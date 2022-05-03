WCCCD CHANCELLOR DR. CURTIS L. IVERY RECEIVES AACC CEO OF THE YEAR AWARD

The Inaugural Award Recognizes the WCCCD Chancellor for his Transformational Leadership in Higher Education

DETROIT, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne County Community College District Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery has been named CEO of the Year by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) at a recent ceremony in New York City. The national, inaugural award from the AACC recognizes Ivery's achievements and transformational leadership at Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD).

Dr. Curtis L. Ivery, Chancellor, WCCCD Named CEO of the Year by the AACC (PRNewswire)

Under Ivery's tenure, WCCCD grew from 7,000 students to a multi-campus cornerstone institution of higher education that serves more than 70,000 students annually over a six-campus district that covers more than 500 square miles. As the largest urban community college district in the state of Michigan, Ivery has transformed WCCCD into an institution that provides more than 120 career and academic programs to its students and is a regional leader in workforce development and healthcare fields.

Ivery has assembled academic, community, business, and government leaders across a series of roundtables and conferences to develop strategies to expand educational equity and economic mobility in our region, and throughout the nation. He was appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to serve on the Michigan Coronavirus Taskforce to address racial disparities and served on the committee to advise the governor on approaches and strategies towards immediate action to dissolve historical disparities that characterize systemic inequities.

The award from the AACC is in recognition of Chancellor Ivery's outstanding accomplishments and professional contributions to the community college field, and for modeling innovative and successful ways colleges can create meaningful impacts in individuals' lives.

"I am honored to be the first recipient of the CEO of the Year Award," said Chancellor Ivery. "The partnership with the AACC continues to play a major role in our successful transformation and having an impact on students' lives at WCCCD."

About the American Association of Community Colleges

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) is the primary advocacy organization for the nation's community colleges. The association represents more than 1,000 2-year, associate degree-granting institutions and nearly 12 million students. www.aacc.nche.edu/

About Wayne County Community College District

WCCCD, one of the largest urban community colleges in Michigan, is a multi-campus district with six campus locations and specialty campuses, including the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center, the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center, and the Outdoor Careers Training Center. The District serves nearly 70,000 students annually across 32 cities and townships, and more than 500 square miles. WCCCD is committed to the continued development of new programs, workforce transformation, hosting community-based training sessions, and improving student facilities and services. www.wcccd.edu.

