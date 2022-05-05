EOG Resources Reports First Quarter 2022 Results; Adds Quantitative Guidance to Cash Return Framework and Declares $1.80 per Share Special Dividend

HOUSTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported first quarter 2022 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors .

Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share and ratio data



1Q 2022

4Q 2021

1Q 2021

GAAP Total Revenue 3,983

6,044

3,694

Net Income 390

1,985

677

Net Income Per Share 0.67

3.39

1.16

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 828

3,166

1,870

Total Expenditures 1,144

1,137

1,067

Current and Long-Term Debt 5,099

5,109

5,133

Cash and Cash Equivalents 4,009

5,209

3,388

Debt-to-Total Capitalization 19.1%

18.7%

19.8%



Non- GAAP Adjusted Net Income 2,346

1,806

946

Adjusted Net Income Per Share 4.00

3.09

1.62

CFO before Changes in Working Capital 3,372

3,069

1,982

Capital Expenditures 1,009

1,015

912

Free Cash Flow 2,363

2,054

1,070

Net Debt 1,090

(100)

1,745

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization 4.8%

(0.5)%

7.8%



First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Announced guidance to return minimum 60% of free cash flow to shareholders each year

Declared special dividend of $1.80 per share and regular dividend of $0.75 per share

Earned adjusted net income of $2.3 billion , or $4.00 per share

Generated $2.4 billion of free cash flow

Oil, NGL and natural gas production above guidance midpoints

Capital expenditures near low end of guidance range

Total per-unit cash operating costs below guidance midpoint

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Volumes and Capital Expenditures

Wellhead Volumes 1Q 2022

1Q 2022

Guidance

Midpoint

4Q 2021

1Q 2021 Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 450.1

447.8

450.6

431.0 Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld) 190.3

187.0

156.9

124.3 Natural Gas (MMcfd) 1,458

1,435

1,534

1,342 Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed) 883.3

874.0

863.1

778.9







Capital Expenditures ($MM) 1,009

1,100

1,015

912

From Ezra Yacob, Chief Executive Officer

"EOG is off to a great start in 2022. We extended our track record of reliable execution with strong first quarter results. Production volumes, capital expenditures and overall operating costs were each better than expected. Despite challenges from rising inflation and supply chain constraints since we announced our 2022 plan at the start of the year, we remain well positioned to deliver within our production and capital expenditure targets. Consistent with the EOG culture, our employees continue to find new innovations and efficiencies to meet our goals for the year.

"Along with strong operating execution, EOG continues to deliver on our long-term free cash flow priorities. In addition to the $0.75 per share regular dividend, we declared a $1.80 per share special dividend. We also initiated new cash return guidance to provide greater transparency to capital allocation, committing to return at least 60 percent of free cash flow to shareholders each year. Our financial strategy aims to create long-term shareholder value and our free cash flow priorities and cash return guidance remain consistent with this goal.

"Our 2022 game plan is on track, guided by our long-term strategy focused on returns. EOG's competitive advantage includes a diverse portfolio of plays across multiple basins, powered by our high-performing people and unique culture. Our pristine balance sheet and commitment to low-cost exploration continue to serve us well. We are well positioned to be among the lowest cost, highest return, lowest emissions producers, playing a significant role in the long-term future of energy."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Performance

Adjusted Earnings per Share 1Q 2022 vs 4Q 2021

Prices and Hedges

Crude oil prices increased significantly in 1Q compared with 4Q, partially offset by declines in natural gas and NGL prices. In addition, cash paid for hedge settlements in 1Q increased by $174 million compared with 4Q.

Volumes

Total company crude oil production in 1Q of 450,100 Bopd was above the midpoint of the guidance range and in-line with 4Q. NGL production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and increased 21% compared with 4Q due to increased extraction of ethane. Natural gas production declined 5% compared with 4Q, also related to extraction of ethane. Total company equivalent daily volumes increased 2% compared with 4Q.

Per-Unit Costs

Lower impairment and DD&A costs were the largest contributors to the overall reduction in per-unit costs in 1Q compared with 4Q. Compared with 4Q, per-unit cash operating costs decreased $0.32 per BOE due to lower G&A, G&P and LOE costs.

Change in Cash 1Q 2022 vs 4Q 2021

Free Cash Flow

EOG generated cash flow from operations before changes in working capital of $3.4 billion in 1Q. The company incurred $1.0 billion of cash capital expenditures, resulting in $2.4 billion of free cash flow.

Working Capital

Changes in working capital in 1Q represented a use of cash of $2.6 billion. Most of the change is due to an increase in collateral EOG has posted with counterparties to financial commodity derivative contracts that are in a net liability position.

First Quarter 2022 Operating Performance

Lease and Well

Per-unit LOE costs declined $0.09 in 1Q compared with 4Q but were $0.10 above the 1Q guidance midpoint. Fuel and power costs increased more than forecast during 1Q. Workover and labor costs declined in 1Q compared with 4Q, but the reduction was less than forecast.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

Per-unit DD&A costs in 1Q were lower than the guidance midpoint and declined 7% compared with 4Q due to positive price-related reserve revisions and the addition of new reserves at lower finding costs.

Transportation, Gathering and Processing

Per-unit transportation and G&P costs in 1Q were in-line with 4Q and the guidance midpoints.

General and Administrative

Per-unit G&A costs declined 11% compared with 4Q and were below the guidance midpoint due to lower employee-related costs.

Free Cash Flow Allocation Actions

Regular Dividend and Special Dividend

The Board of Directors today declared a regular dividend of $0.75 per share on EOG's common stock. The regular dividend will be payable July 29, 2022, to stockholders of record as of July 15, 2022. The indicated annual rate is $3.00 per share. The Board of Directors today also declared a special dividend of $1.80 per share on EOG's common stock. The special dividend will be payable June 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2022.

