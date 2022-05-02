CBC Mortgage Agency's Tai Christensen Named Chair of American Mortgage Diversity Council

DEI officer for leading down payment assistance provider

CEDAR CITY, Utah, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBC Mortgage Agency (CBCMA), a nationally chartered housing finance agency and a leading source of down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, announced that Tai Christensen, the company's director of government affairs and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officer, has been named chair of the American Mortgage Diversity Council (AMDC). Christensen, who succeeds outgoing chair Lola Oyewole, will lead the Dallas-based organization's efforts to promote DEI throughout the mortgage industry.

Christensen, who was installed as AMDC chair on Thursday during the Five Star 2022 Diversity & Inclusion Symposium in Washington, D.C., originally joined the organization's advisory board in April 2021. She has two decades of real estate finance experience and has been with CBCMA since January 2018.

"When it came time to choose our next chair, it was clear to everyone that Tai was the best and obvious choice," said Gina Gallutia, executive director of AMDC. "We are thrilled for her to lead the council as we tackle the key DEI issues in our industry this year."

"Working for a company that aligns closely with my desire to erase racial disparity in homeownership has been so gratifying," Christensen said. "So, when the opportunity to support the American Mortgage Diversity Council arose last year, I jumped at the chance. Little did I know I would be given the opportunity to help guide the council as chair just a year later. I am honored to have the opportunity."

During Oyewole's leadership, AMDC has worked with business leaders to make the mortgage sector a more diverse and inclusive industry. Over the past year in particular, several Black women have been appointed to senior level housing positions in the Biden Administration.

In addition to her work with AMDC, Oyewole serves as vice president human resources and chief diversity and inclusion officer for Ocwen Financial Corp., where she has worked for nearly seven years.

"My time as AMDC chair has been very fulfilling, but there is more work ahead to maintain progress in the diversification of real estate finance," Oyewole stated. "I look forward to continuing to serve the organization in other capacities to help it achieve its mission of expanding diversity in the mortgage industry."

Oyewole will remain on the AMDC board of advisors as chair pro-tem for the next year and will help Christensen transition into her new role.

Christensen added, "I look forward to building on Lola's accomplishments to help make the mortgage industry more inclusive and representative of the communities we serve."

About CBC Mortgage Agency

Founded in 2013, CBC Mortgage Agency is a nationally chartered housing finance agency. As a leading source of down payment assistance, the company helps low-to-moderate income consumers, often in minority neighborhoods, achieve the dream of homeownership. CBCMA, which was recognized as one of the Top 25 Companies in Mortgage & Servicing by MReport, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cedar Band Corp., a federally chartered tribal corporation founded by the Cedar Band of Paiute Indians. More information can be found at chenoafund.org.

About the American Mortgage Diversity Council

The American Mortgage Diversity Council (AMDC) promotes diversity and inclusion throughout the mortgage industry. The organization provides a platform for the collaboration of mortgage industry leaders for the advancement of diversity and inclusion dialogue. The organization develops and provides tools and strategies to create an understanding and appreciation of individual differences in thought, experience, race, ethnicity, culture, religion, style, sexual orientation and gender identity. Move business practices forward to embrace diversity and inclusion as essential to innovation and optimal business results. Read more about the AMDC at https://mortgagediversitycouncil.com/.

