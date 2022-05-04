Joe O'Regan, Harvard University's Director of Global Support Services wins ACCA's Advocacy Award for Europe and Americas

Helping others to succeed drives Joe's approach to advocacy

BOSTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe O'Regan, a Fellow of ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and Director, Global Support Services at Harvard University has been awarded ACCA's Advocacy Award 2021 for Europe and Americas.

Joe joins five other regional winners, who have all met the advocacy criteria aligned to ACCA's values of integrity, innovation and inclusion, and using the benefit of their experience to help the next generation of finance professionals flourish and progress.

Originally from Kilkenny in Ireland, Joe's accounting career began fresh out of high school after a chance discussion with an ACCA member who told him about how you could study ACCA and work at the same time. Joe duly trained as an auditor in Ireland while studying with ACCA and by the time he was 22, he had five years of experience and had earned his qualification.

In 2002, Joe landed a role as the director of finance and administration of the Waldorf School in Lexington, Massachusetts, where he still lives today, and he joined Harvard in 2012. His current role is a blend of finance and non-finance functions, including international safety and security, operating research centres, running an accounting group, and more.

Speaking of his Advocacy Award, Joe said, "Being an ACCA advocate is extremely important to me. I feel I have benefited enormously from having the ACCA Qualification. The curriculum has prepared me for a career not only in international finance but also in many other aspects of professional life – including management, strategic thinking, problem solving, and working under pressure.

"Because of this experience, I can mentor students and new ACCA graduates arriving in the States, sharing my knowledge. There's nothing that gives me more professional joy than seeing an ACCA member advance and build a professional career here in the USA, and when I am part of this journey it is heart-warming to say the least.

"The international aspect of my qualification and the fact that ACCA is recognized globally has been essential to my career trajectory. I look forward to increasing my advocacy for ACCA for many years ahead, and encouraging new members to progress."

"We're delighted to honour Joe with this Advocacy Award for Europe and Americas," said Lindsay Degouve de Nuncques, director, ACCA Europe and Americas. "Joe embodies ACCA's values of integrity, innovation, and inclusion, and as Head of our Boston Chapter he takes a proactive role in making sure meetings are energetic and engaging – he brings a buzz to things that I know is much appreciated. He takes immense pride in inspiring others to succeed with ACCA. Congratulations to Joe!"

ACCA launched the Advocacy awards in 2017 to recognize members who go above and beyond in expressing public support for the accountancy profession, encouraging others and embodying ACCA's values: Inclusion, Integrity and Innovation. These three values exemplify the unique reasons why ACCA was created in the first place, and the difference ACCA has brought to the global profession, and expresses them in a way that reflects our world today. Advocates are also members who deliver public value, display ethical professionalism and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

Find out more about Joe here: https://abmagazine.accaglobal.com/global/articles/2022/mar/acca/members-who-give-back.html

About ACCA

ACCA is the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. We're a thriving global community of 233,000 members and 536,000 future members based in 178 countries and regions that upholds the highest professional and ethical values.

We believe that accountancy is a cornerstone profession of society that supports both public and private sectors. That's why we're committed to the development of a strong global accountancy profession and the many benefits that this brings to society and individuals.

Since 1904 being a force for public good has been embedded in our purpose. And because we're a not-for-profit organization, we build a sustainable global profession by re-investing our surplus to deliver member value and develop the profession for the next generation.

Through our world leading ACCA Qualification, we offer everyone everywhere the opportunity to experience a rewarding career in accountancy, finance and management. And using our respected research, we lead the profession by answering today's questions and preparing us for tomorrow.

ACCA and CA ANZ have formed a strategic alliance for the benefit of members and to help shape the future of the profession. Find out more about us at accaglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants)