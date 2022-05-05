SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Netflix, Inc. - NFLX

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Netflix, Inc. ("Netflix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NFLX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Netflix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 20, 2022, after the market closed, Netflix reported that it "slightly overforecasted paid net adds in Q4," adding 8.3 million subscribers compared to the 8.5 million forecast. The Company also stated that, despite "healthy" retention and engagement, it only expected to add 2.5 million net subscribers during first quarter 2022, below the 4.0 million net adds in the prior year period.

On this news, Netflix's stock price fell $110.75 per share, or 21.7%, to close at $397.50 per share on January 21, 2022.

Then, on April 19, 2022, after the market closed, Netflix reported that it lost 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, compared to prior guidance expecting the Company to add 2.5 million net subscribers. The Company cited the slowing revenue growth to four factors, including account sharing with an estimated 100 million additional households and competition with other streaming services.

On this news, Netflix's stock price fell $122.42 per share, or over 35%, to close at $226.19 per share on April 20, 2022.

