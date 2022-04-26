L.A. SUCCESS STORY -- MIDWOOD INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES THE SHOPS AT SPORTSMEN'S LODGE IS FULLY LEASED

Leading Developer Artfully Reinvents a Studio City Landmark with $100 Million Redevelopment + Collection of Marquee Tenants to Create the Valley's New Center for Shopping, Dining and Wellness

NEW YORK and STUDIO CITY, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood, and commercial real estate, both love a good sequel — a reinvention that's even more compelling than the original. Leading real estate investment and development firm Midwood Investment & Development has done just that at The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge in Studio City. The company today announced that their new, 95,000-square-foot lifestyle center is fully leased with a tenant lineup that represents a "who's who" of top retail, food, and wellness tenants for sophisticated Los Angeles consumers, including famed boutique grocer Erewhon and fitness leader Equinox as anchors.

Leading Developer Artfully Reinvents a Studio City Landmark with $100 Million Redevelopment + Collection of Marquee Tenants to Create the Valley’s New Center for Shopping, Dining and Wellness (PRNewswire)

"This iconic property presented the opportunity for us to share our vision and approach to urban restoration and revitalization," says Midwood Investment & Development CEO John Usdan. "Our experience allowed us to respect the historic provenance of the site while programming it in an insightful way that will improve the way people live, work and play there today, and into the future."

Midwood's leasing team, led by Executive Vice President Ron Bondy, worked closely with the brokerage team at McDevitt Co to curate a just-right mix of premier tenants at The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge. "We selected successful but less "obvious" brands to create an offering that you won't find everywhere else. We made conscious decisions throughout the leasing process to populate the project with an array of eclectic local, regional, and national brands that have an upscale but casual appeal" says Bondy. We are excited to see the center come to life and have full belief that it will be the premier destination in the Valley for shopping, dining, and wellness."

The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge tenant roster includes brands that are favorites of consumers and celebrities, media, and influencers alike, and spans an impressive range from L.A.'s iconic apparel and lifestyle brand Fred Segal to world-renowned culinary concepts including SUGARFISH, UOVO, and HiHo Cheeseburger.

"Sportsmen's Lodge has always been a landmark of the San Fernando Valley, a place where everyone gathers and enjoys their time. We are excited to be part of its rebirth and know it is the perfect location for our next store," said Jeff Lotman, CEO of Fred Segal. "We'll be bringing a unique retail experience to the Valley for those who don't want to commute into West Hollywood or out to Malibu to shop. With the revamp of The Shops, Fred Segal will be among some incredible neighbors and we're confident it will become a go-to discovery destination for the Valley."

"When we found this great location in Studio City, all three of our companies jumped at the chance," says SUGARFISH, UOVO, and HiHo Cheeseburger co-founder Jerry A. Greenberg. "While the three restaurants are separate companies run by different teams, they share the same values and commitment to serving only the best. We are very excited to bring our restaurants to The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge."

Other tenants in the all-star lineup at The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge include: Allbirds, Civil Coffee, Equinox, Erewhon, Free People Movement, Keisuke Ramen, Kismet Rotisserie, Madison Reed, Myodetox, NextHealth, Reformation, Rolling Greens, SALT Optics, Stevie Sister, The Great, Tocaya, Tuesday's Sweet Shoppe, Ushi Ushi, Van Leeuwen, and Vuori.

In addition to its "Main + Main" location at the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue, tenants were attracted to the unique ambiance and design of The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge. Midwood tapped renowned architectural firm Gensler and design studio OLIN for the redevelopment project, which replaces the former meeting and convention space formerly on the property. The team worked closely with the city's Cultural Heritage Commission, maintaining the rustic spirit of the Lodge, the existing natural foliage and tree canopy, and ensuring the design provides a visual connection to the former ponds at the property and adjacent Los Angeles River throughout the project.

"The goal was to create a charming and intimate park-like village of shops, eateries and wellness offerings buffered from the bustle of Ventura Boulevard," said Ben Besley, Senior Vice President of Development at Midwood Investment & Development. "While we know the Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge will attract guests from throughout the region, we intentionally designed the project to appeal to, and fit seamlessly within the fabric of the neighborhood."

Next up in the neighborhood is Midwood's development of The Residences at Sportsmen's Lodge. Adjacent to The Shops, these modern apartment homes will bring a new level of luxury to the San Fernando Valley and will be designed by Marmol Radziner in collaboration with OLIN.

"Midwood's mission is to acquire, develop, and manage best-in-class mixed-use commercial and residential properties that improve neighborhoods and enrich lives," says Usdan. "As a long-term holder of the real estate we develop, we aren't afraid to invest in thoughtful design and the highest quality product — and to do what's right, long-term, for the communities we serve."

About Midwood Investment & Development

Founded in Midwood, Brooklyn by Samuel Lemberg, Midwood Investment & Development has grown and evolved with New York City for over ninety years. Today, the company is a sophisticated vertically-integrated investment, development and management platform that owns over 130 properties across the US, and has several million square feet in its development pipeline. At the intersection of architecture, urbanism, technology, and data, Midwood's mission is to acquire, develop, and manage best-in-class mixed-use commercial and residential properties that improve neighborhoods and enrich lives.

