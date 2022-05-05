Just Announced: Tinuiti Live Agenda Explores "The New, New Normal" for Ecommerce Brands

In its fourth year, popular performance marketing conference returns "Live" to address "Chaos, Complexity & Change"

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Meta, Amazon – today unveiled the agenda and opening line-up for "Tinuiti Live - The New, New Normal: Chaos, Complexity & Change," a full-day, in-person and live streaming event on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in New York City. The company will release additional agenda updates over the coming weeks.

Ecommerce has experienced two years of full steam ahead growth and now faces strong headwinds with changing consumer behavior, new market forces including privacy and supply chain issues, and global tensions. To adjust to this "new, new normal," industry brands and marketing leaders are coming together for a full day of interactive programming, as Tinuiti Live returns to the stage to explore the most timely issues for performance marketing and brands. Some of the industry's most admired thought leaders will participate in the agenda and will guide three distinct tracks appropriately themed: Chaos, Complexity & Change.

The lineup of a dozen sessions and keynotes is designed to address today's ecommerce challenges across Streaming, Influencer Marketing, the Metaverse, Retail Media, Social Commerce, Supply Chain, future of measurement and more. Platforms including TikTok and breakthrough commerce brands LT Apparel Group (adidas, Carhartt, French Toast), Poppi, Liquid I.V., Brooks Running and more will also share insights behind their success. Each session is tied back to action for those attending – not theory – and grounded in measurement best practices and standards.

Keynotes include:

Bonin Bough /Chief Growth Officer, Triller/Rethinking Everything in the face of Chaos, Complexity & Change; Bough is one of the foremost-awarded marketing executives in the world, the host of CNBC's Cleveland Hustles and one of the youngest executives at a Fortune 50 Company. Bonin will address where brands and consumers are today, and how brands should rethink everything they are doing and how they measure it.

Steve Hoffman /Partner, McKinsey & Company: The Ecommerce Catch-22 of 2022: Solving the paradox of growth and profitability in online commerce; Hoffman has served more than 50 retail and consumer clients across more than 15 countries, Steve brings a true global expertise to operations strategy and omnichannel fulfillment. Steve will share his groundbreaking research on how to solve the paradox of growth and profitability in ecommerce with four imperatives that can put organizations squarely on the path to profitability.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Meta, Amazon, with more than $3 billion in digital media under management and over 1,000 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV and mobile apps, CRM and email marketing, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

