Wonderlabs releases home monitoring SwitchBot camera with brand new Privacy Mask mode included

SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam, unlike outdoor cameras, is a home security camera that is predominantly made to help watch over homes. It features two high quality motors, and can rotate 360 degrees to allow users to see their rooms clearly in 1080p HD video.

Two favorite features would probably have to be Two-way Audio, and Privacy Mask, which helps make SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam one of the best security cameras for using at home. Why? With Two-way Audio, users are able to communicate with anyone via SwitchBot's app when viewing any surrounding area, which makes it perfect for being a deterrent ("we're looking at you, pesky pets and unwanted intruders"), or helps users say hi to whoever's around. Privacy Mask also helps give users that little bit more peace of mind. When arriving home, SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam's lens will automatically retreat inside its device housing to completely cover the lens to offer a more tangible sense of privacy. But it will be discussed in more detail below.

Enjoy more privacy with Privacy Mask.

The new privacy-based mode featured on Pan/Tilt Cam makes it easy to see that SwitchBot has taken measures to let it users feel a little more at ease when using home monitoring equipment, as Privacy Mask really goes one step further to leave no doubt that the camera is tucked away, and no, not recording users singing Luther Vandross in underwear on a Sunday morning.

SwitchBot also produces a bunch of other smart home devices that can be used in conjunction with this feature, SwitchBot Contact Sensor being one of them. This really enables users to "automate peace of mind" and have their home environment set up so that as soon as motion is detected.

So what else can SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam offer

Apart from all of the above, SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam also has a host of other really useful functions including:

Motion detection

Local video/image storage

Night Vision

Instant Notifications

Voice Control

And much, much more!

SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam is available to buy now for $39.99USD via Amazon or their webstore.

About SwitchBot.

SwitchBot is a global smart home brand, with a huge fanbase in Japan thanks to its innovative design, simple installation, ease of use, and smart factor.