Cash Return Guidance

EOG announced its commitment to return a minimum of 60% of free cash flow to shareholders each year. This additional transparency complements the company's long-standing free cash flow priorities. It also reflects EOG's determination to continue to deliver on all its priorities, including returning additional cash to shareholders through special dividends or opportunistic share repurchases. The highest priority remains paying a sustainable and growing regular dividend. The $0.75 per share regular dividend declared today represents a $3.00 per share indicated annual rate. This is an 86% increase from the $1.61 per share regular dividends paid in 2021. EOG today also declared a special dividend of $1.80 per share. Combined with the $1.00 per share special dividend declared in February, EOG has committed to return $1.6 billion to shareholders through special dividends to-date in 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Results vs Guidance

(Unaudited)

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod) 1Q 2022 1Q 2022

Guidance

Midpoint Variance 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 United States 449.4 447.0 2.4 449.7 448.3 446.9 428.7 Trinidad 0.7 0.8 (0.1) 0.9 1.2 1.7 2.2 Other International 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total 450.1 447.8 2.3 450.6 449.5 448.6 431.0 Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) Total 190.3 187.0 3.3 156.9 157.9 138.5 124.3 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) United States 1,249 1,235 14 1,328 1,210 1,199 1,100 Trinidad 209 200 9 206 212 233 217 Other International 0 0 0 0 0 13 25 Total 1,458 1,435 23 1,534 1,422 1,445 1,342

Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) 883.3 874.0 9.3 863.1 844.4 828.0 778.9 Total MMBoe 79.5 78.7 0.8 79.4 77.7 75.3 70.1

Benchmark Price Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl) 94.38



77.17 70.55 66.06 57.80 Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf) 4.91



5.83 4.01 2.83 2.69

Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI ($/Bbl) United States 1.64 1.50 0.14 1.14 0.33 0.10 0.27 Trinidad (10.56) (11.00) 0.44 (10.31) (10.36) (9.80) (8.03)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI 42.1% 42.0% 0.1% 52.4% 53.5% 44.1% 48.5%

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf) United States 0.90 0.90 0.00 0.57 0.49 0.16 2.83 Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf) Trinidad 3.36 3.35 0.01 3.48 3.39 3.37 3.38

Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM) 1,144



1,137 962 1,089 1,067 Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,009 1,100 (91) 1,015 891 937 912

Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe) Lease and Well 4.00 3.90 0.10 4.09 3.48 3.58 3.85 Transportation Costs 2.87 2.85 0.02 2.87 2.82 2.84 2.88 Gathering and Processing 1.81 1.85 (0.04) 1.85 1.87 1.70 1.98 General and Administrative 1.56 1.65 (0.09) 1.75 1.83 1.59 1.57 Cash Operating Costs 10.24 10.25 (0.01) 10.56 10.00 9.71 10.28 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 10.65 10.75 (0.10) 11.46 11.93 12.13 12.84

Expenses ($MM) Exploration and Dry Hole 48 45 3 85 48 49 44 Impairment (GAAP) 55



206 82 44 44 Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))3 55 80 (25) 206 69 43 43 Capitalized Interest 8 8 0 9 8 8 8 Net Interest 48 43 5 38 48 45 47

Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue) 7.4% 7.5% (0.1%) 6.8% 6.8% 6.9% 6.7% Income Taxes Effective Rate 21.7% 22.5% (0.8%) 20.5% 23.4% 19.3% 23.2% Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM) 573 490 83 393 446 313 240

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance4

(Unaudited)







See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions. 2Q 2022

Guidance Range

FY 2022

Guidance Range

2021

Actual

2020

Actual Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)





















United States 453.0 - 463.0

454.5 - 466.5

443.4

408.1 Trinidad 0.0 - 1.0

0.4 - 0.6

1.5

1.0 Other International 0.0 - 0.0

0.0 - 0.0

0.1

0.1 Total 453.0 - 464.0

454.9 - 467.1

445.0

409.2 Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)





















Total 178.0 - 208.0

170.0 - 210.0

144.5

136.0 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)





















United States 1,230 - 1,330

1,240 - 1,340

1,210

1,040 Trinidad 170 - 200

160 - 200

217

180 Other International 0 - 0

0 - 0

9

32 Total 1,400 - 1,530

1,400 - 1,540

1,436

1,252 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)





















United States 836.0 - 892.7

831.2 - 899.8

789.6

717.5 Trinidad 28.3 - 34.3

27.1 - 33.9

37.7

30.9 Other International 0.0 - 0.0

0.0 - 0.0

1.6

5.4 Total 864.3 - 927.0

858.3 - 933.7

828.9

753.8























Benchmark Price





















Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)















67.96

39.40 Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)















3.85

2.08























Crude Oil and Condensate Differentials - above (below) WTI5 ($/Bbl)





United States 2.30 - 3.30

1.00 - 3.00

0.58

(0.75) Trinidad (9.50) - (7.50)

(11.00) - (9.00)

(11.70)

(9.20) Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI





















Total 35.0% - 45.0%

34.0% - 49.0%

50.5%

34.0% Natural Gas Differentials - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub6 ($/Mcf)





United States 0.25 - 1.25

(0.35) - 1.65

1.03

(0.47) Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)





















Trinidad 3.15 - 3.65

2.90 - 3.90

3.40

2.57























Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)















4,255

4,113 Capital Expenditures7 (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,100 - 1,300

4,300 - 4,700

3,755

3,344























Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)





















Lease and Well 3.45 - 4.15

3.55 - 4.15

3.75

3.85 Transportation Costs 2.75 - 3.15

2.65 - 3.15

2.85

2.66 Gathering and Processing 1.80 - 2.00

1.70 - 2.00

1.85

1.66 General and Administrative 1.70 - 2.00

1.70 - 1.80

1.69

1.75 Cash Operating Costs 9.70 - 11.30

9.60 - 11.10

10.14

9.92 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 10.50 - 11.10

10.15 - 11.15

12.07

12.32























Expenses ($MM)





















Exploration and Dry Hole 35 - 45

150 - 190

225

159 Impairment (GAAP)















376

2,100 Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))2 60 - 110

300 - 340

361

232 Capitalized Interest 5 - 10

25 - 35

33

31 Net Interest 45 - 50

180 - 190

178

205























Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue) 6.0% - 8.0%

7.0% - 8.0%

6.8%

6.6% Income Taxes





















Effective Rate 20.0% - 25.0%

20.0% - 25.0%

21.4%

18.2% Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM) 630 - 730

2,350 - 2,650

1,393

(61)

First Quarter 2022 Results Webcast



Friday, May 6, 2022, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts

David Streit 713‐571‐4902

Neel Panchal 713‐571‐4884

Media and Investor Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713‐571‐4676

Endnotes 1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.



2) Based on full-year 2022 guidance, as of May 5, 2022. Assumes $3.25 Henry Hub natural gas price for 2022. Includes ~$1.3 Bn cash paid for settlement of derivative contracts.



3) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).



4) The forecast items for the second quarter and full year 2022 set forth above for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) are based on current available information and expectations as of the date of the accompanying press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with the accompanying press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.



5) EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.



6) EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for the last three trading days of the applicable month.



7) The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.