About Weintraub Real Estate Group

The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge was co-developed with Richard Weintraub of Weintraub Real Estate Group. in Los Angeles with a long-standing history in Southern California, the Weintraub Real Estate Group (WREG) is a privately held, full-service commercial and residential real estate investment, development, and management company. Founded by Richard E. Weintraub in the early 90's, the group has since acquired, entitled, developed, or redeveloped properties worth over $1 billion.

The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge — Detailed Tenant List

Civil Coffee:

It began with two homegrown Angeleno brothers. Alan and Alex Morales built Civil Coffee to bring coffee to the people. We began as nomads, roaming southern California, serving coffee from the back of a red pickup truck. Our flagship is in the historical corridor of Route 66 in Highland Park. Now we look forward to sharing Civil in the Valley at the renowned Sportsmen's Lodge. We believe in delicious, beautifully roasted coffees that anyone can enjoy. We love learning about obscure single-origin coffees, but our menu has something for everyone— and we like it that way. Whether you want to sip the latest Peruvian coffee or snack on a barbacoa burrito in the sun, we built Civil for you.

Equinox:

Located in The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge—a recreation hub for early Hollywood stars and now a shopping and dining destination—Equinox Studio City marries history and high-performance. Enjoy an urban oasis of mid-century accents and contemporary architecture.

Erewhon:

Erewhon is a boutique grocery store with a big mission. We want to make healthy, pure, nutrient-rich foods and products available to all and to inspire our community to eat better, eat less and live longer. We offer the highest quality foods and products possible so that our customers can lead the best possible lives. We support local organic farmers and growers; we partner with suppliers who share our concerns and values; and we build community by listening and learning together.

Fred Segal:

FRED SEGAL is the iconic lifestyle brand that defined the LA Look and sparked a revolutionary shift in style, changing retail and pop culture forever. In 1961, Fred Segal, dubbed the original "Curator of Cool" opened his first store, inventing the denim bar and pulling American Style Westward: foretelling that people wanted to be comfortable, casual and sexy. In addition to designing his own collection, Fred pioneered the shop-in-shop concept and experiential retail, resulting in a brand built on heritage, inclusivity and love.

Free People Movement:

FP Movement offers performance-ready activewear, beyond-the-gym staples, and a hand-picked assortment of nourishing supplements and elixirs to support your practice from the inside out. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether.

HiHo Cheeseburger:

HiHo Cheeseburger (hiho.la), also opening this fall, is the first and only burger restaurant that exclusively serves 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef. Using traditional, carefully selected ingredients, HiHo serves an elevated version of the classic American cheeseburger. Made with 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef from First Light Farms—a New Zealand cooperative made up of 61 farmers—it is sustainably raised, certified humane and both antibiotic and GMO free. HiHo's beef is lower in saturated fat while higher in heart-healthy Omega-3s, vitamins, and antioxidants.

Keisuke Ramen:

"Our mission is to make the Japanese ramen experience part of everyone's life." Legendary Keisuke Ramen King by the undisputed ramen champion of Japan – Chef Keisuke Tekada, is bursting onto the LA food scene this Fall 2021. Inspired by French cooking techniques, the Ramen King has continuously strived to ensure a unique unami-ness in every ramen specialty. The award-winning menu offers the signature Tonkotsu Ramen, Lobster Broth Ramen and the popular Ramen King Tsukemen, a perennial favorite among noodle lovers.

Kismet Rotsserie:

A very LA rotisserie. Craveable, colorful, good-for-you chicken and veggies. To share, to enjoy alone, to stay or to go.

Madison Reed:

Say goodbye to harsh ingredients and hello to gorgeous, salon-quality hair color. Madison Reed Hair Color Bars offer a variety of color services from professional hair colorists who'll help find your perfect shade and apply your color for gorgeous results.

Myodetox:

Myodetox makes taking care of your body easy. Their expert team of licensed Physical Therapists and Chiropractors provide hands-on manual therapy and corrective exercises to keep you feeling better, longer. Relieve pain, prevent injuries and recover faster by FutureProofing your body so you can continue to do the things you love.

Next Health:

As a one-stop-shop of premium wellness services and technology, Next Health gives you the tools you need to live your healthiest life longer. Our board-certified medical team empowers you to achieve optimal vitality & longevity through our personalized, data-driven approach to health optimization. We take health to the next level.

Our Premium Services Offerings Include:

IV Therapy, NAD+ Therapy, Glutathione, Aesthetics, COVID Tests, Wellness Tests, Longevity Services, Ozone Therapy, Cryotherapy, Infrared LED Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, and more.

