KEYCORP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME OF $420 MILLION, OR $.45 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Strong loan growth driven by consumer and commercial businesses
Record loan originations from Laurel Road
Net interest income reflects strong loan growth and liquidity deployment
Noninterest income adversely impacted by market conditions late in the quarter
Credit quality remains strong with net charge-offs to average loans of 13 basis points
CLEVELAND, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $420 million, or $.45 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022. This compared to $601 million, or $.64 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $591 million, or $.61 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021.
Our first quarter results reflect the resilience of our distinctive business model, strong risk management, and the impact of dynamic market conditions.
We continue to take market share in both our consumer and commercial businesses, with average loans up 4% quarter-over-quarter. We experienced continued momentum in our consumer business, driven by consumer mortgage, and another record quarter for Laurel Road which generated $820 million of loan originations. Our commercial business delivered broad-based growth across our platform. Our strong loan pipelines position us well for continued growth in 2022. Market uncertainty, resulted in lower-than-expected fee income, which impacted our investment banking business and drove market related adjustments.
The quality of our balance sheet continues to be a strength, as we focus on delivering sound, profitable growth. Credit quality remained strong this quarter, with lower nonperforming loans and net charge-offs as a percent of average loans of 13 basis points.
We remain committed to growing our businesses, making progress against each of our long-term financial targets, and delivering shareholder value through all markets and economic conditions.
- Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO
Selected Financial Highlights
Dollars in millions, except per share data
Change 1Q22 vs.
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 420
$ 601
$ 591
(30.1) %
(28.9) %
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per
.45
.64
.61
(29.7)
(26.2)
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)
14.12 %
18.69 %
18.25 %
N/A
N/A
Return on average total assets from continuing operations
.99
1.34
1.44
N/A
N/A
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)
9.4
9.5
9.9
N/A
N/A
Book value at period end
$ 14.43
$ 16.76
$ 16.22
(13.9)
(11.0)
Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations
2.46 %
2.44 %
2.61 %
N/A
N/A
(a)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(b)
March 31, 2022 ratio is estimated.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q22 vs.
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
Net interest income (TE)
$ 1,020
$ 1,038
$ 1,012
(1.7) %
.8 %
Noninterest income
676
909
738
(25.6)
(8.4)
Total revenue
$ 1,696
$ 1,947
$ 1,750
(12.9) %
(3.1) %
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.0 billion for the first quarter of 2022 and the net interest margin was 2.46%. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $8 million, while the net interest margin decreased by 15 basis points. Net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from higher earning asset balances and a favorable balance sheet mix. Net interest income and the net interest margin were negatively impacted by lower reinvestment yields, the exit of the indirect auto loan portfolio, and lower loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $18 million and the net interest margin increased by two basis points. Net interest income was negatively impacted by two fewer days in the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from a favorable earning asset mix, including the deployment of liquidity into loans and higher-yielding investments and were negatively impacted by lower loan fees related to the PPP.
Noninterest Income
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q22 vs.
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
Trust and investment services income
$ 136
$ 135
$ 133
.7 %
2.3 %
Investment banking and debt placement fees
163
323
162
(49.5)
.6
Service charges on deposit accounts
91
90
73
1.1
24.7
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
32
37
38
(13.5)
(15.8)
Corporate services income
90
73
64
23.3
40.6
Cards and payments income
80
86
105
(7.0)
(23.8)
Corporate-owned life insurance income
31
34
31
(8.8)
—
Consumer mortgage income
21
25
47
(16.0)
(55.3)
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
36
48
34
(25.0)
5.9
Other income
(4)
58
51
(106.9)
(107.8)
Total noninterest income
$ 676
$ 909
$ 738
(25.6) %
(8.4) %
Compared to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased by $62 million. The decrease was primarily driven by other income, down $55 million, reflecting market related adjustments. Other drivers for the decrease include consumer mortgage income and cards and payments income, down $26 million and $25 million, respectively, reflecting lower gain on sale margins and lower levels of prepaid card activity. Partially offsetting the decrease was a $26 million increase in corporate services income, driven by higher derivatives trading income and an $18 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased by $233 million. The primary driver was investment banking and debt placement fees, which decreased $160 million, reflecting seasonality and slowing capital markets activity late in the quarter. Other income decreased $62 million, reflecting market related adjustments. Partially offsetting the decrease was a $17 million increase in corporate services income, driven by higher derivatives trading income.
Noninterest Expense
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q22 vs.