Glossary

Acq Acquisitions ATROR After-tax rate of return Bbl Barrel Bn Billion Boe Barrels of oil equivalent Bopd Barrels of oil per day CAGR Compound annual growth rate Capex Capital expenditures CFO Cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in working capital CO2e Carbon dioxide equivalent DD&A Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Disc Discoveries Divest Divestitures EPS Earnings per share Ext Extensions G&A General and administrative expense G&P Gathering and processing expense GHG Greenhouse gas HH Henry Hub LOE Lease operating expense, or lease and well expense MBbld Thousand barrels of liquids per day MBod Thousand barrels of oil per day MBoe Thousand barrels of oil equivalent MBoed Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day Mcf Thousand cubic feet of natural gas MMBoe Million barrels of oil equivalent MMcfd Million cubic feet of natural gas per day NGLs Natural gas liquids OTP Other than price NYMEX U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange QoQ Quarter over quarter Trans Transportation expense USD United States dollar WTI West Texas Intermediate YoY Year over year $MM Million United States dollars $/Bbl U.S. Dollars per barrel $/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent $/Mcf U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet

This press release may include forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "ambition," "initiative," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions or targets with respect to emissions, other environmental matters, safety matters or other ESG (environmental/social/governance) matters, or pay and/or increase dividends are forward-looking statements.

Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward‐looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, EOG's forward‐looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward‐looking, non‐GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Because we provide these measures on a forward‐looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward‐looking GAAP measures, such as future changes in working capital. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward‐looking, non‐GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward‐looking GAAP financial measures. Management believes these forward‐looking, non‐GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward‐looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward‐looking statements include, among others:

the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), natural gasand related commodities;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion, operating and capital costs related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas;

security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business;

the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, and export facilities;

the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;

the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including climate change-related regulations, policies and initiatives (for example, with respect to air emissions); tax laws and regulations (including, but not limited to, carbon tax legislation); environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;

the impact of climate change-related policies and initiatives at the corporate and/or investor community levels and other potential developments related to climate change, such as (but not limited to) changes in consumer and industrial/commercial behavior, preferences and attitudes with respect to the generation and consumption of energy; increased availability of, and increased consumer and industrial/commercial demand for, competing energy sources (including alternative energy sources); technological advances with respect to the generation, transmission, storage and consumption of energy; alternative fuel requirements; energy conservation measures; decreased demand for, and availability of, services and facilities related to the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; and negative perceptions of the oil and gas industry and, in turn, reputational risks associated with the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, NGLs and natural gas;

EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and drilling, completing and operating costs with respect to such properties;

the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully, economically and in compliance withapplicable laws and regulations;

competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties;

the availability and cost of, and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for, employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water, sand and tubulars) and services;

the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;

weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;

the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;

EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;

the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;

the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;

the duration and economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic;

geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;

the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;

acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts; and

the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210‐4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1‐800‐SEC‐0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation schedules and definitions for non‐GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

Income Statements

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

1Q 2022

4Q 2021

1Q 2021 Operating Revenues and Other









Crude Oil and Condensate 3,889

3,246

2,251 Natural Gas Liquids 681

583

314 Natural Gas 716

847

625 Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (2,820)

136

(367) Gathering, Processing and Marketing 1,469

1,232

848 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net 25

(29)

(6) Other, Net 23

29

29 Total 3,983

6,044

3,694











Operating Expenses









Lease and Well 318

325

270 Transportation Costs 228

228

202 Gathering and Processing Costs 144

147

139 Exploration Costs 45

42

33 Dry Hole Costs 3

43

11 Impairments 55

206

44 Marketing Costs 1,283

1,160

838 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 847

910

900 General and Administrative 124

139

110 Taxes Other Than Income 390

316

215 Total 3,437

3,516

2,762











Operating Income 546

2,528

932 Other Income (Expense), Net (1)

9

(4) Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes 545

2,537

928 Interest Expense, Net 48

38

47 Income Before Income Taxes 497

2,499

881 Income Tax Provision 107

514

204 Net Income 390

1,985

677











Dividends Declared per Common Share 1.7500

2.7500

0.4125 Net Income Per Share









Basic 0.67

3.42

1.17 Diluted 0.67

3.39

1.16 Average Number of Common Shares









Basic 582

581

580 Diluted 586

585

583

Wellhead Volumes and Prices

(Unaudited)

1Q 2022

1Q 2021

% Change

4Q 2021















Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)













United States 449.4

428.7

5 %

449.7 Trinidad 0.7

2.2

-68 %

0.9 Other International (B) —

0.1

-100 %

— Total 450.1

431.0

4 %

450.6















Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (C)













United States 96.02

58.07

65 %

78.31 Trinidad 83.82

49.77

68 %

66.86 Other International (B) —

38.61

-100 %

— Composite 96.00

58.02

65 %

78.29





58.02







Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)













United States 190.3

124.3

53 %

156.9 Total 190.3

124.3

53 %

156.9















Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C)













United States 39.77

28.03

42 %

40.40 Composite 39.77

28.03

42 %

40.40















Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)













United States 1,249

1,100

14 %

1,328 Trinidad 209

217

-4 %

206 Other International (B) —

25

-100 %

— Total 1,458

1,342

9 %

1,534















Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)













United States 5.81

5.52

5 %

6.40 Trinidad 3.36

3.38

-1 %

3.48 Other International (B) —

5.66

-100 %

— Composite 5.46

5.17

6 %

6.00















Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)













United States 847.8

736.4

15 %

827.8 Trinidad 35.5

38.5

-8 %

35.3 Other International (B) —

4.0

-100 %

— Total 883.3

778.9

13 %

863.1















Total MMBoe (D) 79.5

70.1

13 %

79.4



















(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Other International includes EOG's China and Canada operations. The China operations were sold in the second quarter of 2021. (C) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022). (D) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets

In millions of USD, except share data (Unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021 Current Assets





Cash and Cash Equivalents 4,009

5,209 Accounts Receivable, Net 3,213

2,335 Inventories 586

584 Other 671

456 Total 8,479

8,584

Property, Plant and Equipment





Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 65,408

67,644 Other Property, Plant and Equipment 4,801

4,753 Total Property, Plant and Equipment 70,209

72,397 Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (41,747)

