VERO ANNOUNCES NEW OFFERING TO VERIFY APPLICANT RESIDENCY

Unique verification tool saves time, accelerates leasing

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VERO, the modern leasing platform for owners and renters, today announced the addition of a residency verification offering to its robust leasing platform. Designed to remove the time-consuming process of leasing agents manually contacting previous landlords, VERO's verification of residency capability electronically gathers feedback from the applicant's most recent landlord. As a result, property managers seamlessly gain insights into the quality of applicants to inform approval decisions, all while reducing friction and mitigating fraud.

VERO (PRNewsfoto/VERO) (PRNewswire)

VERO is the first and only technology solution in the industry to automate the time-consuming task of verifying an applicant's previous residency, relieving staff from burdensome tasks while accelerating the time from lead to lease.

"During peak leasing season, every minute matters," said Lou Baugier, CEO at VERO. "VERO's new residency verification tool complements our already robust, centralized offerings to cut down on tedious tasks–adding even more protection and automation for our clients."

Once the applicant provides the contact information of the previous landlord, VERO automatically contacts the previous landlord with a short, mobile-optimized survey. VERO collects responses and provides the client with scored surveys to inform approval decisions. With verification of residency embedded in the platform, clients are able to move swiftly to execute qualified leases faster and more securely.

VERO's modern platform mitigates application fraud, saves teams 92% of time processing leases, and recovers 96% of leasing costs. Additionally, VERO provides transparency to owners, operators, leasing teams, and renters, while surfacing actionable insights that increase NOI.

ABOUT VERO

VERO is the modern leasing infrastructure for renters and owners. Designed to automate operations and mitigate risk, VERO consolidates a broken leasing process into one simple platform. By implementing proprietary technology, VERO makes lease management easier and more affordable for property managers, while providing transparency and cost savings for renters. Learn more about VERO: sayvero.com.