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
Personnel expense
$ 630
$ 674
$ 624
(6.5) %
1.0 %
Nonpersonnel expense
440
496
447
(11.3)
(1.6)
Total noninterest expense
$ 1,070
$ 1,170
$ 1,071
(8.5) %
(.1) %
Key's noninterest expense was $1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1 million from the year-ago period. Nonpersonnel expense decreased $7 million, reflecting a broad-based decline across several expense categories. Personnel expense increased $6 million, driven by higher salaries from merit increases and technology contract labor, partially offset by lower incentive compensation and employee benefits expense.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest expense decreased $100 million. The decrease was primarily related to a $56 million decrease in nonpersonnel expense, reflecting lower professional fees as well as lower other expense. Additionally, personnel expense decreased $44 million, primarily driven by lower incentive compensation as a result of lower investment banking and debt placement fees.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Average Loans
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q22 vs.
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
Commercial and industrial (a)
$ 51,574
$ 49,510
$ 52,581
4.2 %
(1.9) %
Other commercial loans
20,556
19,743
18,848
4.1
9.1
Total consumer loans
31,632
30,144
29,299
4.9
8.0
Total loans
$ 103,762
$ 99,397
$ 100,728
4.4 %
3.0 %
(a)
Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $141 million, $141 million, and $126 million of assets from commercial credit cards at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.
Average loans were $103.8 billion for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $3.0 billion compared to the first quarter of 2021. Consumer loans increased $2.3 billion, reflecting strength from Key's consumer mortgage business and Laurel Road, partly offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio. Additionally, commercial loans increased by $701 million, reflecting strength in commercial mortgage real estate loans and core commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a decline in PPP balances.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, average loans increased by $4.4 billion. Commercial loans increased $2.9 billion, reflecting strength in commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans, partially offset by a decline in PPP balances. Consumer loans increased $1.5 billion, driven by continued strength in Key's consumer mortgage business and record Laurel Road originations.
Average Deposits
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q22 vs.
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
Non-time deposits
$ 146,426
$ 146,979
$ 132,267
(.4) %
10.7 %
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,639
1,793
2,571
(8.6)
(36.3)
Other time deposits
2,098
2,233
2,902
(6.0)
(27.7)
Total deposits
$ 150,163
$ 151,005
$ 137,740
(.6) %
9.0 %
Cost of total deposits
.04 %
.04 %
.06 %
N/A
N/A
N/A = Not Applicable
Average deposits totaled $150.2 billion for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $12.4 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. The increase reflects growth from consumer and commercial relationships, including higher commercial escrow and retail deposits, partially offset by a decline in time deposits.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, average deposits decreased by $842 million, driven by lower levels of commercial deposits, partly offset by seasonal retail deposit inflows.
ASSET QUALITY
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q22 vs.
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
Net loan charge-offs
$ 33
$ 19
$ 114
73.7 %
(71.1) %
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.13 %
.08 %
.46 %
N/A
N/A
Nonperforming loans at period end
$ 439
$ 454
$ 728
(3.3)
(39.7)
Nonperforming assets at period end
467
489
790
(4.5)
(40.9)
Allowance for loan and lease losses
1,105
1,061
1,438
4.1
(23.2)
Allowance for credit losses
1,271
1,221
1,616
4.1
(21.3)
Provision for credit losses
83
4
(93)
N/M
189.2
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
251.7 %
233.7 %
197.5 %
N/A
N/A
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
289.5
268.9
222.0
N/A
N/A
N/A = Not Applicable
Key's provision for credit losses was $83 million, compared to a net benefit of $93 million in the first quarter of 2021 and provision of $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase from prior periods reflects the uncertain economic outlook arising from the Ukraine conflict, risks associated with higher inflation, and loan growth.
Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $33 million, or .13% of average total loans. These results compare to $114 million, or .46%, for the first quarter of 2021 and $19 million, or .08%, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.3 billion, or 1.19% of total period-end loans at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.60% at March 31, 2021, and 1.20% at December 31, 2021.
At March 31, 2022, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $439 million, which represented .41% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .72% at March 31, 2021, and .45% at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2022, totaled $467 million, and represented .44% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .78% at March 31, 2021, and .48% at December 31, 2021.
CAPITAL
Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at March 31, 2022.
Capital Ratios
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
3/31/2021
Common Equity Tier 1 (a)
9.4 %
9.5 %
9.9 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
10.7
10.8
11.3
Total risk based capital (a)
12.5
12.5
13.4
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
6.0
6.9
7.5
Leverage (a)
8.7
8.5
8.9
(a)
March 31, 2022 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
(b)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
Key's capital position remained strong in the first quarter of 2022. As shown in the preceding table, at March 31, 2022, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.4% and 10.7%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 6.0% at March 31, 2022.
Key elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delayed for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. Effective for the first quarter 2022, Key is now in the three-year transition period, with the full impact of the CECL standard being phased-in to regulatory capital over the next three years. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 13 basis points.
Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding
In thousands
Change 1Q22 vs.
