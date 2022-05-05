Spin Master Corp. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.
Following the results of the election two new independent Board members: Michael Blank, the Chief Operating Officer of Polygon Studios, and Brian H. Whipple, former Chief Executive Officer of Accenture Interactive, have joined as Directors. Todd Tappin did not stand for re-election at the Meeting.
"As we continue to guide our vision of creating magical play experiences for children and their families spanning toys, entertainment and digital games, we are committed to bringing fresh and diverse perspectives to strengthen our Board oversight," said Spin Master's Chair and Co-Founder, Ronnen Harary. "We want to extend our thanks to Todd Tappin for his many contributions to Spin Master's journey, having served on our Board since IPO. We now welcome two new independent directors, Brian Whipple and Michael Blank, who will bring their unique leadership experiences to the table to support our strategic growth plans while also ensuring thoughtful stewardship and long-term value creation for our shareholders."
The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Michael Blank
729,757,099
99.95%
334,519
0.05%
W. Edmund Clark, C.M.
728,454,924
99.78%
1,636,694
0.22%
Jeffrey I. Cohen
721,187,229
98.78%
8,904,389
1.22%
Reginald Fils-Aimé
729,535,600
99.92%
556,018
0.08%
Kevin Glass
728,702,803
99.81%
1,388,815
0.19%
Ronnen Harary
728,344,581
99.76%
1,747,037
0.24%
Dina R. Howell
729,197,467
99.88%
912,151
0.12%
Christina Miller
729,509,835
99.92%
581,783
0.08%
Anton Rabie
728,443,965
99.77%
1,647,653
0.23%
Max Rangel
729,107,641
99.87%
983,977
0.13%
Ben Varadi
728,443,805
99.77%
1,647,813
0.23%
Brian H. Whipple
729,756,920
99.95%
334,698
0.05%
Charles Winograd
713,459,887
97.72%
16,631,731
2.28%
Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With over 30 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.