(43,971) Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 28,462

28,426 Deferred Income Taxes 13

11 Other Assets 1,143

1,215 Total Assets 38,097

38,236

Current Liabilities





Accounts Payable 2,660

2,242 Accrued Taxes Payable 1,130

518 Dividends Payable 436

436 Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities 260

269 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 1,283

37 Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 223

240 Other 272

300 Total 6,264

4,042







Long-Term Debt 3,816

5,072 Other Liabilities 2,191

2,193 Deferred Income Taxes 4,286

4,749 Commitments and Contingencies













Stockholders' Equity





Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 585,944,344

Shares Issued at March 31, 2022 and 585,521,512 Shares Issued at December

31, 2021 206

206 Additional Paid in Capital 6,095

6,087 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (13)

(12) Retained Earnings 15,283

15,919 Common Stock Held in Treasury, 290,472 Shares at March 31, 2022 and 257,268

Shares at December 31, 2021 (31)

(20) Total Stockholders' Equity 21,540

22,180 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 38,097

38,236

Cash Flows Statements

In millions of USD (Unaudited)

1Q 2022

4Q 2021

1Q 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities









Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:









Net Income 390

1,985

677 Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash









Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 847

910

900 Impairments 55

206

44 Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 35

35

35 Deferred Income Taxes (465)

122

(36) (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net (25)

29

6 Other, Net 6

(2)

7 Dry Hole Costs 3

43

11 Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Total (Gains) Losses 2,820

(136)

367 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (296)

(122)

(30) Other, Net 2

(1)

1 Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities









Accounts Receivable (878)

(182)

(308) Inventories (14)

(108)

64 Accounts Payable 130

341

172 Accrued Taxes Payable 613

26

243 Other Assets (213)

(81)

(103) Other Liabilities (2,250)

201

(89) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities 68

(100)

(91) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 828

3,166

1,870 Investing Cash Flows









Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (939)

(949)

(875) Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment (70)

(65)

(42) Proceeds from Sales of Assets 121

77

5 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities (68)

100

91 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (956)

(837)

(821) Financing Cash Flows









Long-Term Debt Repayments —

—

(750) Dividends Paid (1,023)

(1,406)

(219) Treasury Stock Purchased (43)

(8)

(10) Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase Plan 4

10

— Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (10)

(10)

(9) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,072)

(1,414)

(988) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash —

1

(2) Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (1,200)

916

59 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 5,209

4,293

3,329 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 4,009

5,209

3,388

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.

EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial and operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial and operating performance with the financial and operating performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial and operating performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)















The following tables adjust the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets) - see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" below for additional related discussion) and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

















1Q 2022

Before Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 497

(107)

390

0.67 Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 2,820

(612)

2,208

3.76 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (296)

64

(232)

(0.40) Add: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (25)

5

(20)

(0.03) Adjustments to Net Income 2,499

(543)

1,956

3.33















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,996

(650)

2,346

4.00















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











582 Diluted











586

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued)











In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

4Q 2021

Before Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,499

(514)

1,985

3.39 Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (136)

32

(104)

(0.17) Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (122)

25

(97)

(0.17) Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 29

(7)

22

0.04 Adjustments to Net Income (229)

50

(179)

(0.30)















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,270

(464)

1,806

3.09















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











581 Diluted











585



1Q 2021

Before Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 881

(204)

677

1.16 Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 367

(81)

286

0.49 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (30)

7

(23)

(0.04) Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 6

(1)

5

0.01 Add: Certain Impairments 1

—

1

— Adjustments to Net Income 344

(75)

269

0.46















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,225

(279)

946

1.62















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











580 Diluted











583

Adjusted Net Income Per Share





In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







4Q 2021 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



3.09







Realized Price





1Q 2022 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 66.50



Less: 4Q 2021 Composite Average Welhead Revenue per Boe (58.88)



Subtotal 7.62



Multiplied by: 1Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 79.5



Total Change in Revenue 606



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) (139)



Change in Net Income 467



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.80







Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts



1Q 2022 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial

Commodity Derivative Contracts (296)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 64



After Tax - (a) (232)



4Q 2021 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial

Commodity Derivative Contracts (122)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 25



After Tax - (b) (97)



Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (135)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.23)







Wellhead Volumes





1Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 79.5



Less: 4Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (79.4)



Subtotal 0.1



Multiplied by: 1Q 2022 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including

Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil

Equivalent" schedule) 38.80



Change in Revenue 4



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) (1)



Change in Net Income 3



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



—

Adjusted Net Income Per Share (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







Operating Cost per Boe





4Q 2021 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration

Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule) 30.14



Less: 4Q 2021 Taxes Other Than Income (3.98)



Less: 1Q 2022 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil

Equivalent" schedule) (27.70)



Add: 1Q 2022 Taxes Other Than Income 4.91



Subtotal 3.37



Multiplied by: 1Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 79.5



Change in Before-Tax Net Income 268



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) (62)



Change in Net Income 206



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.35







Other (1)



(0.01)







1Q 2022 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



4.00







1Q 2022 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted 586















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the effect of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

In millions of USD (Unaudited)



















The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry. To further the comparability of EOG's financial results with those of EOG's peer companies and other companies in the industry, EOG now utilizes Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP), instead of Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP), in calculating its Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP). Accordingly, Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 has been calculated on such basis, and the calculations of Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for each of the prior periods shown have been revised and conformed.





















1Q 2022

4Q 2021

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021



















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 828

3,166

2,196

1,559

1,870



















Adjustments:

















Changes in Components of Working Capital and

Other Assets and Liabilities

















Accounts Receivable 878

182

145

186

308 Inventories 14

108

6

(37)

(64) Accounts Payable (130)

(341)

68

(11)

(172) Accrued Taxes Payable (613)

(26)

(206)

163

(243) Other Assets 213

81

(167)

119

103 Other Liabilities 2,250

(201)

260

(32)

89 Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities (68)

100

(45)

54

91 Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital

(Non-GAAP) 3,372

3,069

2,257

2,001

1,982



















Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital

(Non-GAAP) 3,372

3,069

2,257

2,001

1,982 Less:

















Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a) (1,009)

(1,015)

(891)

(937)

(912) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,363

2,054

1,366

1,064

1,070



















(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):





















1Q 2022

4Q 2021

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021



















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 1,144

1,137

962

1,089

1,067 Less:

















Asset Retirement Costs (27)

(71)

(8)

(31)

(17) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved

Properties (58)

(8)

(15)

—

(22) Non-Cash Finance Leases —

—

—

—

(74) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (5)

(1)

(4)

(86)

(9) Exploration Costs (45)

(42)

(44)

(35)

(33) Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 1,009

1,015

891

937

912

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow (Continued)

In millions of USD (Unaudited)













FY 2021

FY 2020

FY 2019











Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 8,791

5,008

8,163











Adjustments:









Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities









Accounts Receivable 821

(467)

92 Inventories 13

(123)

(90) Accounts Payable (456)

795

(169) Accrued Taxes Payable (312)

49

(40) Other Assets 136

(325)

(358) Other Liabilities 116

(8)

57 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing

Activities 200

(75)

115 Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable —

113

239 Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 9,309

4,967

8,009











Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 9,309

4,967

8,009 Less:









Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a) (3,755)

(3,344)

(6,094) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 5,554

1,623

1,915











(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):











Total Expenditures (GAAP) 4,255

4,113

6,900 Less:









Asset Retirement Costs (127)

(117)

(186) Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment —

—

(2) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (45)

(197)

(98) Non-Cash Finance Leases (74)

(174)

— Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (100)

(135)

(380) Exploration Costs (154)

(146)

(140) Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 3,755

3,344

6,094













Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow (Continued)

In millions of USD (Unaudited)













FY 2018

FY 2017

FY 2016











Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 7,769

4,265

2,359











Adjustments:









Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities









Accounts Receivable 368

392

233 Inventories 395

175

(171) Accounts Payable (439)

(324)

74 Accrued Taxes Payable 92

64

(93) Other Assets 125

659

41 Other Liabilities (11)

90

16 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing

Activities (301)

(90)

156 Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net (Payable) Receivable 149

(513)

— Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation —

—

30 Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 8,147

4,718

2,645











Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 8,147

4,718

2,645 Less:









Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a) (6,023)

(4,083)

(2,581) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,124

635

64











(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):











Total Expenditures (GAAP) 6,706

4,613

6,554 Less:









Asset Retirement Costs (70)

(56)

20 Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment (1)

—

(17) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (291)

(256)

(3,102) Non-Cash Finance Leases (48)

—

— Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (124)

(73)

(749) Exploration Costs (149)

(145)

(125) Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 6,023

4,083

2,581













Total Expenditures

In millions of USD (Unaudited)





























1Q 2022

4Q 2021

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021























Exploration and Development Drilling



813

767

653

711

733 Facilities



109

118

100

105

82 Leasehold Acquisitions



64

21

90

46

58 Property Acquisitions



5

1

4

86

9 Capitalized Interest



8

9

9

7

8 Subtotal



999

916

856

955

890 Exploration Costs



45

42

44

35

33 Dry Hole Costs



3

43

4

13

11 Exploration and Development Expenditures



1,047

1,001

904

1,003

934 Asset Retirement Costs



27

71

8

31

17 Total Exploration and Development Expenditures



1,074

1,072

912

1,034

951 Other Property, Plant and Equipment



70

65

50

55

116 Total Expenditures



1,144

1,137

962

1,089

1,067

Total Expenditures (Continued)

















In millions of USD (Unaudited)

























FY 2021

FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017

FY 2016























Exploration and Development Drilling 2,864

2,664

4,951

4,935

3,132

1,957 Facilities 405

347

629

625

575

375 Leasehold Acquisitions 215

265

276

488

427

3,217 Property Acquisitions 100

135

380

124

73

749 Capitalized Interest 33

31

38

24

27

31 Subtotal 3,617

3,442

6,274

6,196

4,234

6,329 Exploration Costs 154

146

140

149

145

125 Dry Hole Costs 71

13

28

5

5

11 Exploration and Development Expenditures 3,842

3,601

6,442

6,350

4,384

6,465 Asset Retirement Costs 127

117

186

70

56

(20) Total Exploration and Development Expenditures 3,969

3,718

6,628

6,420

4,440

6,445 Other Property, Plant and Equipment 286

395

272

286

173

109 Total Expenditures 4,255

4,113

6,900

6,706

4,613

6,554

EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX

In millions of USD (Unaudited)







The following table adjusts the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net, Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments (EBITDAX) (Non-GAAP) and further adjusts such amount to reflect actual Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts by eliminating the unrealized Mark-to-Market (MTM) (Gains) Losses from these transactions and to eliminate the (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions (Net). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to add back Interest Expense, Net, Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments and further adjust such amount to match realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.









1Q 2022

1Q 2021







Net Income (GAAP) 390

677







Adjustments:





Interest Expense, Net 48

47 Income Tax Provision 107

204 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 847

900 Exploration Costs 45

33 Dry Hole Costs 3

11 Impairments 55

44 EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) 1,495

1,916 Losses on MTM Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 2,820

367 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts (296)

(30) (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net (25)

6







Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) 3,994

2,259







Definitions





EBITDAX - Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net; Income Tax Provision (Benefit); Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization; Exploration Costs; Dry Hole Costs; and Impairments

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)



















The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.





















March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021



















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 21,540

22,180

21,765

20,881

20,762



















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,099

5,109

5,117

5,125

5,133 Less: Cash (4,009)

(5,209)

(4,293)

(3,880)

(3,388) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 1,090

(100)

824

1,245

1,745



















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 26,639

27,289

26,882

26,006

25,895



















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 22,630

22,080

22,589

22,126

22,507



















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 19.1%

18.7%

19.0%

19.7%

19.8%



















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) /

[(a) + (c)] 4.8%

-0.5%

3.6%

5.6%

7.8%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued)







In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

















December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 20,302

20,148

20,388

21,471















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,816

5,721

5,724

5,222 Less: Cash (3,329)

(3,066)

(2,417)

(2,907) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 2,487

2,655

3,307

2,315















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 26,118

25,869

26,112

26,693















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 22,789

22,803

23,695

23,786















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 22.3%

22.1%

21.9%

19.6%















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 10.9%

11.6%

14.0%

9.7%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued)







In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 21,641

21,124

20,630

19,904















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,175

5,177

5,179

6,081 Less: Cash (2,028)

(1,583)

(1,160)

(1,136) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 3,147

3,594

4,019

4,945















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 26,816

26,301

25,809

25,985















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 24,788

24,718

24,649

24,849















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 19.3%

19.7%

20.1%

23.4%















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 12.7%

14.5%

16.3%

19.9%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued)







In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018













Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 19,364

18,538

17,452

16,841















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,083

6,435

6,435

6,435 Less: Cash (1,556)

(1,274)

(1,008)

(816) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 4,527

5,161

5,427

5,619















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 25,447

24,973

23,887

23,276















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 23,891

23,699

22,879

22,460















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 23.9%

25.8%

26.9%

27.6%















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 18.9%

21.8%

23.7%

25.0%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued)







In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

March 31, 2017













Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 16,283

13,922

13,902

13,928















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,387

6,387

6,987

6,987 Less: Cash (834)