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
Shares outstanding at beginning of period
928,850
930,544
975,773
(.2) %
(4.8) %
Open market repurchases, repurchases under the accelerated repurchase program, and return of shares under employee compensation plans
(1,707)
(2,482)
(9,277)
(31.2)
(81.6)
Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)
5,255
788
6,091
566.9
(13.7)
Shares outstanding at end of period
932,398
928,850
972,587
.4 %
(4.1) %
N/M = Not Meaningful
During the first quarter of 2022, Key declared a dividend of $.195 per common share.
LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS
The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.
Major Business Segments
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q22 vs.
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
Revenue from continuing operations (TE)
Consumer Bank
$ 799
$ 839
$ 864
(4.8) %
(7.5) %
Commercial Bank
810
1,028
858
(21.2)
(5.6)
Other (a)
87
80
28
8.7
210.7
Total
$ 1,696
$ 1,947
$ 1,750
(12.9) %
(3.1) %
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
Consumer Bank
$ 70
$ 161
$ 217
(56.5) %
(67.7) %
Commercial Bank
283
449
383
(37.0)
(26.1)
Other (a)
94
17
18
452.9
422.2
Total
$ 447
$ 627
$ 618
(28.7) %
(27.7) %
(a)
Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful
Consumer Bank
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q22 vs.
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 543
$ 569
$ 607
(4.6) %
(10.5) %
Noninterest income
256
270
257
(5.2)
(.4)
Total revenue (TE)
799
839
864
(4.8)
(7.5)
Provision for credit losses
43
14
(23)
207.1
287.0
Noninterest expense
663
613
601
8.2
10.3
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
93
212
286
(56.1)
(67.5)
Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments
23
51
69
(54.9)
(66.7)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 70
$ 161
$ 217
(56.5) %
(67.7) %
Average balances
Loans and leases
$ 38,637
$ 37,792
$ 39,249
2.2 %
(1.6) %
Total assets
41,814
41,024
42,476
1.9
(1.6)
Deposits
91,468
90,271
85,033
1.3
7.6
Assets under management at period end
$ 53,707
$ 55,806
$ 48,288
(3.8) %
11.2 %
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Additional Consumer Bank Data
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q22 vs.
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$ 106
$ 106
$ 101
— %
5.0 %
Service charges on deposit accounts
54
55
39
(1.8)
38.5
Cards and payments income
57
64
54
(10.9)
5.6
Consumer mortgage income
21
26
47
(19.2)
(55.3)
Other noninterest income
18
19
16
(5.3)
12.5
Total noninterest income
$ 256
$ 270
$ 257
(5.2) %
(.4) %
Average deposit balances
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$ 58,625
$ 57,197
$ 54,684
2.5 %
7.2 %
Savings deposits
7,233
6,951
5,878
4.1
23.1
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,520
1,669
2,424
(8.9)
(37.3)
Other time deposits
2,090
2,227
2,888
(6.2)
(27.6)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
22,000
22,227
19,159
(1.0)
14.8
Total deposits
$ 91,468
$ 90,271
$ 85,033
1.3 %
(35.1) %
Other data
Branches
993
999
1,068
Automated teller machines
1,308
1,317
1,368
Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (1Q22 vs. 1Q21)
- Net income attributable to Key of $70 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $217 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $64 million, compared to the first quarter of 2021, related to the sale of the indirect auto portfolio, partially offset by strong consumer mortgage and Laurel Road balance sheet growth
- Average loans and leases decreased $612 million, or 1.6%, from the first quarter of 2021, driven by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio, partially offset by growth in consumer mortgage and Laurel Road
- Average deposits increased $6.4 billion, or 7.6%, from the first quarter of 2021, driven by relationship growth and higher retail deposits
- Provision for credit losses increased $66 million, compared to the first quarter of 2021, driven by loan growth and uncertainty in the economic environment
- Noninterest income decreased $1 million, or 0.4%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by a decrease in consumer mortgage income, reflecting lower gain on sale margins. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts and trust and investment services income
- Noninterest expense increased $62 million, or 10.3%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by an increased level of digital investments and an increase in employee compensation and benefits related expenses
Commercial Bank
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q22 vs.
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 415
$ 417
$ 411
(.5) %
1.0 %
Noninterest income
395
611
447
(35.4)
(11.6)
Total revenue (TE)
810
1,028
858
(21.2)
(5.6)
Provision for credit losses
41
(12)
(67)
441.7
161.2
Noninterest expense
417
501
443
(16.8)
(5.9)
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
352
539
482
(34.7)
(27.0)
Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments
69
90
99
(23.3)
(30.3)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 283
$ 449
$ 383
(37.0) %
(26.1) %
Average balances
Loans and leases
$ 64,701
$ 61,127
$ 61,221
5.8 %
5.7 %
Loans held for sale
1,323
1,962
1,237
(32.6)
7.0
Total assets
74,860
71,629
70,448
4.5
6.3
Deposits
57,289
59,537
51,894
(3.8) %
10.4 %
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful
Additional Commercial Bank Data
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q22 vs.
