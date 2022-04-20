Spectrotel Expands Suite of POTS Transformation Solutions

Company partners with Ooma, adding new AirDial solution

NEPTUNE, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider, today announced the expansion of their robust POTS Transformation as a Service (PTaaS) portfolio to include Ooma AirDial. The Ooma AirDial drop-in solution for business is a single package combining phone service, a wireless data connection and hardware that's easy to install and manage. This move underscores Spectrotel's commitment to consistently offer its partners and customers choice, options and flexibility for their digital transformations, leveraging the most cutting-edge technologies available.

The Ooma AirDial POTS replacement solution includes advanced features not found with other POTS replacement solutions including:

Robust management portal and LCD display of essential performance indicators such as battery health, phone line status, and wireless signal strength

Heat sink and ventilation for fan-less cooling

Remote reboot capabilities, eliminating the cost and inconvenience of a "truck roll"

As telecommunication providers rapidly decommission POTS lines, companies that rely on copper networks must have a plan to transition to a compatible, affordable and reliable solution in order to avoid continued cost increases and ensure business continuity. As the leader in POTS lines alternatives, Spectrotel helps customers address their copper transformation needs holistically, considering and planning for all the factors involved including compliance, security, expense, back-up protection, lead time and long-term viability to ensure a smooth transition.

"Spectrotel works tirelessly to ensure our customers and partners stay one step ahead of changes in the marketplace. We understand that considering and planning for all the issues involved in POTS transformation – identifying the right equipment, security, compliance, etc. – can be a daunting task," said Ross Artale, president and COO. "This partnership with Ooma gives our customers yet another next generation service that transforms the POTS experience into a fully managed, fully monitored proactive service while also still supporting special services, such as alarms, POS, elevator and fax. We give customers the peace of mind that comes from visibility into the status of their business-critical lines."

"As we launch Ooma AirDial and look to expand our distribution model, we're delighted to have an experienced partner such as Spectrotel to help us succeed," said Rob Ferrer, vice president of business sales at Ooma. "We're confident Spectrotel's nationwide reach and deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities involved with POTS transformation solutions will help their customers recognize AirDial as the best choice solution."

Ooma AirDial service is available immediately through Spectrotel Authorized Sales Partners. For more information, contact Spectrotel at 1-888-773-9722 or sales@spectrotel.com.

For more information on how to choose the right POTS replacement technology, check out the white paper on our website.

About Spectrotel

As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise.



For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com

