Swarovski Announces Bella Hadid as the Face of its New Campaign

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A multifaceted portrait of Bella Hadid, the new Swarovski brand campaign mirrors the many sides of crystal in the image of a new-generation icon. Conceived by Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert and photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the portraits capture the transformative and versatile nature of Swarovski Crystals through diverse expressions of style. It's a contemporary quality personified by Bella Hadid – the new face of the Swarovski campaign – whose transformative look serves as a muse for the campaign, embodying the multidimensional mindset of a fresh fashion mentality: a free and fluid approach to dressing that defies the codes of tradition.

The attitude inspires a portrait series founded in a new generation's informal and effortless relationship with bold crystal jewelry and its storied connotations of glamour. No longer reserved for ballroom opulence, Swarovski Crystals embodies joyful glamour. Casually adapted to our contemporary wardrobes, crystals become an everyday tool for self-expression. This evolution is illustrated in six faces of Bella Hadid represented by six color of crystal jewelry. Symbolic of a window into the world of Swarovski, each portrait is framed by a colored crystal aperture a cut in the octagonal shape of the brand's logo, packaging, and signature Millenia Family.

"Bella Hadid sums up the individualistic and transformative attitude of a new global generation. She is a multifaceted character who evades the boxes of rules and conformity. She goes from sporty to glamorous while remaining the same girl – the same Bella – with confidence and authority. In that sense, she conveys the values of Swarovski to perfection. Today, crystals are a dynamic part of our everyday wardrobe: a way of accentuating your individual style in a way that can be as casual as it can be elaborate. Bella is the poster girl for this state of mind." –Giovanna Engelbert, Creative Director of Swarovski.

"I was very familiar with Swarovski already. It really is such a timeless and iconic brand. I love the new collections and what the brand has been doing, especially these past two years under the creative vision of Giovanna, and I really see Swarovski as the contemporary jewelry brand of the future. Jewelry is about expression and celebrating individuality – Swarovski celebrates all people and the idea of modern glamour, and I love that" - Bella Hadid.

FEATURED COLORS AND COLLECTIONS

With their many facets and faces, crystals are transformative by nature. Like an optical prism, a clear crystal encompasses within its core a full rainbow palette activated by the refraction of light. The Swarovski brand campaign embraces this reaction as a reflection of the dynamic and changeable qualities of crystals. Each color theme chosen for the portraits of Bella Hadid captured for the campaignis extracted from the inner hues of the crystal and employed to reflect a different aspect of the model's personality and look. In turn, the images celebrate the facets of Swarovski Crystal, the brands color codes, and collections.

Yellow: Sporty Bella highlights the energetic and invigorating properties of yellow in an upbeat and affirmative styling proposition centered around the Lucent Family's full cut crystals which radiate pure sunlight. The bold, joyful pieces celebrate color in its most vibrant form. Additionally, Bella Hadid wears Matrix earring, and Harmonia, Millenia and Ortyx necklaces.

Pink: Sweet Bella captures the bubbly and girly codes of pink with empowered overtones reflective of the colour's sweet but potent impact. As a counterpart to her cheeky look, Bella Hadid wears Lucent hoops constructed in bold rings of octagonal crystals – designed as a quintessential element of a modern wardrobe – Lucent ear cuffs, and Millenia and Gema necklaces, and an Orbita stud earring.

Green: Cool Bella epitomizes a casual approach to crystal jewelry in a styling language inspired by the inherently natural and carefree qualities of the color green. Symbolic of growth and process, green embodies the values of a new generational attitude. Paired with a cropped hoodie, Millenia green necklaces and bracelets evoke the impact of layered chains. Here, two Millenia necklaces are joined to create a longer drop chain effect, illustrating the flexibility of the design. They are complemented by Gema earrings, a Lucent bracelet, and Millenia clip earrings.

Blue: Bohemian Bella embraces the serene and soothing effects of blue in a chilled-out, insouciant and carefree attitude to styling. Effortlessly stylish, she freely mixes dress codes and adds her own laidback touches of glamour. On Bella Hadid, it's an approach illustrated in stacks of the agelessly versatile Millenia bracelet worn with a matching necklace, Lucent hoops, and Lucent rings.

Metallic: Sunshine Bella expresses the joyful glamour at the heart of Swarovski through the slick impact of metallics and pavé stones. The mood embodies the dazzling and alluring mood of holidays bathed in shimmering sunlight with the Dextera Family's geometric fusion of masculine metal and precision-cut pavé as its focal point. Additionally, Bella Hadid wears light summer layers of Millenia – necklace and bracelet, a Dextera bracelet, and Numina rings.

Clear White: Glam Bella is the ballroom beauty of a brave new era where glamour is a joyful state of mind. As an evolution of the classic language of clear crystal jewelry, so connected to the idea of old-world glamour, Bella Hadid portrays an assertive and highly confident approach to occasion dressing, embodied by the elegant Harmonia Family's necklace and choker. With their oversized cushion-cut crystals in suspended settings, the pieces give the illusion of floating stones.



ABOUT SWAROVSKI

Swarovski is a place where magic and science meet.

Swarovski unifies all parts of its organization under one spellbinding idea and brings forward a wondrous new world of crystal craftsmanship. Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures and sells the world's highest quality crystal, gemstones, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, jewelry and accessories, as well as crystal objects and home accessories. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group.

A responsible relationship with people and the planet has always been an integral part of Swarovski's heritage. This manifests today in the company's well-established sustainability agenda with youth-focused education programs and foundations to promote human empowerment and conserve natural resources to achieve positive social impact.