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$ 30
$ 29
$ 32
3.4 %
(6.3) %
Investment banking and debt placement fees
163
322
162
(49.4)
0.6
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
32
36
38
(11.1)
(15.8)
Corporate services income
82
65
56
26.2
46.4
Service charges on deposit accounts
36
34
33
5.9
9.1
Cards and payments income
22
26
52
(15.4)
(57.7)
Payments and services income
140
125
141
12.0
(0.7)
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
36
47
34
(23.4)
5.9
Other noninterest income
(6)
52
40
(111.5)
(115.0)
Total noninterest income
$ 395
$ 611
$ 447
(35.4) %
(11.6) %
N/M = Not Meaningful
Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (1Q22 vs. 1Q21)
- Net income attributable to Key of $283 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $383 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $4 million, compared to the first quarter of 2021, reflecting core loan growth in commercial and industrial and commercial mortgage real estate loans, partially offset by lower loan fees from the PPP
- Average loan and lease balances increased $3.5 billion, compared to the first quarter of 2021, reflecting growth in core commercial and industrial and commercial mortgage real estate loans, partially offset by a decline in PPP balances
- Average deposit balances increased $5.4 billion, or 10.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2021, driven by growth in targeted relationships and higher commercial escrow deposits
- Provision for credit losses increased $108 million, compared to the first quarter of 2021, driven by uncertainty in the economic environment
- Noninterest income decreased $52 million from the year-ago quarter, largely driven by lower cards and payments income from lower prepaid card activity and other income reflecting market related adjustments
- Noninterest expense decreased by $26 million, or 5.9%, from the first quarter of 2021, driven by lower operating lease expense and lower incentive compensation
*******************************************
KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $181.2 billion at March 31, 2022.
Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, and the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on us, our clients, our third-party service providers, and the markets. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.
*****
KeyCorp
First Quarter 2022
Financial Supplement
Page
12
Financial Highlights
14
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
16
Consolidated Balance Sheets
17
Consolidated Statements of Income
18
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
19
Noninterest Expense
19
Personnel Expense
20
Loan Composition
20
Loans Held for Sale Composition
20
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
20
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
22
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
22
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
22
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
23
Line of Business Results
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
3/31/2021
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 1,020
$ 1,038
$ 1,012
Noninterest income
676
909
738
Total revenue (TE)
1,696
1,947
1,750
Provision for credit losses
83
4
(93)
Noninterest expense
1,070
1,170
1,071
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
447
627
618
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
1
2
4
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
448
629
622
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
420
601
591
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
1
2
4
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
421
603
595
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .45
$ .65
$ .61
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.46
.65
.62
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution
.45
.64
.61
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)
.45
.64
.61
Cash dividends declared
.195
.195
.185
Book value at period end
14.43
16.76
16.22
Tangible book value at period end
11.41
13.72
13.30
Market price at period end
22.38
23.13
19.98
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
.99 %
1.34 %
1.44 %
Return on average common equity
11.45
15.31
14.98
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
14.12
18.69
18.25
Net interest margin (TE)
2.46
2.44
2.61
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
62.4
59.4
60.3
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
.99 %
1.35 %
1.45 %
Return on average common equity
11.47
15.36
15.08
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
14.15
18.75
18.37
Net interest margin (TE)
2.46
2.44
2.60
Loan to deposit (c)
72.9
68.9
73.1
Capital ratios at period end
Key shareholders' equity to assets
8.5 %
9.4 %
10.0 %
Key common shareholders' equity to assets
7.4
8.4
9.0
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
6.0
6.9
7.5
Common Equity Tier 1 (d)
9.4
9.5
9.9
Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)
10.7
10.8
11.3
Total risk-based capital (d)
12.5
12.5
13.4
Leverage (d)
8.7
8.5
8.9
Asset quality — from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$ 33
$ 19
$ 114
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
.13 %
.08 %
.46 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 1,105
$ 1,061
$ 1,438
Allowance for credit losses
1,271
1,221
1,616
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.04 %
1.04 %
1.42 %
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.19
1.20
1.60
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
251.7
233.7
197.5
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
289.5
268.9
222.0
Nonperforming loans at period-end
$ 439
$ 454
$ 728
Nonperforming assets at period-end
467
489
790
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.41 %
.45 %
.72 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.44
.48
.78
Trust assets
Assets under management
$ 53,707
$ 55,806
$ 48,288
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
17,110
16,797
17,086
Branches
993
999
1,068
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
$ 6
$ 5
$ 7
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(c)
Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.
(d)
March 31, 2022, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Dollars in millions)
The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."
The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.
The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.
The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.
