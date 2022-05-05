Outreach Launches 'Outreach Guide' to Help Revenue Organizations Improve Sales Execution

The Outreach sales execution platform is the first to deliver sales engagement, revenue operations, and intelligence in one complete platform

SEATTLE, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth, announced today at its Outreach Explore '22 event the introduction of Outreach Guide, a new revenue intelligence solution designed to help sellers improve their deal management. With built-in, real-time conversation intelligence, best practice action plans, and deal health at a glance, reps and managers can improve execution across every stage of the sales cycle. The company also announced enhancements to its flagship Outreach Engage product and showcased the platform's extensibility through a best-in-market deep integration with account-based marketing solution, 6sense.

Outreach Guide joins Outreach Engage and Outreach Commit to form the foundation of Outreach's sales execution platform that helps revenue organizations improve execution across every stage of the sales cycle, from prospecting for new business opportunities to deal management to sales forecasting.

"Every revenue organization can experience ineffective sales execution leading to lost deals, wasted time, and sales rep turnover that causes them to fall short of their revenue goals," said Manny Medina, CEO and co-founder of Outreach. "Outreach calls this difference between a revenue organization's potential and their actual performance the sales execution gap. Our platform helps revenue organizations close the sales execution gap for everyone in the sales cycle, from the rep to the chief revenue officer."

Outreach Guide features three core capabilities:

Deal Health Score . The Deal Health Score, a new machine-learned revenue intelligence capability, predicts the deal's health given its stage with more than 80% accuracy. The Deal Health Score provides deal insights that guide reps to targeted actions they can take to improve the health of their deals and keep them on track to a successful close. With Outreach Guide, the accuracy of deals closing is significantly greater than another revenue intelligence solution based on rule-based models that deliver only a 34% accuracy in predicting the likelihood to close.

Real-time assistance and conversation intelligence with Kaia. With the increase of virtual sales meetings that impact how deals are managed, one Outreach customer saw increased rep productivity by up to 30% by adding Kaia to its toolkit. Kaia delivers built-in conversation intelligence with real-time transcription, content cards, and context-based rep enablement. Post-meeting, Kaia automates meeting summaries and AI-captured action items and follow-ups to automate painful non-selling tasks for reps and assist managers with rep coaching.

Automated and collaborative purchasing through Success Plans. Success Plans in Outreach Guide automates the best practice of buyers and sellers collaborating on detailed online purchase action plans. An Outreach analysis shows the use of Guide increases close rates by 13%. These collaborative action plans ensure that the right stakeholders are engaged at the right time, build buyer trust and alignment on steps to close, and provide internal stakeholders with prospect engagement and deal progress.

"We are focused on creating a single system of execution that helps revenue organizations operate at their full potential - and that means solving three problems - ineffective prospecting, inconsistent deal management, and inaccurate forecasting. Now, we can solve all three of those in one platform with Outreach Engage, Outreach Guide, and Outreach Commit, respectively. Thanks to the machine learning models built into the Outreach sales execution platform, these three products work better together. The models learn from the actions taken in our platform and generate data-driven, predictive, real-time insights that recommend actions for users to take to improve their sales execution," added Medina.

Outreach and 6sense also debuted a rich integration that embeds 6sense's data and account-based marketing solution into Outreach's platform. Leveraging Outreach's platform extensibility capabilities, the integration lets reps know where their accounts are in the buying journey, including how and when they've engaged, and guides them to take the right actions to move the deal forward. This new capability aligns marketing and sales teams by taking 6sense's buyer engagement signals and embedding that actionable context seamlessly into sales reps' workflows.

For all the details on the new product enhancements announced at Outreach Explore, visit explore.outreach.io or here .

About Outreach

Outreach is the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth. We are helping every organization achieve its growth potential by delivering sales execution workflows that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to close execution gaps across the entire sales cycle, from prospecting to deal management to forecasting. Outreach is the only company to offer sales engagement, revenue intelligence, and revenue operations together in one platform. More than 5,500 companies, including Zoom, Adobe, Okta, DocuSign, and SAP, depend on Outreach to power their revenue organizations. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io .

