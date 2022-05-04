Performio Expands Executive Bench with CRO and CTO Hires

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Performio, the leading enterprise-grade sales commission software solution, has announced that it has expanded its executive team with the addition of two seasoned software executives, Neil Graham, Chief Revenue Officer, and Dmitri Korablev, Chief Technology Officer.

"We are delighted to welcome two experienced leaders to the Performio executive team," said Grayson Morris, CEO, Performio. "Neil's proven track record of building high performing sales teams and scaling successful software companies is exactly the kind of leadership that Performio will benefit from as we enter this next phase of growth. In addition, Dmitri's deep technical background, experience managing large distributed global engineering and product management teams, along with his strategic product vision make him the ideal choice to lead Performio's product innovation as we experience rapid global customer adoption."

Neil Graham has been leading and inspiring disruptive world-class SaaS revenue organizations to exceptional results for over two decades, including delivering on two successful IPO's. Neil served in executive leadership positions most recently with Salesforce.com, Tealium, PayIt, and Jive. Early in his career Neil worked in various sales roles at Oracle Corporation. Neil is known for creating a hardworking, high integrity, and customer-obsessed culture, and for delivering record growth through improved process, technology, and people skills.

"The Performio platform brings the potential to transform how midmarket businesses manage and deliver their incentive compensation programs," said Neil Graham. "After evaluating a number of new opportunities, Performio stood out due to its rock solid technology, rapid disruptive global growth, and its world-class team of employees and investment partners. I'm excited to join the company and help significantly build, scale, and grow the go-to-market operation."

Dmitri brings decades of experience leading engineering and product management teams at companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500 organizations. Most recently, Dmitri was VP of Engineering at Datometry, a database virtualization platform. Prior to Datometry Dmitri led IoT platform services at GE Digital and served as VP Engineering at Deem, and General Manager at Informatica.

"I am thrilled to be joining Performio at this point in the company's growth," said Dmitri Korablev. "Performio has demonstrated the scale of its product offering and the ability to deliver great time to value and ease of use for our customers. With a scalable business strategy, best in class product, and a talented global team, Performio is positioned for amazing success."

About Performio

Performio is a new breed of incentive compensation management software that combines enterprise-grade functionality with the ease of use required of modern software applications. Their product is used by large global enterprises and growing mid-market companies worldwide such as Abbott Laboratories, Atlantic Broadband, Contentful, Cybereason, Johnson & Johnson, Nexstar, Optus, Service Express, Vodafone, Wedbush Securities, and WP Engine. Performio's feature-rich cloud application enables enterprises to automate their sales compensation calculations, provide increased transparency to their sales reps, and adapt to changing market conditions with confidence. For more information, visit www.performio.co .