Three months ended
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
3/31/2021
Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end
Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 15,308
$ 17,423
$ 17,634
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,810
2,820
2,842
Preferred Stock (b)
1,856
1,856
1,856
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 10,642
$ 12,747
$ 12,936
Total assets (GAAP)
$ 181,221
$ 186,346
$ 176,203
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,810
2,820
2,842
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$ 178,411
$ 183,526
$ 173,361
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
5.96 %
6.95 %
7.46 %
Pre-provision net revenue
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 1,014
$ 1,033
$ 1,005
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
6
5
7
Noninterest income
676
909
738
Less: Noninterest expense
1,070
1,170
1,071
Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
$ 626
$ 777
$ 679
Average tangible common equity
Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 16,780
$ 17,471
$ 17,769
Less: Intangible assets (average) (c)
2,814
2,814
2,844
Preferred stock (average)
1,900
1,900
1,900
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 12,066
$ 12,757
$ 13,025
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 420
$ 601
$ 591
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
12,066
12,757
13,025
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
14.12 %
18.69 %
18.25 %
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 421
$ 603
$ 595
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
12,066
12,757
13,025
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)
14.15 %
18.75 %
18.37 %
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
3/31/2021
Cash efficiency ratio
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$ 1,070
$ 1,170
$ 1,071
Less: Intangible asset amortization
11
14
15
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 1,059
$ 1,156
$ 1,056
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 1,014
$ 1,033
$ 1,005
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
6
5
7
Noninterest income
676
909
738
Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)
$ 1,696
$ 1,947
$ 1,750
Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
62.4 %
59.4 %
60.3 %
(a)
For the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, intangible assets exclude $2 million, $3 million, and $4 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables.
(b)
Net of capital surplus.
(c)
For the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, average intangible assets exclude $3 million, $3 million, and $4 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables.
GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in millions)
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
3/31/2021
Assets
Loans
$ 106,600
$ 101,854
$ 100,926
Loans held for sale
1,170
2,729
2,296
Securities available for sale
43,681
45,364
33,923
Held-to-maturity securities
6,871
7,539
6,857
Trading account assets
848
701
811
Short-term investments
3,881
11,010
15,376
Other investments
722
639
621
Total earning assets
163,773
169,836
160,810
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,105)
(1,061)
(1,438)
Cash and due from banks
684
913
938
Premises and equipment
647
681
737
Goodwill
2,694
2,693
2,673
Other intangible assets
118
130
173
Corporate-owned life insurance
4,340
4,327
4,296
Accrued income and other assets
9,544
8,265
7,347
Discontinued assets
526
562
667
Total assets
$ 181,221
$ 186,346
$ 176,203
Liabilities
Deposits in domestic offices:
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$ 86,829
$ 89,207
$ 82,777
Savings deposits
7,840
7,503
6,655
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,533
1,705
2,437
Other time deposits
2,037
2,153
2,782
Total interest-bearing deposits
98,239
100,568
94,651
Noninterest-bearing deposits
50,424
52,004
47,532
Total deposits
148,663
152,572
142,183
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
599
173
281
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
2,222
588
744
Accrued expense and other liabilities
3,615
3,548
2,862
Long-term debt
10,814
12,042
12,499
Total liabilities
165,913
168,923
158,569
Equity
Preferred stock
1,900
1,900
1,900
Common shares
1,257
1,257
1,257
Capital surplus
6,214
6,278
6,213
Retained earnings
14,793
14,553
13,166
Treasury stock, at cost
(5,927)
(5,979)
(5,005)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,929)
(586)
103
Key shareholders' equity
15,308
17,423
17,634
Total liabilities and equity
$ 181,221
$ 186,346
$ 176,203
Common shares outstanding (000)
932,398
928,850
972,587
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
3/31/2021
Interest income
Loans
$ 837
$ 873
$ 889
Loans held for sale
12
15
11
Securities available for sale
173
148
130
Held-to-maturity securities
46
52
45
Trading account assets
6
5
5
Short-term investments
4
8
5
Other investments
2
2
2
Total interest income
1,080
1,103
1,087
Interest expense
Deposits
14
15
21
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
—
—
—
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
3
2
1
Long-term debt
49
53
60
Total interest expense
66
70
82
Net interest income
1,014
1,033
1,005
Provision for credit losses
83
4
(93)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
931
1,029
1,098
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
136
135
133
Investment banking and debt placement fees
163
323
162
Service charges on deposit accounts
91
90
73
