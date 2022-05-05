CHINACO TEQUILA DEBUTS NEW DESIGN IN HONOR OF 50TH ANNIVERSARY

The reimagined bottle pays tribute to Chinaco's heritage and reinvigorates the brand's presence in the U.S. market.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From La Gonzaleña Distillery, and imported by San Francisco's Hotaling & Co., Chinaco commemorates 50 years of premium, authentic Mexican tequila with a reimagined bottle that signals a celebration of the brand's heritage and incorporates a modern touch to reintroduce American consumers to this history-making brand. The new bottles are currently rolling out to retailers nationwide.

"This new look is a tribute to one of our most iconic bottles, but it's much more than just an updated design," says Guillermo Gonzalez, head of La Gonzaleña Distillery and Chinaco. "It's the representation of Chinaco's revival, of our family heritage and of Chinaco's unique taste profile achieved by using only agave from Tamaulipas."

La Gonzaleña Distillery was built in 1972 in Tamaulipas, and since its consecration, the Gonzalez family has been making a name for themselves in the tequila world, earning the ability to distill tequila outside of Jalisco and paving the way for premium tequila in America. Just a decade after its inception, Chinaco became the first artisanal, high-quality tequila to become available in the United States, and it revolutionized the way that Americans drink tequila.

"We're excited to join the Chinaco team in celebrating 50 years," says Hotaling & Co. CEO and president Dan Leese. "With its history-making standing as the first premium tequila to be sold in the US and the distillery's commitment to the Tamaulipas region, Chinaco is a truly unique tequila that fits beautifully into Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio of likeminded spirits including artisanal gins, whiskeys, liqueurs and more."

Chinaco is currently available in three expressions—Blanco, Reposado and Añejo—each featuring unique taste profiles as the only tequila produced in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, where the different terrain and proximity to the ocean infuses the agave with complex flavors, including tropical and salty notes.

Chinaco Blanco

(40 proof; 700ml; $49.99 SRP)

Chinaco Blanco is distinguished by its fresh 100% agave taste. Bottled within five days of distillation, this tequila has a remarkably fresh, clean taste that is perfect for sipping, making premium margaritas or adding to mixed drinks. Pristinely clear, Chinaco Blanco offers a bouquet of pear, quince, dill and lime, tinged with aloe. It is clean, smooth, fresh and bright on the palate, with exceptional depth and balance, followed by a smooth, long, lingering finish.

Chinaco Reposado

(40 proof; 700ml; $59.99 SRP)

Chinaco Reposado is aged for eleven months in white oak barrels from France and England, some of which were used at one time for aging Scotch and are now over 35 years old and impart a gentle woody character. This tequila mixes beautifully, but also stands proudly on its own. A golden light amber color, Chinaco Reposado has a generous nose of citrus zest, peach, and apple, hints of dill and quince. Clean, fresh flavors carry through on the palate, with full depth and balance, capped by a medium-long, lingering, fruity, spicy finish.

Chinaco Añejo

(40 proof; 700ml; $79.99 SRP)

Chinaco Añejo is aged for thirty months in a similar mix of barrels as Chinaco Reposado, along with some American bourbon casks, ensuring its consistent smoothness and character. The result is a remarkably smooth and rich complexity that is best savored like a fine cognac. A rich golden amber in color, Chinaco Añejo offers subtle aromas of pear, wildflowers, vanilla, smoke, and baked apple, edged with papaya and mango. The flavors are rich and complex, with exceptional depth, balance and style, ending in a luscious, spicy, smoky finish.

To find Chinaco near you, use Hotaling & Co.'s product finder tool. Photos can be found here. For more information, please visit https://www.hotalingandco.com/portfolio/chinaco/.

About Chinaco

Chinaco Tequila proudly holds two distinct titles: it is the only tequila produced in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas and the first premium tequila to become available in the US back in the 1980s, which changed the history of tequila in America forever. Chinaco's distillery, La Gonzaleña Distillery, is a family-owned and -operated business that can be traced back to the Cinco de Mayo battle and is honored to exclusively produce Chinaco, making quality and tradition in excellence a signature for Chinaco's three expressions—Blanco, Añejo and Reposado. At its core, Chinaco is a family affair, a labor of love and superior tequila unlike any other. Chinaco is currently available nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.hotalingandco.com/portfolio/chinaco

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco distiller & importer, creates, curates, and builds artisanal brands of unmatched character and quality. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America's first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junipero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London's oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling's most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling's Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 28th year of distilling and its 11th year of commercially uniting likeminded distillers from around the world to share the passion and raise the bar.

Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, No.3 Gin, HINE Cognac, Lot 40 Rye Whisky, Convite Mezcal, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers' Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit HotalingandCo.com for a full list of brands.

