Stand Together Ventures Lab Leads Unmudl's Seed Funding Round

The investment will fund marketplace expansion for working learners

ARLINGTON, Va., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Unmudl, the Skills-to-Jobs ™ Marketplace, announced the close of a $1.275 million seed funding round led by Stand Together Ventures Lab (STVL3, LLC).

Stand Together Ventures Lab (PRNewswire)

Stand Together Ventures Lab shares Unmudl's vision to transform higher education and help learners upskill and find jobs

STVL is joined by other investors including WGU Labs; Christopher L. Curran, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Tyton Partners; James Caras, Founder of Catalyst Education and Sapling Learning; Holly Sparkman, Partner of Rorie Sparkman & Engel LLC; Stephanie Boone, Founder and CEO of Wondercide; and Dr. Kirpal Singh, psychiatrist, and philanthropist.

Unmudl's course marketplace, powered by a network of community colleges, offers working learners Skills-to-Jobs ™ training and certification courses with one-click enrollment, and no application fees or testing. Learners benefit from transparent pricing, seamless enrollment, and the ability to connect with employers hiring directly out of courses.

The seed financing will enable Unmudl to continue providing best-in-class support and services for its growing learner base and expand the network of community colleges and employers who power the marketplace.

"We share Unmudl's vision to transform higher education and provide learners with a transparent universe of upskilling courses that lead to live job opportunities," said Jacob Rabinowitz, Director at Stand Together Ventures Lab. "The Unmudl team has diligently established partnerships with a robust network of community colleges and large employers. Now it's time to scale this unique offering to America's working learners."

"We are thrilled by the support of these investors who see the innovative potential of Unmudl in the higher education and workforce landscape," said Parminder K. Jassal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Unmudl. "The need for higher education, corporate skills, and training has never been greater, especially with all the barriers in the current system. Via the Skills-to-Jobs ™ Marketplace, every working learner can receive skills-to-go with the most flexible and affordable path to a career as possible."

"With support from our investors, Unmudl and our community college partners will continue to lead the charge in delivering a Skills-to-Jobs™ Marketplace of trainings that help learners take advantage of the economy's shift to skills-based hiring," said Central New Mexico Community College President Tracy Hartzler, also the Unmudl Steering Council Chair.

New Unmudl board members include STVL's Jacob Rabinowitz and Christopher L. Curran from Tyton Partners, the leading investment bank and strategy consultancy serving the global education and knowledge services ecosystem.

About Unmudl

Unmudl, the Skills-to-Jobs™ Marketplace, connects learners and employers via a coast-to-coast network of leading community colleges. Through Unmudl, learners easily access courses and short-term credential programs that lead to jobs. These jobs pay family-supporting wages and contribute directly to the country's economic growth and recovery. Employers use the Unmudl marketplace to source diverse talent directly from courses and programs. Learn more at unmudl.com.

About Stand Together Ventures Lab

Stand Together Ventures Lab (through STVL3, LLC) is the early-stage venture investment arm of its Stand Together Community member organizations. We back early-stage companies that are dismantling barriers that keep society from moving forward. We provide access to our extensive business and philanthropic networks that share our desire to change the world. We take the long view, and we take risks. Learn more at stventureslab.com.

About WGU Labs

WGU Labs' (Labs) mission is to accelerate the pace of innovation in education to serve a changing global economy and population. Labs invents, builds, and enables innovative education products and offerings that multiply the effects of WGU's mission to have a transformative impact on higher education: to expand access, improve quality, and optimize student outcomes. Leveraging advances in cognitive and behavioral sciences and emerging technology, Labs fosters innovation from ideas through incubation, continuously improving student learning at WGU and beyond. Learn more at wgulabs.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stand Together Ventures Lab