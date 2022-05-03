FNB Names Jennifer Reel Chief Communications Officer

PITTSBURGH, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) and its banking subsidiary, First National Bank, announced that Jennifer M. Reel has been named Chief Communications Officer. Reporting directly to Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Reel is responsible for ensuring that FNB clearly communicates its strategic vision, roadmap and messaging across all its constituents.

In addition to advising leaders throughout the Company, Reel oversees internal, external, executive, crisis, and key employee and customer communications as well as media and public relations, corporate reputation management and thought leadership.

"Jennifer already has brought invaluable leadership and perspective to FNB's growth and communications plans," said Delie. "The events of the past few years have further underscored the importance of how we interact with and inform our stakeholders. By elevating our Communications function, we can even better fulfill the critical role that rapid, thoughtful, transparent and thorough communications play in influencing our business and retaining loyalty."

Reel brings more than 20 years of industry experience to her expanded role. She has held various Marketing and Communications roles at FNB throughout the Company's significant expansion, most recently serving as Director of Corporate Communications. Previously, she worked as an educator in the Pennsylvania school systems.

Before graduating from the American Bankers Association (ABA) School of Bank Marketing and Management, Reel earned both her bachelor's and master's degrees from Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA. Additionally, Reel has earned her Certified Financial Marketing Professional (CFMP) designation from the Institute of Certified Bankers and is a member of the Public Relations Society of America.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $42 billion and more than 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