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
32
37
38
Corporate services income
90
73
64
Cards and payments income
80
86
105
Corporate-owned life insurance income
31
34
31
Consumer mortgage income
21
25
47
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
36
48
34
Other income
(4)
58
51
Total noninterest income
676
909
738
Noninterest expense
Personnel
630
674
624
Net occupancy
73
75
76
Computer processing
77
73
73
Business services and professional fees
53
70
50
Equipment
23
25
25
Operating lease expense
28
31
34
Marketing
28
37
26
Other expense
158
185
163
Total noninterest expense
1,070
1,170
1,071
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
537
768
765
Income taxes
90
141
147
Income (loss) from continuing operations
447
627
618
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
1
2
4
Net income (loss)
448
629
622
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 448
$ 629
$ 622
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 420
$ 601
$ 591
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
421
603
595
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .45
$ .65
$ .61
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.46
.65
.62
Per common share — assuming dilution
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .45
$ .64
$ .61
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.45
.64
.61
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ .195
$ .195
$ .185
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)
922,941
922,970
964,878
Effect of common share options and other stock awards
10,692
11,758
9,419
Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b)
933,634
934,729
974,297
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
First Quarter 2022
Fourth Quarter 2021
First Quarter 2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$ 51,574
$ 410
3.22 %
$ 49,510
$ 447
3.58 %
$ 52,581
$ 453
3.48 %
Real estate — commercial mortgage
14,587
121
3.37
13,671
121
3.51
12,658
114
3.67
Real estate — construction
2,027
17
3.37
2,119
19
3.50
2,048
19
3.75
Commercial lease financing
3,942
24
2.41
3,953
26
2.57
4,142
31
2.99
Total commercial loans
72,130
572
3.21
69,253
613
3.51
71,429
617
3.50
Real estate — residential mortgage
16,309
112
2.75
15,017
102
2.72
9,699
76
3.12
Home equity loans
8,345
74
3.61
8,603
79
3.64
9,282
85
3.73
Consumer direct loans
5,954
61
4.16
5,509
60
4.33
4,817
56
4.72
Credit cards
932
24
10.36
941
24
10.13
933
24
10.45
Consumer indirect loans
92
—
—
74
—
—
4,568
37
3.30
Total consumer loans
31,632
271
3.45
30,144
265
3.49
29,299
278
3.84
Total loans
103,762
843
3.28
99,397
878
3.50
100,728
895
3.60
Loans held for sale
1,485
12
3.32
2,202
15
2.83
1,531
11
2.89
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
44,923
173
1.50
42,329
148
1.39
30,039
130
1.76
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
7,188
46
2.54
7,991
52
2.61
7,188
46
2.53
Trading account assets
842
6
2.74
853
5
2.48
848
5
2.15
Short-term investments
7,323
4
.25
15,505
8
.20
16,510
5
.13
Other investments (e)
651
2
1.26
634
2
1.15
614
2
1.40
Total earning assets
166,174
1,086
2.62
168,911
1,108
2.60
157,458
1,094
2.81
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,056)
(1,081)
(1,623)
Accrued income and other assets
17,471
17,133
16,398
Discontinued assets
539
574
686
Total assets
$ 183,128
$ 185,537
$ 172,919
Liabilities
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$ 88,515
$ 11
.05
$ 88,110
$ 11
.05
$ 81,439
$ 10
.05
Savings deposits
7,599
—
.01
7,375
—
.01
6,203
1
.03
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,639
2
.44
1,793
2
.53
2,571
6
.96
Other time deposits
2,098
1
.15
2,233
2
.21
2,902
4
.57
Total interest-bearing deposits
99,851
14
.06
99,511
15
.06
93,115
21
.09
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
287
—
.13
230
—
.02
243
—
.04
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
705
3
1.94
789
2
1.45
878
1
.64
Long-term debt (f), (g)
10,830
49
1.79
12,159
53
1.74
12,831
60
1.93
Total interest-bearing liabilities
111,673
66
.24
112,689
70
.25
107,067
82
.31
Noninterest-bearing deposits
50,312
51,494
44,625
Accrued expense and other liabilities
3,824
3,309
2,772
Discontinued liabilities (g)
539
574
686
Total liabilities
$ 166,348
$ 168,066
$ 155,150
Equity
Key shareholders' equity
$ 16,780
$ 17,471
$ 17,769
Noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
Total equity
16,780
17,471
17,769
Total liabilities and equity
$ 183,128
$ 185,537
$ 172,919
Interest rate spread (TE)
2.38 %
2.36 %
2.50 %
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin
$ 1,020
2.46 %
$ 1,038
2.44 %
$ 1,012
2.61 %
TE adjustment (b)
6
5
7
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$ 1,014
$ 1,033
$ 1,005
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $141 million, $141 million, and $126 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.
(e)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(f)
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
(g)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Noninterest Expense
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
3/31/2021
Personnel (a)
$ 630
$ 674
$ 624
Net occupancy
73
75
76
Computer processing
77
73
73
Business services and professional fees
53
70
50
Equipment
23
25
25
Operating lease expense
28
31
34
Marketing
28
37
26
Other expense
158
185
163
Total noninterest expense
$ 1,070
$ 1,170
$ 1,071
Average full-time equivalent employees (b)
17,110
16,797
17,086
(a)
Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.
(b)
The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.
