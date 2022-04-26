TSnet and Dream Security Co., Ltd., Korea's top certified security company, jointly cooperated in the Metaverse-Blockchain field

SEOUL, South Korea, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20, metaverse service company TSnet (CEO Kang Bong-Jun) announced that it had signed a "Metaverse-based virtual tourism platform and joint cooperation MOU in the blockchain field" with Dream Security (CEO Beom Jin-gyu, KRX: 203650), a digital security company.

TSnet's Aster and Dream Security to collaborate in the Metaverse-Blockchain business field (PRNewswire)

TSnet is the operator of MetaREX, the first metaverse virtual real estate exchange in Korea. All transactions of MetaREX, called Korean Earth 2, can only be traded with Aster Coin (ATC), which is currently listed on MEXC.

As a joint business partner with Dream Security, TSnet plans to promote cooperation on the metaverse business, including the virtual tourism business within the metaverse base.

TSnet will be responsible for building a metaverse platform system that mixes virtual and reality, and Dream Security will implement and actively cooperate with digital wallet, avatar DID, security/authentication, and NFT on the metaverse platform.

This Metaverse business cooperation will apply new security technologies, including blockchain, to virtual world activities. Based on this, it is expected to provide a user experience with guaranteed security and convenience even in a virtual environment linked to the real economy.

Seo Hyuk-soo, Head of Strategic Business Department at Dream Security said, "Through this close collaboration, we plan to strengthen our business capabilities by combining our top technology in security S/W, authentication, and blockchain with TSnet's Metaverse service. We will work together to advance overseas by securing competitiveness and global wallet service."

* Aster (ATC) Project

TSnet's Aster project is the second Korean project that Singaporean investment company Tembusu Partners recently invested in after Kakao Klaytn.

In addition, the metaverse project is in progress with Lotte and LG through partner Awesomepia.

