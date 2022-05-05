Asetek SimSports™ Partners with Kevin Magnussen to Bring a True F1 Car Feel to Sim Racing

Renowned Formula One Driver to Collaborate with Asetek SimSports™ on Product Development Starting with F1 Wheel Bases

AALBORG, Denmark, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, along with Kevin Magnussen, acclaimed Danish race car driver currently competing in Formula One for Haas F1 Team, announced an agreement whereby Magnussen will work closely with Asetek SimSports™ engineers on the development of sim racing products that replicate the true feeling of an F1 car. As part of the agreement, Kevin Magnussen will be a brand ambassador for Asetek SimSports™.

Son of four-time LeMans GT class winner and former Formula One driver, Jan Magnussen, Kevin Magnussen has a celebrated racing resume including with McLaren, Renault and Haas F1 Teams. In addition to his vast amount of time on the track, Magnussen helped develop the McLaren simulator and has tested for Porsche.

"There is a lot of sim equipment that claims to emulate an F1 car, but it misses the mark because it was designed by people who do not have F1 racing experience," said Kevin Magnussen. "André and I share a passion for racing and by teaming up with Asetek, I can help bring the thrill and authentic feel of F1 to sim racers everywhere."

Magnussen continued, "In the past I did not find home simulators to bring a whole lot of value, simply because they were not realistic. I tested Asetek's equipment last week, and I was impressed. I am enthusiastic about assisting them in bringing forward products that feel as close to a real F1 car as possible, and I appreciate they have given me this opportunity."

"I am delighted to have this cooperation with Kevin. Many simulator equipment manufacturers market products based on a car brand or a famous driver, but the hardware is never developed to actually feel like an F1 car. Our partnership with Kevin is much more than a branding agreement, where we put his signature on our products," said André Sloth Eriksen, founder and CEO of Asetek. "What is truly exciting is that we will develop products together with the sole purpose of replicating the true feeling of an F1 car. As an example, over the next few weeks, Kevin will spend a significant amount of time in our lab working closely with our engineers on the development of the best possible firmware for our wheel bases. Kevin brings tremendous experience, obviously from the track, but also from when he participated in developing McLaren's simulator."

"Kevin is a great brand ambassador for Asetek SimSports™. We share many values both on and off track, which is important to us," Eriksen continued. "In my opinion, not only is F1 the pinnacle of motorsports, it is bigger than that, and it will be a proud moment for me and the rest of the Asetek team when we see the Asetek SimSports™ logo in the F1 paddock."

