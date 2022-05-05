Gluware Recognized as Stevie® Gold Award Winner for Best Software Defined Infrastructure and Bronze Award Winner for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year by the 2022 American Business Awards

Awards Validate Gluware's Industry-Leading Innovation in Advancing Intelligent Network

Automation for Enterprises

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc. , the leading provider of Intelligent Network Automation, today announced the company has been honored with two Stevie® Awards in the 20th Annual American Business Awards. Gluware 4.2, the company's intent-based network automation software platform update announced in October of 2020, has earned a Gold Stevie® Award for Best Software Defined Infrastructure. In addition, Gluware was honored with a Bronze Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year.

"It's exciting to be recognized by the American Business Awards not only for revolutionizing network and cloud infrastructure automation, but also to be named one of the top innovative tech companies of the year," said Jeff Gray, CEO, Gluware. "Enterprises need no-code, intelligent network and cloud infrastructure automation that accelerates their hyperautomation and digital transformation strategies."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program.The Software Defined Infrastructure award recognizes the best solutions for creating technical computing infrastructure that is entirely under the control of software with no operator or human intervention. The Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year Award recognizes overall achievement in product innovation. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration by more than 230 industry professionals worldwide.

Gluware's intelligent network automation platform and innovative approach to solving enterprises' most challenging network automation challenges impressed ABA judges, who provided the following comments in their assessment:

"Gluware is the leading intelligent network automation suite for the cloud era. Gluware automates the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises by simplifying how multi-domain networks are discovered, analyzed and maintained."

"Gluware facilitates the growing need of organizations to shift from costly, error-prone and time-consuming network management to code-free, intent-based network automation…Gluware customers have experienced definitive ROI which tells about the effectiveness of this product."

"Absolutely great product, the intent engineering idea is revolutionary, it allows technology provider agnostic networking automation. The holistic solution it offers to solve, the complex compliance challenges, the configuration modeling, the dynamic asset inventory and security make it an excellent solution."

Gluware 4.2 was designed to enhance enterprise IT and network teams' ability to maintain an aggressive security posture and audit confidence. This update enables enterprises to improve the implementation and maintenance of security and compliance by delivering an out-of-the-box solution with new applications for vulnerability reporting, config drift and audit, and syslog messaging available through its intent-based, no-code/low-code automation suite.

Gluware recently introduced another powerful application to its Intelligent Network Automation suite : Gluware Network Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution , an integrated application that enables users to create, manage and monitor no-code workflows across a wide range of native and third-party integrations, the Gluware Network RPA provides users with the ability to securely leverage intelligent process automation for mission-critical network workflows, such as moves/adds/changes/deletes (MACD), assessments, troubleshooting, OS change processes, configuration management and more. By offering DevOps style development for workflow level progression (draft, test, production), Gluware Network RPA accelerates hyperautomation and enables businesses to get on the NetDevOps fast track.

To learn more about Gluware 4.2 and Gluware's Network Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution , please visit https://gluware.com/ .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Gluware

Gluware is the leading intelligent network automation suite for the cloud era, trusted by Global 2000 enterprises, across industries, from Pharma to Finance. Gluware automates the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises by simplifying how multi-domain networks are discovered, analyzed, and maintained. The company's code-free, intent-based approach to network automation reduces the business risk of unplanned outages and downtime while elevating the performance of people and systems. For more information, please visit www.gluware.com .

