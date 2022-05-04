A NEW ADVENTURE BEGINS: ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S WONDER OF THE SEAS ARRIVES FOR EUROPEAN DEBUT

The Ultimate Summer Holiday Sets Sail from Barcelona, Spain, to the Mediterranean on 8th May

BARCELONA, Spain, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's newest wonder, Royal Caribbean International's Wonder of the Seas, arrived in Barcelona, Spain, to kick off a summer full of memorable holidays in Europe. The fifth in the cruise line's revolutionary Oasis Class line-up sets course for the Mediterranean on 7-night cruises from Barcelona and Rome beginning Sunday, 8th May. With a combination of brand-new thrills and signature favourites on board, Wonder is the getaway where holidaymakers of all ages can make memories as they sail to explore sought-after destinations such as Florence, Naples and Capri, Italy; Provence, France; and Malaga, Spain.

The adventures in store aboard Wonder span eight distinct neighbourhoods – a Royal Caribbean first – that are filled with exhilarating experiences, entertainment, restaurants, bars and lounges to enjoy day and night. Highlights include:

Suite Neighborhood – The new, eighth neighborhood welcomes Royal Suite Class guests to a private Suite Sun Deck with a plunge pool and bar complemented by stunning ocean views, and several returning favourites: the exclusive restaurant, Coastal Kitchen; the Suite Lounge and the grandest Ultimate Family Suite yet for a family of 10, complete with an in-suite slide, a cinema and karaoke area, table tennis and more across two stories. – The new, eighth neighborhood welcomesguests to a private Suite Sun Deck with a plunge pool and bar complemented by stunning ocean views, and several returning favourites: the exclusive restaurant, Coastal Kitchen; the Suite Lounge and the grandestyet for a family of 10, complete with an in-suite slide, a cinema and karaoke area, table tennis and more across two stories.

The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar – Already a guest favourite among Wonder's 40-plus restaurants, bars and lounges, the new hotspot is where Southern comfort food meets Royal Caribbean's hospitality and creativity. Staples and new twists on classics are on the menu for brunch and dinner, and late at night, capped off with live country music, farmhouse-style decor, a collection of whiskeys and Southern cocktails.

Wonder Playscape – Families with kids will find a brand-new, outdoor adventure designed for precious quality time. Adults can partake in the games or enjoy watching from the sidelines as they take in the ocean views while the young adventurers take on the underwater-themed play area's slides, climbing walls, interactive features that come alive by touch, puzzles and more.

Fan favourites – A lineup of bold signature experiences are back, including the FlowRider surf simulator, The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; the 10-storey-high zip line, and newly designed areas dedicated to kids – Adventure Ocean – and teens, Social100 and The Patio. Plus, awe-inspiring neighbourhoods such as Central Park, with more than 20,000 real plants, and the Boardwalk, that brings together seaside charm and activities for the whole family – from riding the hand-carved carousel to watching the big match and engaging in friendly competition at the arcade in Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade.

Also setting the stage for this summer's ultimate holiday is the original entertainment across Wonder's four "stages": air, ice, water and theatre. More than 100 performers and technicians, and cutting-edge technology, come together to bring to life full-scale productions like inTENse, featuring the first all-female cast of aerialists, high divers, slackliners and more in the one-of-a-kind AquaTheater; and The Effectors II: Crash 'n' Burn, debuting this summer, where Royal Caribbean's very own high-tech superheroes – The Effectors – battle it out with their archnemesis to save the planet once again.

Wonder's western Mediterranean sailings will continue through October, rounding out a summer splash in Europe with eight action-packed ships, including Odyssey of the Seas – also marking its first season in Europe. In November, Wonder will return to the U.S. to sail from its new year-round home in Port Canaveral, Florida, to explore the Caribbean and The Bahamas, including the cruise line's private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay. For more about Wonder, including sailings open for bookings, holidaymakers can visit Royal Caribbean's website.

