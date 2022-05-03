Sapiens Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Summary Results for First Quarter 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)



GAAP

Non-GAAP



Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change Revenue $117.7 $109.6 7.4% $117.7 $110.2 6.8% Gross Profit $49.4 $44.3 11.7% $52.9 $49.2 7.5% Gross Margin 42.0% 40.4% 160 bps 45.0% 44.7% 30 bps Operating Income $16.5 $12.4 33.8% $20.8 $19.0 9.3% Operating Margin 14.1% 11.3% 280 bps 17.6% 17.2% 40 bps Net Income (*) $13.9 $9.8 41.6% $17.3 $14.9 16.0% Diluted EPS $0.25 $0.18 38.9% $0.31 $0.27 14.8%

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"Sapiens started 2022 with solid results in our first quarter that showed non-GAAP revenue of $117.7 million and non-GAAP operating profit margin of 17.6%. This is a reflection of our ability to keep growing while improving profitability," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens.

"Europe and APAC continue to experience growth with new exciting prospects and customers. In North America, we see a positive improvement. We continue to invest in our products, which is reflected in our market brand and pipeline," continued Mr. Al-Dor.

Sapiens reiterated today its revenue guidance of $495 million to $500 million for 2022, along with an increase in its profit margin from a range of 17.0% to 17.3%, to a range of 17.4% to 17.6%.

"Furthermore, Sapiens remains committed to returning value to shareholders," stated Al-Dor.

"We announced today that the board of directors has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of $0.47 per share, or $25.9 million in total – reflecting our continued confidence in our business and Sapiens' ability to generate cash."

The dividend is in line with the Company's policy of distributing up to 40% of its annual non-GAAP net income. The dividend will be paid on May 25, 2022 to Sapiens' shareholders of record as of May 17, 2022.

The dividend is subject to withholding of Israeli tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to Israeli individual, and to non-Israeli, shareholders of record.

"Moving forward, we have approved a change to our dividend policy, whereby we will pay out dividends on a semi-annual basis, reflecting our confidence in recurring positive cash flow generation," concluded Roni Al-Dor, President & CEO of Sapiens.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended







March 31,







2022

2021







(unaudited)

(unaudited)















Revenue

117,695

109,592

Cost of revenue

68,278

65,336















Gross profit

49,417

44,256















Operating expenses:











Research and development, net

14,150

13,088



Selling, marketing, general and administrative

18,719

18,803

Total operating expenses

32,869

31,891















Operating income

16,548

12,365















Financial and other expenses (income), net

(348)

515

Taxes on income

2,938

1,948





























Net income

13,958

9,902















Attributable to non-controlling interest

32

67















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

13,926

9,835





























Basic earnings per share

0.25

0.18















Diluted earnings per share

0.25

0.18



























Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

55,093

54,689













Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

55,630

55,567



SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Three months ended





March 31,





2022

2021





(unaudited)

(unaudited)













GAAP revenue

117,695

109,592

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

23

630

Non-GAAP revenue

117,718

110,222













GAAP gross profit

49,417

44,256

Revenue adjustment

23

630

Amortization of capitalized software

1,471

1,784

Amortization of other intangible assets

2,032

2,559

Non-GAAP gross profit

52,943

49,229













GAAP operating income

16,548

12,365

Gross profit adjustments

3,526

4,973

Capitalization of software development

(1,746)

(1,632)

Amortization of other intangible assets

1,244

1,366

Stock-based compensation

931

1,399

Acquisition-related costs (*)

267

529

Non-GAAP operating income

20,770

19,000













GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

13,926

9,835

Operating income adjustments

4,222

6,635

Tax effect on NON-GAAP adjustment

(850)

(1,562)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

17,298

14,908













Diluted earnings per share

0.31

0.27













Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

55,630

55,567













(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

U.S. dollars in thousands











Three months ended





March 31,





2022

2021













GAAP operating profit

16,548

12,365













Non-GAAP adjustments:









Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

23

630

Amortization of capitalized software

1,471

1,784

Amortization of other intangible assets

3,276

3,925

Capitalization of software development

(1,746)

(1,632)

Stock-based compensation

931

1,399

Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs

267

529













Non-GAAP operating profit

20,770

19,000













Depreciation

1,140

1,120













Adjusted EBITDA

21,910

20,120















Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





















Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021



















Revenues 117,718

119,854

118,442

115,036

110,222 Gross profit 52,943

53,933

53,413

51,720

49,229 Operating income 20,770

21,590

21,019

19,795

19,000 Adjusted EBITDA 21,910

23,579

22,144

20,920

20,120 Net income to Sapiens' shareholders 17,298

17,681

16,976

15,975

14,908



















Diluted earnings per share 0.31

0.32

0.31

0.29

0.27

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands





















Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021



















North America 49,009

48,872

48,952

46,767

44,754 Europe 59,267

62,416

59,707

59,718

57,642 Rest of the World 9,442

8,566

9,783

8,551

7,826



















Total 117,718

119,854

118,442

115,036

110,222

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands





















Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021



















Cash-flow from operating activities 18,330

27,386

14,556

26,845

11,755 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,746)

(2,256)

(2,064)

(1,959)

(1,632) Capital expenditures (453)

(801)

(1,082)

(1,082)

(821) Free cash-flow 16,131

24,329

11,410

23,804

9,302



















Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**) -

407

477

-

1,280



















Adjusted free cash-flow 16,131

24,736

11,887

23,804

10,582



















(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities (**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

U.S. dollars in thousands

















March 31,

December 31,





2022

2021





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

171,309

190,243

Short-term bank deposit

35,000

20,000

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

82,473

76,261

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

14,354

13,841













Total current assets

303,136

300,345











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

13,889

14,458

Severance pay fund

5,802

5,954

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

336,593

343,283

Operating lease right-of-use assets

41,256

43,665

Other long-term assets

7,207

7,288













Total long-term assets

404,747

414,648











TOTAL ASSETS

707,883

714,993











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

5,264

5,008

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

19,796

19,796

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

77,101

76,450

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

10,626

10,827

Deferred revenue

45,272

39,614













Total current liabilities

158,059

151,695











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

59,208

78,986

Deferred tax liabilities

14,617

15,360

Other long-term liabilities

12,160

12,144

Long-term operating lease liabilities

36,916

38,751

Redeemable non-controlling interest

99

101

Accrued severance pay

9,067

9,236













Total long-term liabilities

132,067

154,578











EQUITY



417,757

408,720











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

707,883

714,993











SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands





For the three months ended March 31,

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 13,958

9,902 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 5,887

6,829 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 18

26 Capital loss from sale of property and equipment 7

5 Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 931

1,399







Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:





Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables (7,357)

(10,541) Deferred tax liabilities, net (471)

(1,913) Other operating assets 959

6,116 Trade payables (34)

609 Other operating liabilities (1,136)

(7,774) Deferred revenues 5,526

6,995 Accrued severance pay, net 42

102







Net cash provided by operating activities 18,330

11,755







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (453)

(821) Proceeds from (Investment in) deposits (15,033)

- Proceeds from sale of property and equipment -

154 Capitalized software development costs (1,746)

(1,632)







Net cash used in investing activities (17,232)

(2,299)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from employee stock options exercised -

413 Repayment of Series B Debenture (19,796)

(19,796) Payment of contingent considerations -

(537) Dividend to non-controlling interest -

(31)







Net cash used in financing activities (19,796)

(19,951)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (236)

118







Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (18,934)

(10,377) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 190,243

152,561







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 171,309

142,184

Debentures Covenants

As of March 31, 2022, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .

Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $415 .6 million.

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (42.75)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.41).

