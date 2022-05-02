CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE IS FIRST MAJOR CRUISE LINE IN U.S. TO GET ENTIRE FLEET BACK TO GUEST OPERATIONS

Carnival Splendor Sets Sail from Seattle As All 23 Fun Ships Are Back

SEATTLE, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the departure of Carnival Splendor from the Port of Seattle today, Carnival Cruise Line celebrates the restart of its entire fleet of ships and Carnival becomes the first major cruise line in the U.S. to achieve that milestone.

Carnival Splendor is the 23rd and final Carnival ship to welcome guests back on board after Carnival's resumption of cruising from the U.S. last July. Guests are set to depart from Seattle, Wash. today on an eight-day Alaska cruise, completing an impressive and successful restart of guest operations and setting the pace for the rest of the U.S. cruise industry. Carnival Splendor's summer itineraries to Alaska are part of a three-ship deployment, along with Carnival Spirit from Seattle and Carnival Miracle from San Francisco – the largest-ever cruise program Carnival has sailed to Alaska.

"With Carnival Splendor beginning operations today from Seattle, Carnival Cruise Line is thrilled to have our entire fleet of 23 ships back in service, providing more opportunities for our guests to enjoy our signature fun while traveling to beautiful vacation destinations," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "We are especially excited to expand our Alaska program this season with three ships bringing more than 100,000 guests – including more than 6,000 this week – from Seattle and San Francisco to awe-inspiring Alaska ports."

To commemorate the line's return to service from Seattle with Carnival Splendor, Carnival Cruise Line hosted its "Back to Fun" event at the Port of Seattle to officially welcome the first guests on board. Duffy checked off Carnival Splendor on a tally board listing the 23 Carnival ships, signifying the completion of the Carnival fleet's restart. Today's departure is one of 49 cruises to Alaska. Destinations include Ketchikan; Sitka; Skagway; Icy Strait Point; Victoria, BC; and scenic cruising through Tracy Arm Fjord (stops vary depending on cruise date).

Beginning with Carnival Vista restarting service on July 3, 2021, in Galveston, Carnival has completed its full fleet return in just 10 months. Carnival is operating from 12 U.S. homeports including Miami, Galveston, Port Canaveral, Long Beach, Baltimore, New Orleans, Tampa, Charleston, Jacksonville, Mobile, Seattle and San Francisco, providing guests with a wide range of cruising options. Additional seasonal service from Norfolk, Va., and New York City will start in May and June respectively.

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 23 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. Carnival's newest ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, as well as Carnival Jubilee from Galveston in 2023.

