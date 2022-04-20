Viola Davis Dons LILYSILK for People Magazine Cover and Deadline Contenders Event

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has dressed Viola Davis, the renowned actress who currently stars as Michelle Obama in the new Showtime series The First Lady, for both the latest cover of People magazine and Deadline's Contenders Television event held in Los Angeles on April 11.

Ms. Davis graces the cover of the latest issue of People, which hit newsstands on April 15, wearing a LILYSILK Long Sleeves Collared Silk Blouse in Azure. Made of 19 momme silk and spandex, this blouse features back pleats and a curved hem, which is ideal for tucking into jeans and trousers – just as Ms. Davis did in her cover shoot. At Deadline's Contenders Television event, Ms. Davis wore a LILYSILK SOS Shirt, the brand's new iconic design that debuted in the Spring 2022 Collection, in Navy Pinstripe. With its relaxed fit, this contemporary classic, made of 19 momme Charmeuse silk, is a versatile addition to the modern woman's wardrobe and adds an instant touch of sophistication with its glossy shine.

Viola Davis Dons LILYSILK for Deadline Contenders Event (PRNewswire)

Ms. Davis is the first African American actress to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting, winning a wide range of accolades that include an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Tony Awards. Her body of work includes hit films and TV series such as Doubt, The Help, How to Get Away with Murder, and Fences.

"Viola Davis is a force in film and culture," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "We are honored to see her, as well as many other celebrities, wear LILYSILK and look magnificent in it. This inspires us to create more spectacular pieces for all the LILYSILK fans out there."

In the past few months, LILYSILK has also been spotted on a number of Hollywood celebrities, including Melissa Rauch, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan Trainor, Nina Dobrev, and Lucy Hale.

