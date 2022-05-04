NY Man Wins $7,000,000 With Cash4Life Ticket Ordered on Jackpocket Lottery App

Winner Was "Filled With Joy" When He Found Out About His Life-Changing Prize

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A New York man just became a multi-millionaire thanks to a grand prize winning Cash4Life ticket ordered on the Jackpocket lottery app. Today, Jackpocket announced that app user Osman C. of Brooklyn won $1,000 a day for life in the Cash4Life drawing on March 27, which guarantees a minimum prize payout of $7,000,000.

The 31-year-old placed his ticket order the morning of the drawing thinking "it was a great opportunity to win a lot of money." When he received the automatic winner alert from Jackpocket letting him know he hit the jackpot, the winner recalled* he was "filled with joy." His Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers plus the Cash Ball drawn: 12-18-26-42-58 and Cash Ball 3.

The winner said Cash4Life is his favorite lottery game to play, "especially now." His main plan for the money is to use it to help family and "buy a little house."

"We are so proud to facilitate this life-changing jackpot win for Osman as well as our other lucky lottery winners in New York and across the country," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "New Yorkers have won over $48 million in lottery prizes on Jackpocket since we launched here in 2021. But Osman takes the crown as our biggest New York lottery winner to date!"

Jackpocket is New York's first and only officially-licensed digital lottery courier . The app gives lottery lovers in 11 states an easy, secure way to play Mega Millions, Powerball and other state lottery games right from their phone. Jackpocket players have won nearly $140 million in lottery prizes, including 12 individual players who have won prizes worth a million dollars or more. The company recently celebrated a record $9.4 million lottery prize winner in New Jersey.

*A native Spanish speaker, Osman's quotes were translated from Spanish to English.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

