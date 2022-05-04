Mphasis and Securonix partner to provide future-ready Cyber Threat Monitoring and Response services to clients globally

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an information technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced a strategic partnership with Securonix, a leader in next-gen Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), offering cloud-based cyber security threat detection and response services. This collaboration brings together Securonix's analytics-driven detection and automated response tools and Mphasis' Digital & Cyber Defense expertise, to provide future-ready Cyber Threat Monitoring and Response services to enterprises, and government agencies globally. As a result, customers can run their businesses in a secure ecosystem, improve effectiveness and resiliency of their organizations.

Mphasis (PRNewsfoto/Mphasis) (PRNewswire)

The partnership will provide enterprises with an additional layer of security by harnessing the power of Machine Learning and AI for accurate data-driven analytics. The combination of Intelligence, AI/ML, Behavior Analytics and Automation will prepare the customers against advanced cyber security risks with an agile and scalable approach to effectively detect and respond to the evolving cyber threats and volume of risks.

With increasing migrations to multi-cloud environments, organizations are in dire need for adequate cyber security measures to safeguard their business. A major hindrance preventing this continued adoption is the threat of security breaches aimed at the cloud. The partnership with Securonix offers the ability to preempt such cyber-attacks, by leveraging the capabilities of Adversary Behavior Analytics (ABA). Along with the provision to foresee impending threats, ABA also provides customer-centric preemptive counter-measures adept in nullifying the threat.

"The focus at Mphasis is to ensure that our clients are provided with a broad, well-rounded cyber-security ecosystem, for both threat detection and resolution. With a strong strategic partnership with Securonix, we further strengthen our commitment to enabling scalable and sustainable technology solutions. The collaboration accentuates the need for real-time analytics and a world-class detection and incident response platform in the industry. The solution is ready to support the Multi cloud architectures of our client and change the way they respond to Cybersecurity threats. It is a testimony to our relentless efforts towards enabling our customers to always stay ahead in the changing environment with a robust and seamless threat resolution approach," said Eric G. Winston, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Mphasis.

On the partnership, David Wagner - Vice President, Global MSSPs & Systems Integrators, Securonix, said, "Cyber-threat protection has become a core priority for all businesses. As enterprises move to cloud, they look for dynamic, flexible, and predictive security tools on a single platform. With Mphasis, we aim to capitalize our capabilities to combat the ever-increasing ransomware and phishing threats targeting key infrastructure and large businesses. The partnership brings in limitless scalability and cost-effectiveness for customers of any size, volume, and speed. We look forward to bringing new solutions to market that safeguard and protect today's complex environments with a robust and agile framework."

About Securonix

Securonix is redefining threat detection and response for today's hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprise. Securonix Next-Gen SIEM and XDR are powered by the most advanced analytics and built on a scalable, flexible cloud native architecture. Securonix leverages behavioral analytics technology that pioneered the UEBA category to reduce noise, prioritize high fidelity alerts, and enable fast and precise response to insider and cyber threats. For more information visit www.securonix.com

About Mphasis

Mphasis' purpose is to be the "Driver in Driverless Car" for Global Enterprises by applying next-generation design, architecture, and engineering services, to deliver scalable and sustainable software and technology solutions. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis, and is reflected in the Mphasis'Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2TM=1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization, combined with an integrated sustainability and purpose-led approach across its operations and solutions are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click hereto know more. (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mphasis