Personnel Expense
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
3/31/2021
Salaries and contract labor
$ 348
$ 342
$ 320
Incentive and stock-based compensation
183
243
196
Employee benefits
97
89
107
Severance
2
—
1
Total personnel expense
$ 630
$ 674
$ 624
Loan Composition
(Dollars in millions)
Percent change 3/31/2022 vs
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2021
3/31/2021
Commercial and industrial (a)
$ 52,815
$ 50,525
$ 52,486
4.5 %
.6 %
Commercial real estate:
Commercial mortgage
15,124
14,244
12,702
6.2
19.1
Construction
2,065
1,996
2,122
3.5
(2.7)
Total commercial real estate loans
17,189
16,240
14,824
5.8
16.0
Commercial lease financing (b)
3,916
4,071
4,104
(3.8)
(4.6)
Total commercial loans
73,920
70,836
71,414
4.4
3.5
Residential — prime loans:
Real estate — residential mortgage
17,181
15,756
10,300
9.0
66.8
Home equity loans
8,258
8,467
9,158
(2.5)
(9.8)
Total residential — prime loans
25,439
24,223
19,458
5.0
30.7
Consumer direct loans
6,249
5,753
4,862
8.6
28.5
Credit cards
930
972
909
(4.3)
2.3
Consumer indirect loans
62
70
4,283
(11.4)
(98.6)
Total consumer loans
32,680
31,018
29,512
5.4
10.7
Total loans (c), (d)
$ 106,600
$ 101,854
$ 100,926
4.7 %
5.6 %
(a)
Loan balances include $147 million, $139 million, and $126 million of commercial credit card balances at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.
(b)
Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $14 million, $16 million, and $21 million at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.
(c)
Total loans exclude loans of $531 million at March 31, 2022, $567 million at December 31, 2021, and $675 million at March 31, 2021, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.
(d)
Accrued interest of $193 million, $198 million, and $242 million at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.
Loans Held for Sale Composition
(Dollars in millions)
Percent change 3/31/2022 vs
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2021
3/31/2021
Commercial and industrial
$ 216
$ 1,438
$ 1,175
(85.0) %
(81.6) %
Real estate — commercial mortgage
819
1,010
837
(18.9)
(2.2)
Real estate — construction
21
—
—
N/M
N/M
Real estate — residential mortgage
114
281
236
(59.4)
(51.7)
Consumer direct loans
—
—
48
N/M
N/M
Total loans held for sale
$ 1,170
$ 2,729
$ 2,296
(57.1) %
(49.0) %
N/M = Not Meaningful
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
(Dollars in millions)
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
Balance at beginning of period
$ 2,729
$ 1,805
$ 1,537
$ 2,296
$ 1,583
New originations
2,724
5,704
3,328
3,573
4,010
Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net
—
(1)
3,305
(71)
83
Loan sales
(4,269)
(4,742)
(6,405)
(4,195)
(3,303)
Loan draws (payments), net
(12)
(12)
8
(27)
(73)
Valuation and other adjustments
(2)
(25)
32
(39)
(4)
Balance at end of period
$ 1,170
$ 2,729
$ 1,805
$ 1,537
$ 2,296
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
3/31/2021
Average loans outstanding
$ 103,762
$ 99,397
$ 100,728
Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period
1,061
1,084
1,626
Loans charged off:
Commercial and industrial
30
33
73
Real estate — commercial mortgage
4
1
35
Real estate — construction
—
—
—
Total commercial real estate loans
4
1
35
Commercial lease financing
2
1
4
Total commercial loans
36
35
112
Real estate — residential mortgage
(1)
(1)
—
Home equity loans
1
2
2
Consumer direct loans
7
7
8
Credit cards
7
6
6
Consumer indirect loans
1
1
7
Total consumer loans
15
15
23
Total loans charged off
51
50
135
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
11
23
8
Real estate — commercial mortgage
1
1
1
Real estate — construction
—
—
—
Total commercial real estate loans
1
1
1
Commercial lease financing
—
—
1
Total commercial loans
12
24
10
Real estate — residential mortgage
—
1
1
Home equity loans
1
1
1
Consumer direct loans
2
2
2
Credit cards
2
2
2
Consumer indirect loans
1
1
5
Total consumer loans
6
7
11
Total recoveries
18
31
21
Net loan charge-offs
(33)
(19)
(114)
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
77
(4)
(74)
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
$ 1,105
$ 1,061
$ 1,438
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period
160
152
197
Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments
6
8
(19)
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a)
$ 166
$ 160
$ 178
Total allowance for credit losses at end of period
$ 1,271
$ 1,221
$ 1,616
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.13 %
.08 %
.46 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.04
1.04
1.42
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.19
1.20
1.60
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
