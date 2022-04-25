Bob Feeser Joins Mill Rock Capital as Senior Partner

Elevated to Vice Chairman of Mill Rock Packaging Partners

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Rock Capital, a growth- and operations-oriented private investment firm, announced today that Bob Feeser has joined the firm as a Senior Partner, focusing on all facets of the firm's investment program. In addition, its portfolio company Mill Rock Packaging Partners ("Mill Rock Packaging") has named Mr. Feeser as Vice Chairman. Mr. Feeser is former president of WestRock's consumer packaging business and has been a Director of Mill Rock Packaging since its inception. In the Vice Chairman role, Mr. Feeser will continue to work closely with company management to drive value creation through commercial and operational excellence, sourcing and integration of acquisitions, and hiring world-class talent.

Mr. Feeser has over 35 years of experience building global businesses and driving performance. He has deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, post-acquisition integration, sales, capital management, innovation, supply chain management, operations and business development. He spent 33 years at WestRock, one of the world's largest paper and packaging companies, where he held various senior leadership positions within the company's paper, containerboard and consumer packaging businesses. While at WestRock, Mr. Feeser drove significant performance improvement by building organizational capability, implementing robust management systems and creating a growth-oriented, customer-focused culture.

"Bob is an exceptionally talented leader who has played a pivotal role in crafting and executing the Mill Rock Packaging vision," said Mill Rock Packaging Chairman and Mill Rock Capital Senior Partner Edward Rose. "We welcome his deeper involvement as Vice Chairman as we continue to build a leading specialty packaging company."

Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital Managing Partners and Co-Founders, added, "Bob has deep expertise evaluating, investing in, operating and optimizing businesses across different stages, business models and industries. As a Senior Partner of Mill Rock Capital, he will be able to use his vast experience to identify attractive investment opportunities and work closely with management teams to build value."

Mr. Feeser commented, "Mill Rock Packaging is a highly differentiated platform with multiple compelling growth opportunities. I am thrilled to be working more closely with the team to accelerate value creation and grow the platform. At the same time, I'm looking forward to leveraging a similar playbook across Mill Rock Capital's broader activities as a Senior Partner."

ABOUT MILL ROCK PACKAGING PARTNERS

Mill Rock Packaging Partners is a specialty packaging growth platform and a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital. The partnership was formed in 2020 to invest in growing businesses with advanced service and product capabilities in the consumer packaging industry. For more information, please visit https://millrockpackaging.com/.

ABOUT MILL ROCK CAPITAL

Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth- and operations-oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing and industrial technology. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit https://millrock-cap.com/.

