Daimler Truck Makes Strategic Investment in Apex.AI, a Company Developing Scalable, Safety-Certified Software for Vehicles and Smart Machines

Investment underscores Daimler Truck's focus on cutting-edge software that will enable the truck of the future

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex.AI , a company developing safety-certified software for mobility and autonomous applications, today announced that Daimler Truck (DTG: DTR0CK), one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, has made a strategic minority investment in the company.

Apex.AI has developed an industry-leading suite of automotive safety-certified software solutions, including the Apex.OS operating system. The software suite serves as the foundational infrastructure on which smart machines operate in the automotive, agriculture, mining, IoT and industrial automation industries.

"This strategic investment from Daimler Truck demonstrates its forward-thinking nature by ensuring that our scalable applications continue to drive software defined vehicle development for the entire industry," said Jan Becker, Co-founder and CEO, Apex.AI. "Our powerful solutions are purposely designed with simplicity in mind. That's the approach that's changing the way companies in a wide range of industries develop their future vehicle technologies."

The Apex.OS SDK enables automotive software developers to create safe, reliable, real-time applications more efficiently. Like Apple's iOS SDK, which allows practically anyone to create an iPhone app, Apex.OS makes programming for a vehicle or robot almost as easy as programming a phone. The result is significantly shortened development cycles of new mobility functions, all of which are created on a bedrock of software that's recognized for having the highest safety standards.

Apex.AI's flagship Apex.OS operating system is an operating system that has earned the highest safety certifications in the industry, including product certification from German testing organization TÜV Nord and the highest level of automotive software safety ISO 26262 ASIL-D. Passing these rigorous testing programs means that the software system is approved for serial production.

With this investment, Daimler Truck joins an impressive array of previously announced, world-class strategic investors, including Toyota Ventures , Volvo Group Venture Capital , Jaguar Land Rover 's InMotion Ventures , Airbus Ventures , Continental AG , ZF , AGCO , and HELLA Ventures .

Apex.AI is a global company headquartered in Palo Alto, CA developing breakthrough safe, certified, developer-friendly, and scalable software for mobility systems. The company's flagship product is Apex.OS, a robust and reliable meta-operating system that enables faster and easier software development for mobility, smart machines and IoT. The associated software development kit targets two main customer groups: OEM developers who need to implement complex, integrated AI software in machines or vehicles, and autonomous mobility developers who can now implement safety-critical applications easily and reliably.

