Purdue Athletics Collaborates with Levy's DBK Studio, Valqari, and USOG to Pilot First F&B Drone Delivery Service in Sports & Entertainment

Test flights at recent Boilermakers baseball home series transported orders from remote kitchens to landing area just outside Alexander Field

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purdue Athletics has collaborated with hospitality partner Levy, Levy's innovation studio, DBK Studio, Chicago-based Valqari, and USOG to pilot the first drone-delivered food and beverage service at a sports & entertainment venue. The pilot took place from Wednesday, April 27th through Saturday, April 30th at Alexander Field, home of Purdue Baseball, leading up to and during its recent home series.

The pilot involved a select fan base ordering food and beverage, with orders prepared at another on-campus athletic venue, delivered by drone, and placed in a pick-up locker for guests in an open-air space at Alexander Field. The pilot tested the user experience, food quality and delivery accuracy. Throughout the pilot, drones delivered orders of hot dogs, bottles of water, and chips to prepare and pressure-test the delivery experience for higher fan volume at future events.

"We always keep an eye toward innovation here at Purdue," said Dr. Ken Halpin, Purdue deputy athletics director and chief operating officer. "This collaborative project between Levy, Valqari and our department brought an exciting new piece of event technology to Boilermaker baseball games this past weekend. We look forward to watching this area of sports and entertainment evolve and look forward to new developments in the future."

"We get excited for pilots like this, not simply for the possibilities of an innovative technology like drones, but because we learn in the moment. The technology needs to create real value for our fans and better our operations, and we put in this important work testing and learning so that we can truly deliver at scale in the future," said Andy Lansing, President and CEO of Levy. "Drone delivery has the potential to enhance the effectiveness of main kitchens across large campuses and remote venues, and expand the ways fans can access the food and beverage they enjoy most at an event. We look forward to building on the learnings from these milestone flights."

"We are excited to work with Levy's DBK Studio and USOG, alongside Purdue's athletics department to bring their fans and staff an added level of service utilizing this state-of-the-art technology," said Ryan Walsh, CEO of Valqari.

Valqari worked with its drone partner, USOG, to create the fully autonomous drone delivery service, mapping out facilities, flight paths, menus, and pick-up with Levy's on-site hospitality team. The service featured pre-set food & beverage combo meals, which were prepared and fulfilled at Folk Field - home of Purdue Women's Soccer - and delivered to Alexander Field. Drones equipped with delivery boxes transported orders to Alexander Field by navigating over soccer fields and the beautiful landscape of the Northwest Sports Complex, avoiding pedestrian zones and parking lots. Hospitality team members completed each order by retrieving food and beverage from the drone delivery box and placing it into a secure pick-up locker for guests to retrieve. The entire process provided a safe, fast, touchless, and convenient experience.

The pilot will be evaluated throughout the summer to determine future opportunities to expand service at other athletic venues and events utilizing kitchen facilities across the campus.

About DBK Studio

DBK Studio is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Levy, the original disruptor creating innovative food and beverage experiences at iconic sports and entertainment venues, cultural attractions and restaurants. Levy was founded in 1978 with a single delicatessen – D.B. Kaplan's Delicatessen – and that spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship continues in the studio. DBK serves as the entry point to scale innovation within the hospitality industry. The group cultivates relationships between startups and emerging technology partners, and venues to test, mature, and scale solutions that enhance the guest and team member experience in sports venues, conventions and cultural attractions, music and entertainment venues, retail shops, and restaurants. For more information, please visit www.dbkstudio.co.

About Valqari

Valqari is a Chicago-based company that builds patented drone mailboxes and vertiports. They were named the "Best Tech Startup in North America" in 2020 by Tech in Motion and were a Semifinalist for Startup of the Year 2022. Valqari has solved the "last inch" logistic problem with its patented Drone Delivery Station, a universal six-locker system, which was recently named a finalist for mHub's "Product of the Year 2021." Valqari has 28 granted patents in 16 countries and territories including: the U.S., the U.K., Germany, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Australia, South Africa, and several other countries in the European Union. Valqari and USOG have been working together on an autonomous point-to-point delivery system for the last three years. To learn more about Valqari visit Valqari.com.

About Purdue Athletics

The Purdue Boilermakers, an NCAA Division I athletics department and member of the Big Ten Conference, are proud representatives of Purdue University, located in West Lafayette, Indiana. With 18 sports programs, the department maintains a culture of integrity and inclusion that empowers each Boilermaker student-athlete to achieve academic success, triumph athletically, and master leadership behaviors that enhance the pride and reputation of the University. With a focus on innovation, excellence, teamwork, competitiveness and resilience, Purdue's mission is to develop leaders and champions, advance academic success, and promote positive student-athlete well-being. Above all, Boilermakers strive to lead positively and impactfully, in competition, in the classroom and in the community.

Media Contact:

Isabeau Touchard, levy@berlinrosen.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Levy