(846)

(1,649)

(1,547) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,553

5,541

5,338

5,440















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 22,670

20,309

20,889

20,915















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 21,836

19,463

19,240

19,368















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 28.2%

31.4%

33.4%

33.4%















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 25.4%

28.5%

27.7%

28.1%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Continued)



In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

December 31,

2016

September 30,

2016

June 30, 2016

March 31, 2016

December 31, 2015

















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 13,982

11,798

12,057

12,405

12,943



















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,986

6,986

6,986

6,986

6,656 Less: Cash (1,600)

(1,049)

(780)

(668)

(719) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,386

5,937

6,206

6,318

5,937



















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 20,968

18,784

19,043

19,391

19,599



















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 19,368

17,735

18,263

18,723

18,880



















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 33.3%

37.2%

36.7%

36.0%

34.0%



















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) /

[(a) + (c)] 27.8%

33.5%

34.0%

33.7%

31.4%

Reserve Replacement Cost Data

In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)















The following table reconciles Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) to Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), as used in the calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs per Boe. There are numerous ways that industry participants present Reserve Replacement Costs, including "Drilling Only" and "All-In", which reflect total exploration and development expenditures divided by total net proved reserve additions from extensions and discoveries only, or from all sources. Combined with Reserve Replacement, these statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) provide management and investors with an indication of the results of the current year capital investment program. Reserve Replacement Cost statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) are widely recognized and reported by industry participants and are used by EOG management and other third parties for comparative purposes within the industry. Please note that the actual cost of adding reserves will vary from the reported statistics due to timing differences in reserve bookings and capital expenditures. Accordingly, some analysts use three or five year averages of reported statistics, while others prefer to estimate future costs. EOG has not included future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves in exploration and development expenditures.

















2021

2020

2019

2018















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 3,969

3,718

6,628

6,420 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (127)

(117)

(186)

(70) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (45)

(197)

(98)

(291) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (100)

(135)

(380)

(124) Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-

GAAP) - (a) 3,697

3,269

5,964

5,935















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 3,969

3,718

6,628

6,420 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (127)

(117)

(186)

(70) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (45)

(197)

(98)

(291) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (5)

(15)

(52)

(71) Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b) 3,792

3,389

6,292

5,988















Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)













Revisions Due to Price - (c) 194

(278)

(60)

35 Revisions Other Than Price (308)

(89)

—

(40) Purchases in Place 9

10

17

12 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d) 952

564

750

670 Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e) 847

207

707

677 Sales in Place (11)

(31)

(5)

(11) Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources 836

176

702

666















Production 309

285

301

265















Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)













Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d) 3.88

5.79

7.95

8.86 All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e) 4.48

16.32

8.90

8.85 All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - (b / ( e - c)) 5.81

6.98

8.21

9.33

Reserve Replacement Cost Data (Continued)









In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)

















2017

2016

2015

2014















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 4,440

6,445

4,928

7,905 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (56)

20

(53)

(196) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (256)

(3,102)

—

— Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (73)

(749)

(481)

(139) Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) - (a) 4,055

2,614

4,394

7,570















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 4,440

6,445

4,928

7,905 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (56)

20

(53)

(196) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (256)

(3,102)

—

— Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (26)

(732)

—

— Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b) 4,102

2,631

4,875

7,709















Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)













Revisions Due to Price - (c) 154

(101)

(574)

52 Revisions Other Than Price 48

253

107

49 Purchases in Place 2

42

56

14 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d) 421

209

246

519 Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e) 625

403

(165)

634 Sales in Place (21)

(168)

(4)

(36) Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources 604

235

(169)

598















Production 224

206

210

220















Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)













Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d) 9.64

12.51

17.87

14.58 All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e) 6.56

6.52

(29.63)

12.16 All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - (b / ( e - c)) 8.71

5.22

11.91

13.25

Definitions

$/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent MMBoe Million barrels of oil equivalent

Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method.

Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's financial commodity derivative contracts settled during the period from January 1, 2022 to May 4, 2022 (closed) and outstanding as of May 4, 2022.

Crude Oil Financial Price Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold

Contracts Purchased Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MBbld)

Weighted

Average Price ($/Bbl)

Volume

(MBbld)

Weighted

Average Price

($/Bbl) January - March 2022 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

140

$ 65.58

—

$ — April 2022 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

140

65.62

—

— May - June 2022

NYMEX WTI

140

65.62

—

— July - September 2022

NYMEX WTI

140

65.59

—

— October - December 2022

(closed) (1)

NYMEX WTI

53

66.11

—

— October - December 2022

NYMEX WTI

87

65.41

87

88.85 January - March 2023

NYMEX WTI

150

67.92

—

— April - June 2023

NYMEX WTI

120

67.79

—

— July - September 2023

NYMEX WTI

100

70.15

—

— October - December 2023

NYMEX WTI

69

69.41

—

—





(1) In April 2022, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate certain of its October - December 2022 crude oil financial price swap contracts which were open at that time. EOG paid net cash of $114 million for the settlement of these contracts.

Crude Oil Basis Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MBbld)

Weighted Average

Price Differential ($/Bbl) January - May 2022 (closed)

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125

$ 0.15 June - December 2022

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125

0.15





(1) This settlement index is used to fix the differential in pricing between the NYMEX calendar month average and the physical crude oil delivery month.

Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (Continued)









Natural Gas Financial Price Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MMBtud in

thousands)

Weighted Average Price

($/MMBtu) January - May 2022 (closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

$ 3.57 June - December 2022

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.57 January - December 2023

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.18 January - December 2024

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.07 January - December 2025

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.07

Natural Gas Basis Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MMBtud in

thousands)

Weighted Average Price

Differential ($/MMBtu) January - May 2022 (closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

210

$ (0.01) June - December 2022

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

210

(0.01) January - December 2023

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

135

(0.01) January - December 2024

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

10

0.00 January - December 2025

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

10

0.00





(1) This settlement index is used to fix the differential between pricing at the Houston Ship Channel and NYMEX Henry Hub prices.

Glossary:

$/Bbl Dollars per barrel $/MMBtu Dollars per million British Thermal Units Bbl Barrel EOG EOG Resources, Inc. HSC Houston Ship Channel MBbld Thousand barrels per day MMBtu Million British Thermal Units MMBtud Million British Thermal Units per day NGL Natural Gas Liquids NYMEX New York Mercantile Exchange WTI West Texas Intermediate

Direct After-Tax Rate of Return



The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to EOG's capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ("net" to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be). As such, EOG's direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.