Reformation:

Founded in 2009, Reformation is a revolutionary lifestyle brand that proves fashion and sustainability can coexist. Reformation combines vintage-inspired designs with sustainable practices, releasing limited-edition collections for individuals who want to look beautiful and live sustainably. A 100% carbon, water and waste neutral company, Reformation infuses green measures into every aspect of the business. Reformation is committed to pushing the industry forward, from paying a living wage to all employees at their sustainable factory in Los Angeles to using deadstock and eco fabrics to tracking the environmental impact of every product. The brand has also established itself as a pioneer in retail innovation, developing an in-store tech concept that brings the best of its online experience to its physical doors.

Rolling Greens:

Rolling Greens will debut its fourth location and first in the San Fernando Valley at the Sportsmen's Lodge. Our retail stores offer the finest live and artificial plants, one-of-a-kind home decor furniture and accents, containers, pantry essentials, unique pottery and our signature Arrangement Bar. This new location will be no different, but will offer it's own unique story indigenous to the area. With a two-level concept featuring a wine bar, interactive workshop space, scent + oil apothecary bar as well as a lush rooftop outdoor garden. Indoor and outdoor design lovers will have plenty to explore!

SALT Optics:

A product of coastal California, SALT. is a premium eyewear brand dedicated to timeless style and effortless beauty. Since its founding in 2006, SALT. has always sought to create eyewear that reflects the golden state's natural beauty, drawing inspiration from the sandy beaches, snow-capped mountains, and pristine deserts of the brand's California home.

Stevie Sister:

Welcome to Stevie Sister…where we embrace all that is fashion and feminine and blend it with the stylish beach culture of Southern California.

First debuting in 1994, Stevie Sister has been one of the longest running women's boutiques in Orange County. With a mix of flirty soft silhouettes in romantic florals and trendy prints, pj's and loungewear, Stevie Sister quickly became a local favorite in Southern California, and we are over the moon about opening our first L.A. location at The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge in Spring 2022.

SUGARFISH:

SUGARFISH (sugarfishsushi.com) features a unique omakase-style service based on Nozawa's 50 plus years of experience in Japan and the US. The menu features only traditional sushi of the highest quality, offered in four "Trust Me®" options, as well as an array of a la carte sashimi, sushi, and hand rolls made with carefully sourced fish, warm and loosely-packed rice, and crisp nori. SUGARFISH embodies the philosophy of celebrated sushi chef Kazunori Nozawa, well-known for his meticulous quality standards at Sushi Nozawa, which operated in Studio City from 1987-2012.

The Great:

Apparel brand THE GREAT. is known for its distinct worldview — a playful, nostalgic take on American classics. Founded in 2015 by designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, THE GREAT. is celebrated for its soulful approach to softness and comfort, with a tightly edited take on classic Americana. The multi-category retailer includes a children's and men's offering, a robust knits range, a full vintage-inspired footwear collection and exclusive vintage finds reinvented with hand-embroidery.

Tocaya:

Born in Venice CA, Tocaya embodies all that is California. Fresh ideas, fresh flavor and a soulful vibe you'll find nowhere else. More than a restaurant, it's a sense of place. Rooted in traditional Mexican flavors, our Vegan-first menu caters to virtually every dietary preference with extras up to you. We believe in the importance of taking care of yourself which means not only eating healthy, but enjoying what you eat and celebrating all that life has to offer along the way. This unique approach to clean eating ensures that no guest ever has to compromise the enjoyability of a meal in order to accomplish their goals. For Vegans, Carnivores, the health-conscious and purists alike, we've got something for everyone. It's a big table, grab a seat.

Tuesday's Sweet Shoppe:

Tuesday's Sweet Shoppe is your one-stop solution for all of your candy wishes and desires. With over 200 different types of bulk candy including countless gummies, sours, chocolates, and salt water taffy, over 60 different kinds of chocolate bars, and cotton candy by the bucket-full — Tuesday's boasts more different types of candy per square foot than any other candy retailer in the Los Angeles area.

UOVO:

UOVO (uovo.la), the one place that makes its own pasta everyday in Italy— shipped overnight-with nothing extruded— is heading to Sportsmen's Lodge this fall. Committed to bringing the best classic Italian pasta dishes to its guests in Los Angeles, guests seated inside at the pasta bar can watch their pasta as it's made—one order at a time, which is nearly unheard of at any restaurant anywhere—and have it served to them directly from the chef, while at its best.

Ushi Ushi:

"A magical Japanese sweet shop" Ushi Ushi is a magical Japanese Sweet Shop offering tasty variety of a traditional Japanese Mochi Donuts with a creative twist on new flavours inspired by different cultures across the globe. It's beverage offering will include specialized Japanese coffee and matcha tea based drinks. Complementing the offering is fresh waffle fries with a variety of Japanese toppings. Hokkaido style soft serve ice cream will also be on the menu to delight customers of all ages.

Van Leeuwen:

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream was started out of a yellow scoop truck on the streets of NYC with a mission to make good ice cream from good ingredients that makes you feel good. Since 2008, they have added their award winning vegan ice cream and their newest creation, ice cream bars, to the lineup.

Vuori:

Vuori makes premium performance apparel inspired by the active Coastal California lifestyle; an integration of fitness, surf, sport, and art. Breaking down the boundaries of traditional activewear, we are a new perspective on performance apparel.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Midwood Investment & Development