Monica S. Digilio Joins CopperPoint's Board of Directors

PHOENIX, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced today that Monica S. Digilio has been appointed to the CopperPoint Insurance Company Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Digilio has more than 30 years of experience in C-Suite roles in the hospitality, entertainment, gaming and real estate industries. She has served as the top HR executive at iconic brands including Atlantis, One&Only Resorts, Montage Hotels & Resorts, Pendry Hotels, and Caesars Entertainment. Her experience also includes service on the Board of Directors of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., and the Advisory Board of Cornell University's Leland C. and Mary M. Pillsbury Institute for Hospitality Entrepreneurship.

"We are proud to welcome Monica to the CopperPoint Board of Directors," said Ken Kirk, Board Chair. "She brings expertise in HR strategy, talent development and organizational planning to the CopperPoint family of companies. Monica's skillset and experience complements our board and will strengthen the board's oversight of human capital initiatives enterprise wide. We are excited to work with her."

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, copperpoint.com, is a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial property and casualty insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 26-state footprint, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of its agents, brokers, and customers. It has $5.1 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of approximately $1.6 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

