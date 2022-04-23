LILIUM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lilium N.V. - LILM, LILMW

NEW ORLEANS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until June 17, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqGS: LILM, LILMW, QELL, QELLU, QELLW), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 30, 2021 and March 14, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

About the Lawsuit

Lilium and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 14, 2022, market analyst Iceberg Research issued a report on the Company's electric vertical take-off and landing production aircraft, Lilium Jet, highlighting numerous significant problems in design, capability and testing performance as well as other supply and company-wide issues.

On this news, shares of Lilium fell $1.25 per share, or 34%, to close at $2.44 per share on March 14, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Gnanaraj v. Lilium N.V., et al., No. 22-cv-2564.

