and its specialized subsidiaries, achieved a turnover of 2.6 billion euros in 2021 and has 5,300 employees. www.soneparfrance.fr

About Mirakl:

Mirakl offers the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform. With Mirakl, organizations across B2B and B2C industries can launch marketplaces faster, grow bigger, and operate with confidence as they exceed rising customer expectations. Platforms are the new competitive advantage in eCommerce, and the world's most trusted brands choose Mirakl for its comprehensive solution of technology, expertise, and the Mirakl Connect ecosystem to unlock the power of the platform business model for them.

As a result, companies like ABB, Astore by AccorHotels, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Catch, Changi Airport, Darty, The Kroger Co., Leroy Merlin, Maisons du Monde, Metro, and Toyota Material Handling gain the speed, scale, and agility to win in the changing eCommerce landscape. For more information: www.mirakl.com.

Media contacts

Mirakl Sonepar Hugo Weber

Director of Communications & Public Affairs hugo.weber@mirakl.com +33 6 33 53 50 19 Matt Pothecary Director of Communications & Sustainability matt.pothecary@sonepar.com +33 6 08 97 81 10 Plead for Mirakl Paola Grondin-Duboscq mirakl@plead.fr +33 6 07 49 65 90 Justine Degez Communications Manager justine.degez@sonepar.com +33 7 61 69 67 12

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mirakl