251.7
233.7
197.5
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
289.5
268.9
222.0
Discontinued operations — education lending business:
Loans charged off
$ 2
1
$ 1
Recoveries
—
—
1
Net loan charge-offs
$ (2)
$ (1)
$ —
(a)
Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
Net loan charge-offs
$ 33
$ 19
$ 29
$ 22
$ 114
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.13 %
.08 %
.11 %
.09 %
.46 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 1,105
$ 1,061
$ 1,084
$ 1,220
$ 1,438
Allowance for credit losses (a)
1,271
1,221
1,236
1,372
1,616
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.04 %
1.04 %
1.10 %
1.21 %
1.42 %
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.19
1.20
1.25
1.36
1.60
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
251.7
233.7
195.7
175.8
197.5
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
289.5
268.9
223.1
197.7
222.0
Nonperforming loans at period end
$ 439
$ 454
$ 554
$ 694
$ 728
Nonperforming assets at period end
467
489
599
738
790
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.41 %
.45 %
.56 %
.69 %
.72 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
.44
.48
.61
.73
.78
(a)
Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Commercial and industrial
$ 186
$ 191
$ 253
$ 355
$ 387
Real estate — commercial mortgage
40
44
49
66
66
Real estate — construction
—
—
—
—
—
Total commercial real estate loans
40
44
49
66
66
Commercial lease financing
3
4
5
7
8
Total commercial loans
229
239
307
428
461
Real estate — residential mortgage
73
72
93
99
95
Home equity loans
129
135
146
146
148
Consumer direct loans
4
4
4
4
5
Credit cards
3
3
3
3
3
Consumer indirect loans
1
1
1
14
16
Total consumer loans
210
215
247
266
267
Total nonperforming loans
439
454
554
694
728
OREO
8
8
8
9
12
Nonperforming loans held for sale
20
24
35
32
47
Other nonperforming assets
—
3
2
3
3
Total nonperforming assets
$ 467
$ 489
$ 599
$ 738
$ 790
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
55
68
82
74
92
Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days
122
165
164
190
191
Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a)
219
220
270
334
376
Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a)
98
99
146
177
192
Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business
4
4
4
5
5
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.41 %
.45 %
.56 %
.69 %
.72 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
.44
.48
.61
.73
.78
(a)
Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
Balance at beginning of period
$ 454
$ 554
$ 694
$ 728
$ 785
Loans placed on nonaccrual status
87
116
116
186
196
Charge-offs
(50)
(51)
(66)
(74)
(135)
Loans sold
—
(38)
(17)
(10)
(13)
Payments
(27)
(68)
(136)
(92)
(37)
Transfers to OREO
(1)
(1)
(1)
—
(3)
Transfers to nonperforming loans held for sale
—
—
—
—
—
Loans returned to accrual status
(24)
(58)
(36)
(44)
(65)
Balance at end of period
$ 439
$ 454
$ 554
$ 694
$ 728
Line of Business Results
(Dollars in millions)
Percentage change 1Q22 vs.
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
Consumer Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$ 799
$ 839
$ 870
$ 852
$ 864
(4.8) %
(7.5) %
Provision for credit losses
43
14
(38)
(70)
(23)
207.1
287.0
Noninterest expense
663
613
591
584
601
8.2
10.3
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
70
161
241
257
217
(56.5)
(67.7)
Average loans and leases
38,637
37,792
39,796
40,598
39,249
2.2
(1.6)
Average deposits
91,468
90,271
89,156
88,412
85,033
1.3
7.6
Net loan charge-offs
22
22
35
34
36
—
(38.9)
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.23 %
.23 %
.35 %
.34 %
.37 %
—
(37.8)
Nonperforming assets at period end
$ 217
$ 222
$ 254
$ 274
$ 276
(2.3)
(21.4)
Return on average allocated equity
7.91 %
18.05 %
25.81 %
28.53 %
25.74 %
(56.2)
(69.3)
Commercial Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$ 810
$ 1,028
$ 886
$ 871
$ 858
(21.2) %
(5.6) %
Provision for credit losses
41
(12)
(69)
(131)
(67)
441.7
161.2
Noninterest expense
417
501
470
451
443
(16.8)
(5.9)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
283
449
381
432
383
(37.0)
(26.1)
Average loans and leases
64,701
61,127
59,914
59,953
61,221
5.8
5.7
Average loans held for sale
1,323
1,962
1,190
1,341
1,237
(32.6)
7.0
Average deposits
57,289
59,537
56,522
54,814
51,894
(3.8)
10.4
Net loan charge-offs
11
—
(6)
9
78
N/M
(85.9)
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.07 %
— %
(.04) %
.06 %
.52 %
N/M
(86.5)
Nonperforming assets at period end
$ 250
$ 267
$ 345
$ 464
$ 514
(6.4)
(51.4)
Return on average allocated equity
13.21 %
21.54 %
18.54 %
20.69 %
17.41 %
(38.7)
(24.1)
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful
