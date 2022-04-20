White Sands, New Metaverse, Raises $8 Million After Selling Out Second Mint on April 11

Master-Planned Virtual World Built on NFT Worlds and Ethereum Blockchain Sells Out 250 Luxury Villas After March 15 Sale of 3,000 NFT Land Plots

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Sands today announced it has raised $8 million for its new master-planned island metaverse through two mints, the most recent on April 11. After a 1,500 ETH sellout of initial NFT land plots on March 15, White Sands buyers purchased the entire available inventory of 250 villas in the virtual community in the subsequent mint. The team has already made multiple significant investments to build out its virtual world.

White Sands (PRNewswire)

White Sands is a new metaverse ecosystem built on NFT Worlds and the Ethereum blockchain as a luxury island paradise. Owners of property in the White Sands metaverse will gain access to exclusive, high-end homes that can be personalized with furniture, vehicles, pets and NFTs. Owners and visitors will enjoy not only a host of unique experiences within White Sands, but also the chance to connect to innovations across hundreds of other NFT Worlds.

"The rise of social media changed the way that people interact online. The metaverse is an inevitable evolution," stated Adam Hollander, co-founder of White Sands. "White Sands will be a place where people can meet, interact, play, learn, work, conduct commerce and do a variety of things that they otherwise might do in the real world."

To further facilitate White Sands development, the team has significantly expanded its own cross-functional team. In addition, the White Sands has invested $1.25 million to purchase 36 NFT Worlds, ensuring virtually unlimited capacity to build out and evolve its metaverse.

"NFT Worlds is built on the Minecraft engine, which is currently used by more than 140 million people every month," stated Blockchain Brown, co-founder of White Sands. "That means millions of potential users who can seamlessly access our metaverse and begin enjoying everything White Sands has to offer."

Purchasers in the initial White Sands land mint have already experienced a 30% increase in NFT value since March 15; of these, a number have already sold on the secondary market for a total of $5.5 million (1,800 ETH). Further proof of the White Sands momentum can be seen in the 24,000 Discord participants who actively follow the project.

White Sands is expected to launch in a matter of weeks, with an exact date to be announced.

About White Sands

White Sands (https://whitesands.game) is a luxurious master-planned island metaverse ecosystem proudly built on NFT Worlds and the Ethereum blockchain. Land and homeowners of White Sands can enjoy multitudes of ways to customize the world with furniture, vehicles, pets and more. Guests and visitors, as well as White Sands land owners, can take part in a variety of experiences across White Sands as well as hundreds of other NFT World metaverses.