Direct ATROR

Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money

- Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs

- Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including wellsite facilities and flowback

Excludes Indirect Capital

- Gathering and Processing and other Midstream

- Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical

- Offsite Production Facilities





Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells

First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured





Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed

Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting

Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure

- Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian and Powder River Basin Facilities

- Gathering and Processing

Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells



ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)















The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Net Income (Loss) (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE and ROE calculations. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

















2021

2020

2019

2018















Interest Expense, Net (GAAP) 178

205

185

245 Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%) (37)

(43)

(39)

(51) After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 141

162

146

194















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) 4,664

(605)

2,735

3,419 Adjustments to Net Income (Loss), Net of Tax (See Below Detail) (1) 364

1,455

158

(201) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,028

850

2,893

3,218















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 22,180

20,302

21,641

19,364















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) 21,241

20,972

20,503

17,824















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 5,109

5,816

5,175

6,083 Less: Cash (5,209)

(3,329)

(2,028)

(1,556) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) (100)

2,487

3,147

4,527















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 27,289

26,118

26,816

25,447















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 22,080

22,789

24,788

23,891















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) 22,435

23,789

24,340

22,864















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)













Calculated Using GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h) (Non-

GAAP) 21.4%

-1.9%

11.8%

15.8% Calculated Using Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - [(a) + (c)] / (h)

(Non-GAAP) 23.0%

4.3%

12.5%

14.9%















Return on Equity (ROE)













Calculated Using GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e) (GAAP) 22.0%

-2.9%

13.3%

19.2% Calculated Using Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - (c) / (e) (Non-

GAAP) 23.7%

4.1%

14.1%

18.1%















* Average for the current and immediately preceding year















ROCE & ROE (Continued)















(1) Detail of adjustments to Net Income (Loss) (GAAP):



















Before Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After Tax Year Ended December 31, 2021













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



514

(112)

402 Add: Certain Impairments



15

—

15 Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net



(17)

9

(8) Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada Operations



—

(45)

(45) Total



512

(148)

364















Year Ended December 31, 2020













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



(74)

16

(58) Add: Certain Impairments



1,868

(392)

1,476 Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net



47

(10)

37 Total



1,841

(386)

1,455















Year Ended December 31, 2019













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



51

(11)

40 Add: Certain Impairments



275

(60)

215 Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net



(124)

27

(97) Total



202

(44)

158















Year Ended December 31, 2018













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



(93)

20

(73) Add: Certain Impairments



153

(34)

119 Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net



(175)

38

(137) Less: Tax Reform Impact



—

(110)

(110) Total



(115)

(86)

(201)

ROCE & ROE In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





















2017

2016

2015















Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)



274

282

237 Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)



(96)

(99)

(83) After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)



178

183

154















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)



2,583

(1,097)

(4,525)















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)



16,283

13,982

12,943















Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)



15,133

13,463

15,328















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)



6,387

6,986

6,655 Less: Cash



(834)

(1,600)

(719) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)



5,553

5,386

5,936















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)



22,670

20,968

19,598















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)



21,836

19,368

18,879















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)



20,602

19,124

20,206















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)













Calculated Using GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

(Non-GAAP)



13.4 %

-4.8 %

-21.6 %















Return on Equity (ROE)













Calculated Using GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e) (GAAP)



17.1 %

-8.1 %

-29.5 %





* Average for the current and immediately preceding year

ROCE & ROE (Continued) In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)











































2014

2013

2012

2011



















Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)



201

235

214



Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)



(70)

(82)

(75)



After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)



131

153

139























Net Income (GAAP) - (b)



2,915

2,197

570























Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)



17,713

15,418

13,285

12,641



















Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)



16,566

14,352

12,963























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)



5,906

5,909

6,312

5,009 Less: Cash



(2,087)

(1,318)

(876)

(616) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)



3,819

4,591

5,436

4,393



















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)



23,619

21,327

19,597

17,650



















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)



21,532

20,009

18,721

17,034



















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)



20,771

19,365

17,878























Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

















Calculated Using GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h) (Non-

GAAP)



14.7 %

12.1 %

4.0 %























Return on Equity (ROE)

















Calculated Using GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e) (GAAP)



17.6 %

15.3 %

4.4 %









* Average for the current and immediately preceding year

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)



















EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups of components of revenues, costs and/or margin per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). Certain of these components are adjusted for non-recurring and certain other items, as further discussed below. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





















1Q 2022

4Q 2021

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021



















Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a) 79.5

79.4

77.7

75.3

70.1



















Total Operating Revenues and Other (b) 3,983

6,044

4,765

4,139

3,694 Total Operating Expenses (c) 3,437

3,516

3,294

2,968

2,762 Operating Income (d) 546

2,528

1,471

1,171

932



















Wellhead Revenues

















Crude Oil and Condensate 3,889

3,246

2,929

2,699

2,251 Natural Gas Liquids 681

583

548

367

314 Natural Gas 716

847

568

404

625 Total Wellhead Revenues - (e) 5,286

4,676

4,045

3,470

3,190



















Operating Costs

















Lease and Well 318

325

270

270

270 Transportation Costs 228

228

219

214

202 Gathering and Processing Costs 144

147

145

128

139 General and Administrative 124

139

142

120

110 Taxes Other Than Income 390

316

277

239

215 Interest Expense, Net 48

38

48

45

47 Total Operating Cost (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) (f) 1,252

1,193

1,101

1,016

983



















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A) 847

910

927

914

900



















Total Operating Cost (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (g) 2,099

2,103

2,028

1,930

1,883



















Exploration Costs 45

42

44

35

33 Dry Hole Costs 3

43

4

13

11 Impairments 55

206

82

44

44 Total Exploration Costs (GAAP) 103

291

130

92

88 Less: Certain Impairments (1) —

—

(13)

(1)

(1) Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP) 103

291

117

91

87



















Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs

(GAAP)) - (h) 2,202

2,394

2,158

2,022

1,971 Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs

(Non-GAAP)) - (i) 2,202

2,394

2,145

2,021

1,970



















Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) 3,084

2,282

1,887

1,448

1,219 Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)) 3,084

2,282

1,900

1,449

1,220

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued) In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)







































1Q 2022

4Q 2021

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021



















Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)





































Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a) 50.10

76.12

61.33

54.97

52.70 Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a) 43.23

44.28

42.40

39.42

39.40 Composite Average Operating Income per Boe - (d) / (a) 6.87

31.84

18.93

15.55

13.30



















Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a) 66.50

58.88

52.07

46.07

45.49



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total

Exploration Costs) - (f) / (a) 15.75

15.02

14.19

13.48

14.02



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and

Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)] 50.75

43.86

37.88

32.59

31.47



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (g) / (a) 26.40

26.48

26.12

25.61

26.86



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total

Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)] 40.10

32.40

25.95

20.46

18.63



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a) 27.70

30.15

27.79

26.85

28.12



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total

Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)] 38.80

28.73

24.28

19.22

17.37



















Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)





































Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a) 27.70

30.14

27.62

26.82

28.11



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)] 38.80

28.74

24.45

19.25

17.38























(1) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued) In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)





















2021

2020

2019

2018

2017



















Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a) 302.5

275.9

298.6

262.5

222.3



















Total Operating Revenues and Other (b) 18,642

11,032

17,380

17,275

11,208 Total Operating Expenses (c) 12,540

11,576

13,681

12,806

10,282 Operating Income (Loss) (d) 6,102

(544)

3,699

4,469

926



















Wellhead Revenues

















Crude Oil and Condensate 11,125

5,786

9,613

9,517

6,256 Natural Gas Liquids 1,812

668

785

1,128

730 Natural Gas 2,444

837

1,184

1,302

922 Total Wellhead Revenues - (e) 15,381

7,291

11,582

11,947

7,908



















Operating Costs

















Lease and Well 1,135

1,063

1,367

1,283

1,045 Transportation Costs 863

735

758

747

740 Gathering and Processing Costs 559

459

479

437

149 General and Administrative (GAAP) 511

484

489

427

434 Less: Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination —

—

—

—

(10) Less: Joint Venture Transaction Costs —

—

—

—

(3) Less: Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible —

—

—

—

(5) General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (1) 511

484

489

427

416 Taxes Other Than Income 1,047

478

800

772

545 Interest Expense, Net 178

205

185

245

274 Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs)

- (f) 4,293

3,424

4,078

3,911

3,187 Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) - (g) 4,293

3,424

4,078

3,911

3,169



















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A) 3,651

3,400

3,750

3,435

3,409



















Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) 7,944

6,824

7,828

7,346

6,596 Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) 7,944

6,824

7,828

7,346

6,578



















Exploration Costs 154

146

140

149

145 Dry Hole Costs 71

13

28

5

5 Impairments 376

2,100

518

347

479 Total Exploration Costs (GAAP) 601 601 2,259

686

501

629 Less: Certain Impairments (2) (15)

(1,868)

(275)

(153)

(261) Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP) 586

391

411

348

368



















Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) -

(j) 8,545

9,083

8,514

7,847

7,225 Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-

GAAP)) - (k) 8,530

7,215

8,239

7,694

6,946



















Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total

Exploration Costs (GAAP)) 6,836

(1,792)

3,068

4,100

683 Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)) 6,851

76

3,343

4,253

962





















Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued) In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)



















2021

2020

2019

2018

2017



















Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)





































Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a) 61.63

39.99

58.20

65.81

50.42 Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a) 41.46

41.96

45.81

48.79

46.25 Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe - (d) / (a) 20.17

(1.97)

12.39

17.02

4.17



















Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a) 50.84

26.42

38.79

45.51

35.58



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -

(f) / (a) 14.19

12.39

13.66

14.90

14.34



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total

Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)] 36.65

14.03

25.13

30.61

21.24



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a) 26.26

24.71

26.22

27.99

29.67



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)] 24.58

1.71

12.57

17.52

5.91



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a) 28.25

32.92

28.51

29.89

32.50



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (j) / (a)] 22.59

(6.50)

10.28

15.62

3.08



















Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)





































Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -

(g) / (a) 14.19

12.39

13.66

14.90

14.25



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total

Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)] 36.65

14.03

25.13

30.61

21.33



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a) 26.26

24.71

26.22

27.99

29.59



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)] 24.58

1.71

12.57

17.52

5.99



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a) 28.20

26.13

27.60

29.32

31.24



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (k) / (a)] 22.64

0.29

11.19

16.19

4.34























(1) EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from general and administrative expense is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.



(2) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued) In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)

















2016

2015

2014













Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

205.0

208.9

217.1













Total Operating Revenues and Other (b)

7,651

8,757

18,035 Total Operating Expenses (c)

8,876

15,443

12,793 Operating Income (Loss) (d)

(1,225)

(6,686)

5,242













Wellhead Revenues











Crude Oil and Condensate

4,317

4,935

9,742 Natural Gas Liquids

437

408

934 Natural Gas

742

1,061

1,916 Total Wellhead Revenues - (e)

5,496

6,404

12,592













Operating Costs











Lease and Well

927

1,182

1,416 Transportation Costs

764

849

972 Gathering and Processing Costs

123

146

146 General and Administrative (GAAP)

395

367

402 Less: Voluntary Retirement Expense

(42)

—

— Less: Acquisition Costs

(5)

—

— Less: Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination

—

(19)

— General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (1)

348

348

402 Taxes Other Than Income

350

422

758 Interest Expense, Net

282

237

201 Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (f)

2,841

3,203

3,895 Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (g)

2,794

3,184

3,895













Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

3,553

3,314

3,997













Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)

6,394

6,517

7,892 Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)

6,347

6,498

7,892













Exploration Costs

125

149

184 Dry Hole Costs

11

15

48 Impairments

620

6,614

744 Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)

756

6,778

976 Less: Certain Impairments (2)

(321)

(6,308)

(824) Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

435

470

152













Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j)

7,150

13,295

8,868 Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)) - (k)

6,782

6,968

8,044













Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP))

(1,654)

(6,891)

3,724 Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP))

(1,286)

(564)

4,548

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued) In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)















2016

2015

2014













Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)

























Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a)

37.32

41.92

83.07 Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)

43.30

73.93

58.92 Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe - (d) / (a)

(5.98)

(32.01)

24.15













Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a)

26.82

30.66

58.01













Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (f) / (a)

13.86

15.33

17.95













Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) /

(a) - (f) / (a)]

12.96

15.33

40.06













Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a)

31.19

31.20

36.38













Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (h) /

(a)]

(4.37)

(0.54)

21.63













Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a)

34.88

63.64

40.85













Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (j) /

(a)]

(8.06)

(32.98)

17.16













Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)

























Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (g) / (a)

13.64

15.25

17.95













Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) /

(a) - (g) / (a)]

13.18

15.41

40.06













Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a)

30.98

31.11

36.38













Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (i) /

(a)]

(4.16)

(0.45)

21.63













Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a)

33.10

33.36

37.08













Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (k) /

(a)]

(6.28)

(2.70)

20.93

















(1) EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from general and administrative expense is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.



(2) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).

