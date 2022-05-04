Cognac-Inspired, Artisanal Brandy OMAGE Aims to Attract Diverse, Sophisticated Palates with Elevated Quality and Enhanced Taste Profile

Industry Veteran and Brand Creator Julious Grant Drives Nationwide Retail Momentum Following OMAGE Debut as Category-Defining California Brandy Paying Homage to French Cognac

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OMAGE, the cognac-inspired American brandy produced with a nod to the more experienced palate of today's brandy consumers, continues its rapid retail growth following the brand's recent market entry in October 2021.

OMAGE pays homage to cognac's history and artistry, while showing what's possible with American grapes.

The brainchild of Julious Grant, a 30-year wine and spirits industry veteran formerly holding C-Suite roles for Beam Suntory, Bacardi, Moët Hennessy, Diageo and Seagram, to name a few, OMAGE combines a meticulous blend of grape varietals from California's prestigious wine-making regions, with a similar "méthode cognaçaise," using grapes, distillation and barrel-aging to fill a void in the US market for a super-premium brandy with the craftsmanship of a fine French cognac.

"OMAGE pays homage to cognac's history and artistry, while showing what's possible with American grapes," said Grant, Chairman/CEO of spirits producer and marketer The Brand House Group. "Because of the freedoms brandy offers, we are building on the cognac-making process using a unique blend of high-quality, varietally-expressive grapes and oak variations to enhance flavor while reducing the sweetness typically found in the value-brandy entries. OMAGE offers a more natural, authentic spirit produced using similar cognac processes and featuring beautifully balanced flavor profiles that will also resonate with consumers of high-end bourbon, whiskey and scotch."

Produced in classic California style by using grape varietals selected for their prime ripeness, OMAGE integrates advanced distillation in both pot and column stills with aging in charred and toasted American bourbon and French oak barrels, depending on style. Whether enjoying OMAGE VS, VSOP or XO, the result is a refined, approachable, super premium brandy that can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or used as a modern twist in classic cocktails.

OMAGE VS is aged two plus years and is dominated by juicy apple aromas giving way to a nutty, vanilla finish; OMAGE VSOP is aged four plus years and has inviting, bright aromas of fresh citrus and stone fruit complemented by a floral, toasty vanilla oak finish; OMAGE XO is aged six plus years and has a distinct aged character marked by a dried apricot aroma with hints of jasmine and honeysuckle balanced by tempered oak and a smooth caramel finish. OMAGE VS, VSOP and XO retail for $25.99, $35.99 and $89.99 respectively.

"As a long-time cognac devotee, I noticed a gap in the US market for an elite American brandy that reduces the sweetness that you get in lower-priced brandies while balancing the oak flavor that you get from the cognac brands," added Grant. "OMAGE fills this void and we're excited that distributors, retailers and consumers are as enthused about OMAGE as we are."

OMAGE is available at wines & spirits retailers in major markets nationwide, including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, Baltimore, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Houston, Detroit, Boston and Milwaukee, among others. Further growth throughout other regions is expected over the coming months. OMAGE can also be purchased at www.shop.omagebrandy.com , Drizly, Instacart, Wine.com and delivered to locations where it is permissible by law to receive alcohol products by mail.

Founded in 2019 by wine and spirits industry veteran Julious Grant, who for the past 30 years has held senior leadership roles in sales and marketing at some of the world's most successful wine and spirits companies, The Brand House Group, through Grant's leadership as Chairman, creates and markets innovative spirits brands across a variety of categories. The Brand House Group's current portfolio includes the recently-debuted OMAGE, a California artisanal brandy crafted in the style of a French cognac. In addition, The Brand House Group is parent to Iconic Spirits, a line of high-quality Japanese spirits which currently includes: Shunka Shuto, a variety of super-premium blended Japanese whiskies evoking the four seasons; Bikoku, a pure malt made from the underground waters of Mt. Fuji; Teitessa, a super-premium Japanese single-grain whisky; and Awayuki Gin, infused with the finest pink and white strawberries grown in Japan's Nara Prefecture.

Prior to launching The Brand House Group, Grant served as Chief Commercial Officer, US Beam Suntory; President/CEO of Bacardi/Brown-Forman House for the UK and Ireland; Senior Vice President/National Sales Director of Bacardi U.S.A; Vice President at Moët Hennessy USA; and Marketing Director at both Schieffelin & Somerset and Diageo North America before starting his career at Seagram.

