DISH Network reports first quarter 2022 financial results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.33 billion for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, compared to $4.50 billion for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $433 million for the first quarter 2022, compared to $630 million for the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.68 for the first quarter, compared to $0.99 per share during the same period in 2021.

Pay-TV

Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 462,000 in the first quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 230,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 10.24 million pay-TV subscribers, including 7.99 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.25 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 343,000 in the first quarter, compared to a net decrease of 161,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 8.20 million retail wireless subscribers.

Additional Details

Detailed financial data and other information are available in DISH Network's Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DISH Network will host its first quarter 2022 financial results conference call today at 10 a.m. ET.

Participant conference numbers: (800) 289-0720 (U.S.) and (323) 701-0160; Conference ID: 4410103

A live webcast of the earnings call will be available on DISH's Investor Relations website at http://ir.dish.com . A webcast replay will also be available for 48 hours after the call.

DISH also will host an Analyst Day on May 10, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the Analyst Day event will be available on DISH's Investor Relations website at http://ir.dish.com .

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

about.dish.com

Quarterly Metrics Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020



















Other Data:

















Pay-TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions) 10.245 10.707 10.980 10.993 11.060 11.290 11.423 11.272 11.323 DISH TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions) 7.993 8.221 8.424 8.554 8.686 8.816 8.965 9.017 9.012 Sling TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions) 2.252 2.486 2.556 2.439 2.374 2.474 2.458 2.255 2.311 Pay-TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) (0.462) (0.273) (0.013) (0.067) (0.230) (0.133) 0.116 (0.096) (0.413) DISH TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) (0.228) (0.203) (0.130) (0.132) (0.130) (0.149) (0.087) (0.040) (0.132) Sling TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) (0.234) (0.070) 0.117 0.065 (0.100) 0.016 0.203 (0.056) (0.281) Pay-TV ARPU $ 99.44 $ 97.53 $ 96.31 $ 96.32 $ 93.63 $ 94.47 $ 91.79 $ 92.17 $ 88.76 DISH TV subscriber additions, gross (in millions) 0.159 0.200 0.224 0.201 0.210 0.235 0.292 0.268 0.299 DISH TV churn rate 1.59% 1.61% 1.39% 1.29% 1.30% 1.44% 1.41% 1.14% 1.54% DISH TV SAC $ 1,088 $ 789 $ 824 $ 890 $ 790 $ 842 $ 864 $ 834 $ 861



















Wireless subscribers, as of period end (in millions) 8.203 8.546 8.774 8.895 8.894 9.055 9.418 - - Wireless subscriber additions, gross (in millions) 0.938 1.049 1.098 0.964 1.032 0.989 1.104 - - Wireless subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) (0.343) (0.245) (0.121) (0.201) (0.161) (0.363) (0.212) - - Wireless ARPU $ 37.72 $ 38.76 $ 39.25 $ 39.10 $ 38.89 $ 38.32 $ 38.17 - - Wireless churn rate 5.11% 4.98% 4.61% 4.32% 4.44% 4.88% 4.64% - -

