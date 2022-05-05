Telit and Gibson Engineering Bring State-of-the-Art Technology to Ports Across the Globe to Increase Productivity

Gibson deploys an industrial IoT solution powered by Telit deviceWISE ® EDGE, a no-code platform, to enable operation optimization, preventive maintenance, and efficiency control for one of the world's most important ports

LONDON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), and its partner, Gibson Engineering, are bringing state-of-the-art technology to shipping ports used by many of the most modern industrial companies across the globe to increase productivity. At the request of one of the world's largest ports, Gibson deployed its industrial solution powered by Telit deviceWISE® EDGE—a leading no-code Industrial IoT (IIoT) platform that collects data from any machine and integrates with any IT system—to enable operations optimization, preventive maintenance, and efficiency control. Learn more about deviceWISE, visit: https://www.telit.com/iot-platforms-overview/

As a consequence of COVID, American ports are under tremendous pressure to increase productivity and reduce the waiting time for ships to deliver and offload goods. Using the platform, Gibson enables continuous real-time monitoring and data collection from essential machines such as cranes used in the port's logistics processes. With visibility and insight into equipment health, costly breakdowns can be avoided. A single crane disruption in the middle of the day, for example, can result in hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses to the port and to the companies that depend on it.

"We selected Telit's deviceWISE EDGE as it is the most flexible and capable IIoT platform available," said Kurt Evans, Business Development Engineer, Gibson. "We developed the solution in a few weeks and implemented it in just days, which provided our customer immediate ROI during such a challenging time."

Telit has invested decades in developing its no-code IIoT deviceWISE EDGE platform, enabling industrial enterprises to visualize machine data, create custom dashboards and health management information in only a few clicks to see trends, and make more intuitive business decisions. The data can be transformed and analyzed at the edge and integrated with any enterprise system. With machine data visibility, processes can be automated and optimized to give managers real-time visualization and predictive maintenance alerts before a problem occurs.

"Industrial companies are heavily investing in Industry 4.0 IIoT solutions, and now ports can take advantage of these disruptive, state-of-the-art technologies," said Ricardo Buranello, Head of IoT Platforms Business Unit, Telit. "We are proud of our partnership with Gibson and this solution, which can be replicated in any port around the world to increase productivity and reduce costs."

