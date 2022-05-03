Volkswagen Supplier Innovates Rubber Gasket Inspection Machines in Mexico

Morgan Polymer Seals' vision inspection technology ensures the safety of high-volume OEM filter plates delivered to Europe and Asia

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Polymer Seals announced today the innovation of its in-house vision inspection technology for a Volkswagen filter plate seal used in a vehicle's Transmission Electro-Hydraulic Control Module (TECHM).

Dubbed "MAGIC" (Morgan Automated Gasket Inspection Control), the machine utilizes 3-D scanning technology to check for aesthetic and dimensional defects in 5 million parts manufactured annually in Tijuana, Mexico, before shipping to the OEM in Germany and China.

Head of Automation Leonardo Meza explains, "We programmed this particular machine as a proactive measure to ensure the quality and safety of the product. Our MAGIC inspection machines are continuously improved to ensure the reliability of every part we manufacture because quality is the key to on-time delivery."

Morgan Polymer Seals is a 25-year-old, privately-owned automotive supplier that designs and manufactures custom gaskets and seals for powertrain, fuel system, and electrical applications.

