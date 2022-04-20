World-Renowned Patient Advocate Joins SmartTab Drug Delivery Webinar

In the final days of SmartTab's StartEngine equity crowdfunding campaign, Tina Aswani Omprakash will discuss the needs of people suffering from Crohn's disease and other chronic illnesses.

DENVER , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartTab is a digital health startup and is continuing its healthtech innovation through patient-centered drug delivery with an upcoming webinar.

Tina Aswani Omprakash, an award-winning blogger who writes Own Your Crohn's is going to share her insight and hope for a future with drug delivery that's more patient-centric on Thursday, April 21, 11 a.m. MST—register here .

Tina will courageously share her powerful story of living with Crohn's disease and speak to the needs of patients in today's healthcare system. The webinar will explore how healthcare providers can fuel patient-centered innovation and develop breakthrough technologies that tackle the unmet needs of IBD/Crohn's patients. Sacha Francois Heppell, Chief Marketing Officer of SmartTab will lead a fireside chat and an insightful Q+A session with Tina and the founders of SmartTab.

SmartTab offers an injection capsule for oral delivery of biologics and large molecules called InjectTab. It's revolutionizing the treatment of self-injections with an ingestible capsule that delivers proteins internally to the stomach or upper GI areas. This advancement will allow painful injections via syringe and needle to be replaced by swallowing a capsule that injects active ingredients into the lining of the stomach, where there are little to no pain receptors.

SmartTab opened up investments to the public to accelerate the production of its advanced drug delivery platforms through its StartEngine campaign. With their ethos vested in the empowerment of patients, this funding strategy gives individual investors more access and direct engagement.

Crowdfunding is unique because it offers an opportunity for investors, both large and small, to join SmartTab's mission to provide novel administration routes and effective therapies that improve patient lives. Participants in this crowdfunding enjoy direct ownership of the digital drug delivery startup.

"SmartTab is all about creating more effective ways to deliver medication—we've opened up an opportunity for early investors to have a stake in our company and join us in causing a paradigm shift to patient-centric drug delivery."

—Robert Niichel, Founder and CEO

SmartTab's StartEngine campaign will secure additional capital to increase its capacity to establish additional pharmaceutical partnerships, move through clinical studies and FDA submission to optimize the way medications are delivered.

This crowdfunding campaign follows a successful PK Preclinical Animal study that demonstrated a Proof-of-Concept working model of TargetTab—according to the pharmacokinetic profiles, the capsule achieved actuation and released active ingredients when receiving the wireless communication signal. The findings validated that the capsule is capable of receiving wireless power and monitoring signals from the external source to deliver an active ingredient in a very targeted area. This is a game-changer to improve patient outcomes and help people lead healthier lives.

Tina Aswani Omprakash's webinar continues SmartTab's efforts to pioneer drug delivery through equitable, caring, and patient-centric innovation.

About SmartTab

Veloce Corporation (dba "SmartTab" or the "Company") is currently engaged in the design, development and validation of next-generation ingestible capsule drug delivery systems ( http://www.smarttab.co ). Based in Denver, Colorado, it operates from its world-class innovation center for patient-centered delivery systems in various stages of clinical trials and FDA submission.

Disclaimer: The SmartTab Drug Delivery Platform is a candidate medical product and uses are not approved, cleared, or licensed under sections 505, 510(k), and/or 515 of the FD&C Act. Investigational and not available for commercial sale.

